Who is Mackenyu's wife? Discover the 'One Piece' actor's bio and family life
Mackenyu Maeda, also known as Mackenyu Arata or Mackenyu, is an American-born actor best recognised for his portrayal of Arata Wataya in the Chihayafuru live-action trilogy in 2016. He has also starred in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and the popular sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising. As his professional career flourishes, fans are increasingly curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status. Who is Mackenyu's wife?
Mackenyu Arata, a popular actor in both Japanese and international cinema, has won the hearts of many with his compelling performances and magnetic screen presence. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2005 and has appeared in numerous notable films and shows. His first appearance was in the TV mini-series Astro kyûdan. In 2023, he began starring in the Netflix series One Piece.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Mackenyu Maeda
|Other names
|Mackenyu Arata, Mackenyu Chiba, J.J. MacKenyu
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 November 1996
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
|Nationality
|Japanese-American
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’10’’
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|74
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Tamami Chiba
|Father
|Sonny Chiba
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|School
|Beverly Hills High School
|Profession
|Actor
|@mackenyu
|X (Twitter)
|@Mackenyu1116
Who is Mackenyu Maeda’s wife?
The Japanese-American actor keeps his personal life, especially his love life, away from the limelight. However, he did confirm that he had recently tied the knot to a non-celebrity woman. Also, rumours have it that the couple was expecting a child in 2023.
His marriage was announced along with his younger brother's marriage in January 2023 in a statement released on their late father’s birthday. He wrote:
At this time, I, Arata Mackenyu, would like to announce that I have gotten married. From now on, we will continue to support each other while spending precious time together. I will devote myself to delivering dreams and inspiration to more and more people. It would make me happy if you would watch over us warmly.
Although Mackenyu’s wife’s identity isn’t known publicly, there has been a rumour that she could be former Japanese actress Natsuki Okamoto. However, neither Mackenyu nor Natsuki Okamoto has confirmed this rumour.
Mackenyu was previously romantically linked with various women, including singer and actress Sakurako Ohara, former AKB48 member Haruka Shimazaki, Sae Murase and former actress Erika Sawajiri.
What is Mackenyu’s age?
The American-born actor is 27 years old as of 2024. When was Mackenyu born? He was born on 16 November 1996. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.
The actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he was raised. He is a Japanese-American national of Asian descent. Mackenyu’s parents are Tamami Chiba (mother) and Sonny Chiba (father). His father was a Japanese actor and martial artist. He died on 19 August 2021.
Who are Mackenyu’s siblings?
The One Piece actor grew up alongside two siblings: a half-sister named Juri Manase from his father's previous marriage with actress Yōko Nogiwa and a brother named Gordon. Mackenya’s brother is an actor known for his roles in Tokyo Revengers and Promise Cinderella. The actor's sister is also an actress.
After completing his primary education, Mackenyu attended Beverly Hills High School, a major public high school in Beverly Hills, California.
Career
Mackenyu began his acting career while in high school, appearing in a few films and TV shows, such as Team Astro (Astro Kyūdan) (2005) and the Japanese feature film Oyaji (2007). He landed his first feature film lead role in Take a Chance (2015) and later appeared in the 2015 short film Tadaima.
Mackenyu first gained public recognition after he portrayed Wataya Arata in the Chihayafuru trilogy (2016). The role earned him the 40th Annual Japan Academy Newcomer of the Year Award in 2017.
In 2021, Mackenyu was cast as Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix live-action series adaptation of One Piece (2023) and as the lead, Seiya, in the feature Knights of the Zodiac (2023). Below is a list of Mackenyu’s movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2023
|Dragons of Wonderhatch
|Aktha
|2023
|One Piece
|Roronoa Zoro
|2023
|Knights of the Zodiac
|Seiya
|2022
|Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Transmutation
|Scar
|2022
|Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
|Scar
|2021
|Ichikei no karasu
|Bunta Ishikura
|2021
|Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter Part I - The Final
|Enishi Yukishiro
|2021
|Na mo Naki Sekai no End Roll
|Makoto
|2020
|Remote de Korosareru
|Yusaku Nomura
|2020
|Kaiji: Final Game
|Kanako Kirino
|2019
|Dôki no Sakura
|Aoi Kijima
|2018
|Code Blue: The Movie
|Akio Kishida
|2018
|Over Drive
|Naozumi Hiyama
|2018
|Kiss that Kills
|Takauji Namiki
|2017
|Fugitive Boys
|Ichihashi Tetsuto
|2017
|Chihayafuru Part 3
|Arata Wataya
|2017
|Pacific Rim: Uprising
|Cadet Ryoichi
|2017
|Peach Girl
|Kazuya "Tōji" Tōjigamori
|2017
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I
|Okuyasu Nijimura
|2016
|Chihayafuru Part 1
|Arata Wataya
|2016
|Chihayafuru Part 2
|Arata Wataya
|2016
|Night's Tightrope
|Hikaru Makise
|2016
|Bittersweet
|Atsushi Babazono
|2016
|Sakurasaku
|Ippei
|2016
|Tomorrow, I'll Surely Love You Again
|Shouta
|2016
|Brass Dreams
|Ren Kitora
|2015
|Kamen Rider Drive: Surprise Future
|Eiji Tomari
|2015
|Tadaima
|George
|2015
|Yume wo Ataeru
|Masaaki
What is Mackenyu’s height?
The American-born actor stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds, or 73 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Mackenyu? He is a popular actor known for his roles in Chihayafuru, Pacific Rim: Uprising and One Piece.
- Where is Mackenyu from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.
- How old is Mackenyu Arata? He is 27 years old as of April 2024. The actor was born on 16 November 1996.
- Who are Mackenyu Maeda’s parents? His parents are Tamami Chiba and Sonny Chiba.
- Does Mackenyu have siblings? He has two siblings: a half-sister named Juri Manase and a brother named Gordon.
- Does Mackenyu have a wife? The actor got married in 2023. However, the identity of his wife remains unknown.
- Did Mackenyu have a child? The actor and his wife reportedly welcomed their first child in July 2023.
- Is Mackenyu Japanese or American? He holds dual citizenship in Japan and America.
Who is Mackenyu's wife? Mackenyu is married to a non-celebrity woman whose name has not been disclosed. Mackenyu and his brother, Gordon Maeda, announced they were married to non-celebrities in early 2023.
