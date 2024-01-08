Who is Kamilah Chavis? Get to know Roger Waters' wife

Kamilah Chavis is a celebrity wife best known as the fifth wife of Roger Waters. Before her high-profile marriage, Kamilah worked in the transportation industry as a chauffeur. Roger is an English singer-songwriter, bassist and composer famous as one of the founders of Pink Floyd. Get to know more about Roger Waters' wife, including how they met and what she does.

Roger Waters and his wife Kamilah Chavis in a white lace dress at their wedding on 14 October 2021 in New York. Photo: @rogerwaters on Instagram (modified by author)

Kamilah Chavis, unlike many celebrity wives, leads a low-key lifestyle. Her love story with Roger Waters is one of a kind, and it is the main reason many people got to know about her. As a result of her newfound fame, many are intrigued by Kamilah’s life.

Full name Kamilah Chavis Gender Female Year of birth 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Roger Waters Profession Former chauffeur

Kamilah Chavis' biography

Kamilah was born in the United States and has American nationality. She is of African-American ethnicity. However, the celebrity wife keeps her family away from the spotlight.

What is Kamilah Chavis’ age?

She is 43 years old as of 2023. The former chauffeur was born in 1980. However, her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Career

Kamilah Chavis became famous for being Roger Waters’ spouse. Before she married the British singer, she worked in the transportation industry. Chavis was a private chauffeur up until she met and started dating Waters.

Who is Roger Waters married to now?

The former Pink Floyd singer is married to Kamilah Chavis. The pair met in about 2016. Chavis was still working in transportation, and she drove the car that was taking Waters to his concert during Coachella. One day, after she had been driving him for some time, he complimented her cheekbones. He watched for her reaction, which marked the beginning of their love story.

In a 2018 interview with Infobae, Waters revealed that he and Kamilah had been together for two years. They also had a dog together.

The pair were photographed together for the first time in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival. However, they kept their relationship out of the press.

Waters and Chavis reportedly got engaged in early 2021, and he was heard introducing her as his fiancee at a party. They tied the knot on 14 October 2021. The couple held the ceremony at his $16.2 million Bridgehampton estate in New York. Waters shared pictures from their wedding on social media, calling his new wife “a keeper.”

How many marriages has Roger Waters had?

Roger has been married five times, including his current marriage to Chavis. The was previously married to Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips and Laurie Durning.

FAQs

Who is Roger Waters’ wife? He is married to Kamilah Chavis, an American former chauffeur. When is Kamilah Chavis’ birthday? Her date of birth is unknown as she keeps her life private. What is Kamilah Chavis’ nationality? She is American. Who is Roger Waters' 5th wife? Kamilah Chavis is his fifth wife. How many marriages has Roger Waters had? The musician has had five marriages, including his current one. Did Roger Waters have children? Yes, he has three children: Harry, India Rose and Jack Fletcher.

Kamilah Chavis was born in the United States and is famous as the spouse of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. Chavis and Waters had an unconventional romance which started while Chavis worked as Waters’ chauffeur. However, Waters has found love and happiness with his wife, whom he describes as a keeper.

