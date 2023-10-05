Marcelene Octave's biography: meet Kodak Black's mother

Marcelene Octave is a celebrity parent from the United States. She is widely recognised as Kodak Black's mother. Her son, Kodak, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best known for releasing hit tracks such as Versatile, No Flockin and Tunnel Vision.

Kodak Black and Marcelene Octave attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marcelene Octave came into the limelight following her second son's popularity in the entertainment industry. She has three children and resides in Florida, United States. Little is known about Kodak Black's mom as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Marcelene Octave Gender Female Place of birth Haiti Current residence Florida, United States Nationality Haitian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Children 3 Grandchildren 3

Marcelene Octave's biography

The celebrity mother was born in Haiti. She is a Haitian-American national of African-American descent. She spent her childhood in Haiti and relocated to the United States as an adult. Marcelene Octave's age remains a mystery.

Marcelene Octave attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Marcelene Octave married?

She currently does not have a husband. She was once married to Kodak Black's dad. The two exchanged their wedding vows in the 1980s, and after some years into marriage, they relocated to the United States in the early 1990s.

The couple later divorced when Kodak was about nine years old. Marcelene and her ex-husband share three children: Masnik Sainmelus, Bill Kahan Kapri aka Kodak Black (formerly known as Dieuson Octave) and Lil Kodak.

Masnik Sainmelus, known by his stage name, John Wicks, was born in Haiti. He is also a rapper and singer. Masnik has collaborated on several projects with his brother Dieuson Octave, famously known as Kodak Black. Additionally, he is part of the hip-hop crew Sniper Gang with Kodak Black.

Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the first day of Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023 at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Dieuson, who later changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri, is the most famous kid among Marcelene's children. Kodak Black's family had relocated to the United States at the time of his birth on 11 June 1997.

The singer rose to fame following his release of the single, No Flockin, in 2014. He has released several albums, such as Painting Pictures, Bill Israel and Back for Everything.

Through Black, Marcelene has three grandchildren: a grandson named King Khalid, and two granddaughters, Queen Yuri and Izzabella.

Fast facts about Marcelene Octave

Who is Marcelene Octave? She is a celebrity parent widely known as Kodak Black's mother. How old is Kodak Black's mom? Her exact date of birth remains a mystery. Where was Marcelene Octave born? She was born on the Caribbean Island of Haiti. What is Marcelene Octave's nationality? She is a Haitian-American citizen. Who are Kodak Black's parents? His mother is Marcelene Octave, while his dad is called Octave. How many children does Marcelene Octave have? She has three kids: Masnik Sainmelus (John Wicks), Bill Kahan Kapri (Kodak Black) and Lil Kodak. Where does Marcelene Octave live? She resides in Florida, United States. What is Marcelene Octave's net worth? It is hard to determine her net worth since what she does for a living is unknown.

Marcelene Octave is an American celebrity mother. She gained public attention for being Kodak Black's mother. Marcelene is a mother of three kids. She has been supportive of her son's career in the entertainment industry.

