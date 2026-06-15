Marc Cucurella's reported move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has reignited memories of some of football's most controversial transfers

The Spain international previously described himself as a "true Cule" after coming through Barcelona's famous La Masia academy

Legit.ng takes a look at 10 prominent stars who swapped either Barcelona for Real Madrid or vice versa

Marc Cucurella's anticipated move to Real Madrid has reignited one of the fiercest rivalries in football and reopened old wounds among Barcelona supporters.

For many fans of the Catalan giants, the controversy goes far beyond the reported transfer fee. Born in Catalonia and a product of La Masia, Cucurella spent seven years in Barcelona's academy and famously described himself as a "true Cule".

Marc Cucurella in action for Barcelona B against CD Lugo in February 2018 in Lugo, Spain. Photo by Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

He also made his senior debut for the club when he replaced Lucas Digne in a 3-0 Copa del Rey victory over Real Murcia in October 2017.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea defender has verbally agreed to join Los Blancos after the FIFA World Cup, with the deal reportedly worth around €60 million.

His decision to link up with José Mourinho's newly rebuilt Real Madrid side has therefore been viewed by many supporters as the ultimate betrayal.

With deep ties to the Catalan giants, the 27-year-old now appears set to become the latest player to inflame emotions between Spain's two biggest clubs.

While Barcelona fans have struggled to come to terms with the prospect of losing one of their own to their bitter rivals, Real Madrid supporters see the arrival of one of Europe's most reliable left-backs as another statement of intent ahead of the new season.

With the Spaniard poised to cross one of football's fiercest divides, Legit.ng looks at the biggest names who have represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

1. Luís Figo

No player embodies footballing betrayal quite like Luís Figo.

The Portuguese winger captained Barcelona and became one of the club's most beloved figures before Real Madrid activated his world-record release clause in 2000.

The move transformed him from Camp Nou hero into public enemy number one in Catalonia, with the infamous pig's head incident becoming one of the most memorable moments in El Clásico history.

Luis Figo of Real Madrid is challenged by Thiago Motta during El Clásico at Nou Camp in 2003. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Figo made 206 appearances for Barcelona before moving to Madrid, where he featured 219 times and provided 69 assists while helping launch the famous Galácticos era, according to FBREF.

2. Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo's route to Real Madrid was less controversial because of his spell at Inter Milan.

The Brazilian phenomenon dazzled Barcelona fans during the 1996/97 season, scoring 34 goals in just 37 matches.

He later returned to Spain with Real Madrid in 2002 and continued his remarkable scoring exploits, netting 96 times in 161 appearances.

To this day, Ronaldo remains one of the few legends adored by supporters on both sides of the rivalry.

3. Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup was the heartbeat of Johan Cruyff's legendary Dream Team.

After winning four straight La Liga titles with Barcelona, disagreements with Cruyff saw the Danish genius move directly to Real Madrid in 1994.

His impact was immediate as Madrid reclaimed the league crown in 1995.

Remarkably, Laudrup experienced 5-0 victories in El Clásico wearing the colours of both clubs.

4. Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique's story represents the opposite side of the divide. After spending five seasons with Real Madrid, the midfielder joined Barcelona in 1996 and gradually transformed into a Blaugrana icon.

He scored 99 goals in 253 matches and famously celebrated against his former employers by kissing the Barcelona badge.

Luis Enrique in action for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Photo by Clive Mason and Paul Marriott

Source: Getty Images

Years later, he returned as manager and guided the club to a historic treble.

5. Samuel Eto'o

Eto'o's switch did not happen directly, but it remains one of Real Madrid's biggest regrets.

The Cameroonian striker barely featured for Los Blancos before leaving and eventually joining Barcelona in 2004.

The African legend punished his former side repeatedly, scoring 123 goals in 182 matches and helping Barcelona win two UEFA Champions League titles.

His success made Madrid's decision to let him appear even more costly.

6. Gheorghe Hagi

Nicknamed the "Maradona of the Carpathians," Hagi showcased his extraordinary talents at both clubs.

He first joined Real Madrid in 1990 before later spending two seasons with Barcelona between 1994 and 1996.

Although injuries and inconsistency affected parts of his career, the Romanian remains one of the finest playmakers ever to wear both shirts.

7. Javier Saviola

Javier Saviola arrived at Barcelona carrying enormous expectations. The Argentine striker scored 63 goals in 154 appearances before leaving on a free transfer in 2007.

His decision to join Real Madrid directly shocked supporters, even though his time at the Bernabeu proved less successful.

The Rabbit managed only four goals in 23 appearances for Los Blancos.

8. Robert Prosinečki

The Croatian midfielder arrived in Madrid with a huge reputation after helping Red Star Belgrade conquer Europe.

Injuries prevented him from fully delivering on his promise, but he still played 62 times and scored 11 goals.

Seeking a fresh challenge, Prosinečki joined Barcelona in 1995 and spent one season with the Catalan giants.

9. Luis Milla

Another graduate of Barcelona's academy, Luis Milla, left the Camp Nou after a bitter contract dispute.

His move to Real Madrid in 1990 proved highly successful.

The defensive midfielder became a regular fixture for seven seasons and accumulated 189 appearances while winning two league titles.

10. Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui's influence on the rivalry extended beyond his playing career. Although opportunities were limited as a player, he later became one of the few figures to have represented both clubs and managed Real Madrid's first team.

That distinction alone guarantees his place in El Clásico history.

Chelsea's financial hit next season

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are expected to suffer financially after missing out on European football.

The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League and will receive no UEFA prize money next season, while the absence from continental competition could also affect sponsorship revenues.

Source: Legit.ng