Who is Alexandra Daddario’s husband? Meet Andrew Form

Andrew Form is an American film producer best recognised for producing the films Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Purge. He is also famous as Alexandra Daddario’s husband. His wife is an American actress known for her roles in The White Lotus, Baywatch, Percy Jackson and San Andreas.

Who is Alexandra Daddario’s husband? He is Andrew Form, a popular film producer and the co-founder of Platinum Dunes. Andrew and Alexandra have been married since June 2022. He was formerly married to actress Jordana Brewster.

Alexandra Daddario’s husband’s biography

The film producer was born in New York, New York, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Fred Form and Joann Form. His father is an accountant, whereas his mother is a homemaker.

How old is Andrew Form?

The American producer is 54 years old as of 2023. When was Andrew Form born? He was born on 3 February 1969. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Andrew commenced his career in the film industry as a production assistant for producer Jerry Bruckheimer. He co-produced the movies The Ref, Bad Boys, Crimson Tide, Dangerous Minds, and The Rock. He also produced the short documentary titled The Making of 'Crimson Tide' in 1995.

Alongside director Michael Bay and producer Brad Fuller, Form co-founded the production company Platinum Dunes, known for creating A Quiet Place and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He has since produced numerous films and television projects through Platinum Dunes, including The Amityville Horror, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

He is also famous for producing The Purge and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises. He served as an executive producer on the television series Black Sails, Jack Ryan, and The Last Ship.

What is Andrew Form’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexandra Daddario’s spouse has an estimated net worth of $30 million. His primary source of income is his thriving career as a film producer.

How did Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form meet?

Alexandra and Andrew first met on the streets of New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Vogue, Alexandra recalled that moment and said:

He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said 'hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said 'hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.

Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario’s relationship became official on 13 May 2021 after the actress shared a picture of them on Instagram. The couple confirmed their engagement on 2 December 2021 before they tied the knot in June 2022 in New Orleans.

Andrew Form’s spouse is an American actress best known for portraying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She is also known for her roles in Hall Pass, Heather Miller in Texas Chainsaw 3D, Blake Gaines in San Andreas and Summer Quinn in Baywatch.

Before marrying Alexandra, Andrew was married to actress Jordana Brewster from 2007 to 2021. The former couple share two sons named Julian and Rowan.

What is Andrew Form’s height?

Alexandra Daddario’s husband stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Alexandra Daddario married to? The American actress is currently married to Andrew Form. Who is Andrew Form? He is an American film producer famous for producing various films such as Friday the 13th and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Where is Andrew Form from? He was born in New York, New York, United States. What is Andrew Form’s age? He is 54 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 February 1969. Who are Andrew Form’s parents? His parents are Fred Form and Joann. How long have Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form been together? The pair have been married since June 2022. Does Andrew Form have children? He has two children, Julian and Rowan, with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster. What is Andrew Form’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $30 million. What is Andrew Form’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Andrew Form is a talented American film producer best known for producing films like Ouija, The Hitcher, The Shrink Is In, Friday the 13th, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He is also famous as Alexandra Daddario’s husband. He and his wife tied the knot in June 2022. He was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster from 2007 to 2021, and they share two children.

