Courtenay Chatman's bio: All you need to know about Michael Jai White's ex-wife

Courtenay Chatman is an obstetrician-gynaecologist from the United States. She garnered attention primarily through her marriage to her ex-husband, Michael Jai White. Michael is an actor and martial artist known for his role as Al Simmons in the film Spawn. Where is Courtenay Chatman now, and did she remarry?

Courtenay holding a plate of fruits and flowers (L) and at the cemetery recalling the tragedy that took place on 11 September 2001 (R). Photo: @aestheticsla.inc on Instagram (modified by author)

Courtenay Chatman came into the limelight following her marriage to Michael Jai White. However, their marital union didn't last, with the couple finalising their divorce in 2011. She has three children and resides in Valencia, California, United States. She is currently married to Garrett Poucher.

Profile summary

Full name Courtenay Chatman Poucher Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Valencia, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Garret Poucher Children 3 High School San Juan High School University Drexel University College of Medicine, MCP Hahnemann University School of Medicine Profession Obstetrician-gynecologist Net worth $1.5 million—$2 million

Courtenay Chatman's biography

The gynaecologist was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 46 years old as of 2024. She was born on 13 January 1978, making her a Capricorn. Courtenay is an American citizen of African-American descent.

Educational background

The American gynaecologist attended San Juan High School. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of California, Davis, in 1994 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Biological and Biomedical Science in 1996. She later joined Drexel University College of Medicine, earning a master's in Doctor of Medicine in 2001.

Career

Top-5 facts about Courtenay Chatman. Photo: @aestheticsla.inc/Instagram (modified by author)

After graduating, Courtenay joined the UCLA Health System as an OB/GYN intern from July 2001 to July 2002. She later became a resident OB/GYN at Harbor UCLA Medical Center from July 2002 to 2005.

In August 2005, Courtenay worked at Southern California Physician Medical Group as an OB/GYN. She worked there for six years and five months. Courtenay is a cosmetic gynaecologist at the Aesthetic Center of Santa Clarita, based in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, United States.

According to her , she was a former physician surgeon at Kaiser Permanente. She is the co-founder of byDr. Poucher.

What is Courtenay Chatman's net worth?

According to Follow News and The City Celeb, the obstetrician's net worth is alleged to range between $1.5 million and $2 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an obstetrician/gynaecologist.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Michael Jai White's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. He has mainly acquired his wealth through his acting career.

How did Courtenay Chatman and Michael Jai White meet?

Courtenay and Michael met at a 24-hour gym in early 2004. The two had their first date on Valentine's Day 2004. Michael recalled how he felt when he first fell in love with her. He said:

I remember the moment I fell in love with her, I was in New York, and I trashed the room I was in because I was so angry that she was still on my mind because I didn't want to feel that way about a woman, but I knew I couldn't deny it any longer.

Courtenay also revealed how she felt about him. She stated:

I felt like the timing was right. He is so genuine and romantic, and I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him.

After dating for a year, Courtenay uniquely proposed to Michael at a restaurant called The Cheesecake Factory. The two had gone for dinner at the restaurant, and the gynaecologist requested a plate from the restaurant administrator.

She took the plate to the mall and bought a similar plate. She got the front engraved in red with the words, Will You Marry Me? At the back of it was Michael's name. The two were served dinner, and Michael ate slowly, which was unusual for him. Courtenay later went down on one knee and proposed to him. She narrated with a laugh:

I was telling him how much I cared about him and how much he meant to me until I became so nervous that I jumped up, sat next to him, and brushed his food off the plate. Then I got on bended knee and opened the ring box!

The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 6 August 2005, two days after the proposal, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, United States. The two later parted ways in 2011. Although they cited the reason for divorce as irreconcilable differences, it is alleged that Courtenay divorced Michael following his unfaithfulness.

Michael was reported to have cheated on her with Claudia Jordan, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Michael and Courtenay share a daughter, Morgan Michelle White, born in December 2008.

After the divorce, the American doctor married her current husband, Garrett Poucher. The couple have two daughters, Mia Mor, born in April 2014 and Lola Kay, born in June 2016. She is also a step-mom to Garrett's two children from his previous relationships.

Courtenay's husband, Garrett Poucher, with his daughter (L). Chatman seated on a grey couch promoting one of her products (R). Photo: @aestheticsla.inc on Instagram (modified by author)

Michael Jai White's children

Apart from his daughter Morgan, whom he shares with Courtenay, the American actor has three sons from his past relationships. They are Jai Jordan, born in 1995; Devin White, born in 1990; and his oldest son, who died at the age of 38 from coronavirus in early 2021.

He also shares three kids with his current wife, Gillian Iliana Waters. He is also a stepdad to Gillian's two daughters, Alaia and Niahla Waters. Michael married Gillian, an actress, in 2015.

FAQs

Who is Courtenay Chatman? She is an American obstetrician-gynaecologist. How old is Courtenay Chatman? She is 46 years old as of 2024. What is Courtenay Chatman's ethnicity? She is of African-American descent. Is Michael Jai White still married? Michael married actress Gillian Iliana Waters after the divorce from Courtenay. Does Michael Jai White have any children? He has seven biological kids and several others who are non-biological. Who are Courtenay Chatman's children? The American doctor has three biological children: Morgan Michelle White, Mia Mor, and Lola Kay. Who was Michael Jai White's first wife? His first wife was Courtenay Chatman. When did Courtenay Chatman and Michael Jai White divorce? Their divorce was finalised in 2011. Where is Courtenay Chatman now? She lives with her husband, Garrett Poucher and their children in Valencia, California, United States. What is Courtenay Chatman's Instagram account? She has an Instagram page with over 3.5 thousand followers.

Courtenay Chatman is a board-certified obstetrician-gynaecologist. She is best known as the ex-wife of Michael Jai White, a famous actor and martial artist. The two welcomed a daughter in a marriage that lasted for six years. She is currently married to Garrett Poucher.

