Lizzy Musi's biography: age, net worth, boyfriend, racing career

Lizzy Musi is a talented drag racer who took after her father. She has appeared in television shows and also runs businesses. Since childhood, she has been actively involved in the motor world and is experienced in competitive drag racing.

The car racer posing for pictures in black outfits. Photo: @lizzymusi

Source: Instagram

The field of drag racing is pretty exciting and is ideal for adrenaline junkies. Lizzy Musi is one of the women who have thrived in this field. She has been participating in races since she was a teen and has won many awards.

Profile summary

Full name Lizzy Musi Gender Female Date of birth 1st January 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Carteret, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Mooresville, North Carolina, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Kye Kelley Father Pat Musi Mother Elizabeth Musi Siblings 1 Alma mater Carter High School Profession Drag racer, television personality, and businesswoman Instagram @lizzymusi

Lizzy Musi's biography

Lizzy Musi was born to Pat and Elizabeth Musi. She was named after her mother, and her younger sister was given the female version of her father‘s name.

Lizzy Musi's dad, Pat, is a famous drag racer and auto expert with an impressive record. He won about eight professional Street World Championships. After retirement, he joined the backroom staff of international car racing teams. He repairs and reassembles vehicles for competitions.

How old is Lizzy Musi?

Lizzy Musi's age is 31 years as of 2022. She was born on 1st January 1991, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Lizzy Musi from?

The television personality is from Carteret, New Jersey, United States of America. She was raised in New Jersey alongside her sister Patricia. Patricia is also a drag racer.

Where does Lizzy Musi live?

The drag racer is based in Mooresville, North Carolina, United States of America. She lives with her partner.

Educational background

The television personality went to Carter High School in New Jersey. After graduating high school, she focused on her dad's business.

What does Lizzy Musi do for a living?

The television personality started her professional career immediately after high school. She started helping out in her dad's auto shop. She learned a lot about car maintenance.

Following in her dad's footsteps, she had her first competitive drag race at 16 in the junior ranks. She participated in various competitions while garnering attention for her ability behind the wheel.

In 2014, she was recognised and awarded the Rookie of the Year. This was after she won her first national professional drag racing competition during the inaugural Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) in Virginia.

She became the first woman to win the 2014’s PDRA, where she broke the 200MPH in 8th mile Pro Mod Racing. Later, she won the Pro Modified Drag Racing division in the Middle East. She set a new record of 3.79 seconds at 200.48 MPH during the national Pro Nitrous race. She has participated in many other races.

Besides competitive racing, she is also a television personality. In 2015, she appeared on Adrenaline, and in 2018, she made her debut appearance on the television series documentary known as Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Since 2021, she has been starring in Street Outlaws: Gone Girl.

As a businesswoman, the drag racer sells auto and branded merchandise. Her branded merch is available on major online stores, including e-bay, Amazon, and her fiancé's website.

How much is Lizzy Musi worth?

There is no official communication about Lizzy Musi's net worth or annual earnings. Even so, it is apparent that she makes a decent income from racing, selling merchandise, and appearing on television shows.

Who is Lizzy Musi dating?

The drag racer is engaged to Kye Kelley, also a drag racer. She got engaged the same day she survived a crash. The two are fond of posting cute pictures together on social media.

Kelley asked her to marry him on 31st July 2021 at Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, South Carolina. She accepted his proposal.

The lovebirds first met during a racing event in which Kelley participated. At the time, he did not know Lizzy but knew her dad. Her father was the one who introduced him to her.

At first, the pair became fast friends who shared a love for racing. Soon, their friendship turned into a relationship. Previously, Kelley was married to Alisa Mote. The marriage began in 2015 and ended in 2017.

How did Lizzy Musi crash?

The day Lizzy got engaged was the day she survived a crash. The accident occurred during the first round of Street Outlaws No Prep Kings at Darlington Dragway. She was racing using a Robert Hayes Race Car, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, alias Bonnie.

The vehicle became loose during the contest and hit the guardrail. She was slightly injured during the ordeal and went to the hospital for a check-up. Bonnie was ferried to Robert Hayes for damage assessment and repair. After confirming she was okay, she was spotted on the sideline supporting her then-boyfriend, Kelley.

Height and weight

The drag racer is 5' 8" or 175 centimetres tall, and her weight is 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 36-26-42, and her bra cup size is 34DD. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Quick facts about Lizzy Musi

She enjoys listening to music in her free time.

She believes in the power of hard work and knows that not every race will turn out perfectly.

She takes time off after racing to take care of her emotional and mental well-being.

Lizzy Musi is a famous drag racer, businesswoman, and television personality. She has enjoyed and endured the highs and lows of racing and is now ranked among the prominent women in this field.

