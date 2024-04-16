Who is Umar M. Sharif's wife? Meet Maryam and their children

Maryam Sharif is a Nigerian businessperson and celebrity wife best recognised as Umar M. Sharif's wife. Her husband is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, Kannywood actor, music director and choreographer. He is the chief executive officer of the Shareef production studio. Maryam has managed to keep a low profile prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Umar M. Sharif’s wife, Maryam Sharif, caught the attention of many following her romantic relationship with the singer. Umar and Maryam have been together for almost five years as of writing, and they have two children—a son and a daughter. The couple currently resides in Kano, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Maryam Sharif Gender Female Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Kano, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Umar Muhammad Shareef Children 2

Who is Maryam Sharif?

The celebrity wife was born and raised in the Northern religion of Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. She follows Islam as her religion. Her husband, Umar Muhammad Shareef was born in 1989 in the Igabi local government of Kaduna state, Nigeria.

Why is Maryam Sharif famous?

Maryam came into the spotlight as the wife of Umar M. Sharif. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

Maryam’s husband is a famous Nigerian singer, actor, music director, and producer of Hausa films in the Kannywood industry. He has starred in movies such as Hafeez (2019), Sareena (2019) and Madubin Dubawa (2012).

He has released several songs, each reflecting his passion for music and ability to connect with audiences. His popular tracks include Farin Jini, Ni Da Ke, Bako and Kalaman Bakina. Furthermore, he is the CEO of Shareef Production Studios in Kaduna.

Maryam and Umar M. Sharif’s relationship

Umar M. Sharif and his wife have reportedly been together for around five years. The couple began their romantic relationship before Umar gained popularity in the entertainment industry.

Maryam and Umar share two children, a son named Aliyu Irfan Shareef and a daughter named Hafsat Meenal. Umar M. Sharif’s family currently resides in Kano, Nigeria.

Fast facts about Maryam Umar Sharif

Why is Maryam famous? She is a Nigerian celebrity wife widely known as the wife of Umar M. Sharif, a Nigerian actor and singer. Where is Maryam Sharif from? She was born in Nigeria. What is Maryam Sharif’s nationality? She is a Nigerian national. What is Maryam Sharif’s religion? Her religion is Islam. Does Maryam Sharif have children? She has two children, a son and a daughter. Does Umar Sharif have a daughter? The actor has a daughter named Hafsat. Where does Maryam Sharif live? She currently resides in Nigeria.

Maryam Umar Sharif is a Nigerian businessperson who came into the limelight as Umar M. Sharif's wife. Her husband is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actor, music director and choreographer. She and her husband have been married for almost five years and have two children as of writing.

