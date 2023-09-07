Laura Quinn Hawk is an interior designer and owner of LCH Interior. She is famous as A.J. Hawk's wife. Aaron James Hawk is a renowned sports analyst and commentator from the United States. Discover more interesting facts about A.J. Hawk's wife and his children.

AJ Hawk and his wife, Laura Quinn Hawk. Photo: @lch_interiors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laura Quinn has been married to A.J. Hawk since 2007. The couple has been blessed with four children, the oldest being in his teenage years. Like many celebrity couples, the family has tried to keep their children out of the limelight. However, many are still curious to know more about the sports analyst's family.

Profile summary

Full name Laura Quinn Hawk Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Robin D. Quinn Father Tyrone J. Quinn Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Aaron James (A.J.) Hawks Children 4 School Dublin Coffman High School, Baltimore School of Arts University California State University Profession Interior designer Net worth $600,000

Who is A.J. Hawk's wife?

The interior designer was born in 1985 in Columbus, Ohio, USA, to Robin D. Quinn and Tyrone J. Quinn. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Laura grew up alongside her two sisters, Brandi and Kelly Katherine Quinn.

Quin went to Dublin Coffman High School, where she got her high school certificate. She later joined the Baltimore School of Arts.

Laura Quinn is an interior designer. She owns LCH Interiors, which is located in Columbus, Ohio. The designer showcases her design work on Instagram. This includes interior designs for homes and hotels. In 2019, Laura designed a "split jersey" for the San Francisco 49ers.

Where did Laura Quinn Hawk go to college?

The talented artist went to California State University. She graduated with a degree in Broadcasting.

How did A.J. Hawk meet Laura Quinn?

The two first crossed paths in 2004 when they enrolled in the same college. They were in sophomore year and quickly fell in love. During an interview with the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Laura said that when she first met A.J., he didn't have a sense of fashion–he mostly wore a red fleece top with baggy wide-leg pants.

The duo got engaged five months later and exchanged vows at a civil courthouse on 24 July 2006. A few months later, they had an official wedding ceremony in March 2007 in Dublin, Ohio.

A.J. Hawk's kids

Laura, A.J. Hawk and their four kids. Photo: @lch_interiors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A.J. and Laura Hawk have four kids. They are Lennon Noel, Hendrix Knight, and two others.

Lennon Noel

He is the firstborn child of A.J. Hawk's family. He was born on 4 December 2010 and is 12 years old as of August 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Hendrix Knight

Hendrix is the second child of A.J. and Laura. He was born in January 2013 and is ten years old as of 2023.

FAQs

Who is A.J. Hawk married to? The football analyst is married to Laura Quinn. Who is Laura Quinn Hawk? She is an interior designer and artist. How old is Laura Quinn? The talented artist is 38 years old as of 2023. She was reportedly born in 1985 in Columbus, Ohio. Is A.J. Hawk still married? Yes, he is still married to his wife. They have been a couple for 16 years as of this writing. How did A.J. Hawk meet Laura Quinn? The two met through a mutual in 2004 while in college. Who are A.J. Hawk's children? The former American footballer has four children: Lennon Noel, Hendrix Knight and two others whose names are not public. How much is Laura Quinn worth? According to Popular Networth, the talented designer is allegedly worth $600,000 in 2023. She makes her money from her interior design business.

AJ Hawk's wife, Laura Quinn Hawk, is an American interior designer. She is best known as the wife of A.J. Hawk, a sports analyst and former American football linebacker. She is also a mother of four children,

