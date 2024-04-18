Who is Mackenyu's wife? Discover the 'One Piece' actor's bio and family life

Mackenyu Maeda, also known as Mackenyu Arata or Mackenyu, is an American-born actor best recognised for his portrayal of Arata Wataya in the Chihayafuru live-action trilogy in 2016. He has also starred in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and the popular sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising. As his professional career flourishes, fans are increasingly curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status. Who is Mackenyu's wife?

Mackenyu Arata, a popular actor in both Japanese and international cinema, has won the hearts of many with his compelling performances and magnetic screen presence. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2005 and has appeared in numerous notable films and shows. His first appearance was in the TV mini-series Astro kyûdan. In 2023, he began starring in the Netflix series One Piece.

Who is Mackenyu Maeda’s wife?

The Japanese-American actor keeps his personal life, especially his love life, away from the limelight. However, he did confirm that he had recently tied the knot to a non-celebrity woman. Also, rumours have it that the couple was expecting a child in 2023.

His marriage was announced along with his younger brother's marriage in January 2023 in a statement released on their late father’s birthday. He wrote:

At this time, I, Arata Mackenyu, would like to announce that I have gotten married. From now on, we will continue to support each other while spending precious time together. I will devote myself to delivering dreams and inspiration to more and more people. It would make me happy if you would watch over us warmly.

Although Mackenyu’s wife’s identity isn’t known publicly, there has been a rumour that she could be former Japanese actress Natsuki Okamoto. However, neither Mackenyu nor Natsuki Okamoto has confirmed this rumour.

Mackenyu was previously romantically linked with various women, including singer and actress Sakurako Ohara, former AKB48 member Haruka Shimazaki, Sae Murase and former actress Erika Sawajiri.

What is Mackenyu’s age?

The American-born actor is 27 years old as of 2024. When was Mackenyu born? He was born on 16 November 1996. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

The actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he was raised. He is a Japanese-American national of Asian descent. Mackenyu’s parents are Tamami Chiba (mother) and Sonny Chiba (father). His father was a Japanese actor and martial artist. He died on 19 August 2021.

Who are Mackenyu’s siblings?

The One Piece actor grew up alongside two siblings: a half-sister named Juri Manase from his father's previous marriage with actress Yōko Nogiwa and a brother named Gordon. Mackenya’s brother is an actor known for his roles in Tokyo Revengers and Promise Cinderella. The actor's sister is also an actress.

After completing his primary education, Mackenyu attended Beverly Hills High School, a major public high school in Beverly Hills, California.

Career

Mackenyu began his acting career while in high school, appearing in a few films and TV shows, such as Team Astro (Astro Kyūdan) (2005) and the Japanese feature film Oyaji (2007). He landed his first feature film lead role in Take a Chance (2015) and later appeared in the 2015 short film Tadaima.

Mackenyu first gained public recognition after he portrayed Wataya Arata in the Chihayafuru trilogy (2016). The role earned him the 40th Annual Japan Academy Newcomer of the Year Award in 2017.

In 2021, Mackenyu was cast as Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix live-action series adaptation of One Piece (2023) and as the lead, Seiya, in the feature Knights of the Zodiac (2023). Below is a list of Mackenyu’s movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Year Movie Role 2023 Dragons of Wonderhatch Aktha 2023 One Piece Roronoa Zoro 2023 Knights of the Zodiac Seiya 2022 Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Transmutation Scar 2022 Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar Scar 2021 Ichikei no karasu Bunta Ishikura 2021 Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter Part I - The Final Enishi Yukishiro 2021 Na mo Naki Sekai no End Roll Makoto 2020 Remote de Korosareru Yusaku Nomura 2020 Kaiji: Final Game Kanako Kirino 2019 Dôki no Sakura Aoi Kijima 2018 Code Blue: The Movie Akio Kishida 2018 Over Drive Naozumi Hiyama 2018 Kiss that Kills Takauji Namiki 2017 Fugitive Boys Ichihashi Tetsuto 2017 Chihayafuru Part 3 Arata Wataya 2017 Pacific Rim: Uprising Cadet Ryoichi 2017 Peach Girl Kazuya "Tōji" Tōjigamori 2017 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I Okuyasu Nijimura 2016 Chihayafuru Part 1 Arata Wataya 2016 Chihayafuru Part 2 Arata Wataya 2016 Night's Tightrope Hikaru Makise 2016 Bittersweet Atsushi Babazono 2016 Sakurasaku Ippei 2016 Tomorrow, I'll Surely Love You Again Shouta 2016 Brass Dreams Ren Kitora 2015 Kamen Rider Drive: Surprise Future Eiji Tomari 2015 Tadaima George 2015 Yume wo Ataeru Masaaki

What is Mackenyu’s height?

The American-born actor stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds, or 73 kilograms.

Who is Mackenyu's wife? Mackenyu is married to a non-celebrity woman whose name has not been disclosed. Mackenyu and his brother, Gordon Maeda, announced they were married to non-celebrities in early 2023.

