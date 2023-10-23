17 famous Jehovah’s Witness celebrities whose faith is strong
Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian religious group that originated in America in the 1870s. It goes door to door, preaching about Jehovah and his kingdom. Jehovah's Witness has over 8.5 million active members, among them celebrities. These are the famous Jehovah's Witness celebrities whose faith is strong.
Jehovah's Witnesses do not celebrate birthdays and other holidays as they believe that such celebrations displease God. Additionally, they don't join the military, and blood transfusion is a no for them. Among its followers are known Hollywood stars, musicians, sports icons, etc. These celebrities were raised as Jehovah's Witnesses, while some converted to the faith.
Famous Jehovah's Witness celebrities
The Jehovah's Witness religion has many followers, including well-known people. Below is a list of celebrities who are Jehovah's Witnesses members.
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams is a famous Jehovah's Witness follower. Serena Williams is regarded as one of the best in the sport. She is baptised and once expressed gratitude to her faith for helping her succeed. She also once openly revealed that she doesn't celebrate her daughter's birthdays as her religion forbids it.
2. George Benson
George Benson is a retired Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist and singer. He is famous for his 1978 song This Masquerade, which he wrote in 1978. George Benson is one of the famous Jehovah's Witnesses and serves on the Congregation's Elders.
3. Lou Whitaker
Lou Whitaker is a former Major League baseball player and one of the best baseball players in America. He professed his faith throughout his time with the Detroit Tigers and has remained an active member.
4. Coco Rocha
Mikhaila "Coco" Rocha is a Canadian fashion model and author. She is among the first "digital" supermodels and contributed to the Study of Pose book. Coco is a staunch follower who professes her faith publicly.
5. Chet Lemon
Chet Lemon is a retired professional Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers baseball player. He was introduced to the faith as a teenager in the mid-70s and has remained an active witness.
6. Marques Houston
Barrett Marques Houston is an American R&B singer, songwriter and actor. He was a member of Immature in the 90s before going solo in 2003. Houston converted to the faith and has been a strong believer. He is currently among the most famous Jehovah's Witness actors.
7. Mark McCumber
Mark McCumber is an American professional golfer who won the 1988 Players Championship. He is a devout Jehovah's Witness who continues to practice his faith openly.
8. Venus Williams
Like her sister Serena, tennis player Venus Williams was raised in a Jehovah's Witness household. She was never baptised but upholds the religious values in her career and life.
9. Damon Wayans
Damon Wayans is one of the famous Wayans brothers. He is an actor, comedian, and producer. Like the other Wayans, Damon grew up as a Jehovah's Witness. He is the only Wayan brother still practising.
10. Marc John Jeffries
Marc John Jefferies is an actor Marc best known for appearing in films such as Losing Isaiah, Get Rich or Die Trying, Brown Sugar, and Notorious. He was raised in the Jehovah's Witness faith, and his father once told him that he couldn't be a police officer because of their faith.
11. Lark Voorhies
Lark Voorhies is an American actress, singer, spokeswoman, and model. She rose to prominence for her role as Lisa Marie Turtle on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell. Voorhies is a Jehovah's Witness follower. She once left the Days of Our Lives show because she believed one of the scenes violated her beliefs.
12. Larry Graham
The American bassist is one of the famous singers who are Jehovah's Witnesses. He converted to Jehovah's Witness faith in 1975 and introduced Prince to the faith.
13. Peter Knowles
Peter Knowles is a former English footballer who played for the Wolverhampton Wanderers as a forward. He converted to Jehovah's Witness in 1970 before quitting his football career.
14. Hank Brian Marvin
Hank Brian Marvin is the lead guitarist for the popular Shadows band known for its hit song Don't Cry for Me Argentina. Marvin left the band and relocated to Australia after becoming a Jehovah's Witness but later re-joined it. He is a proud Jehova's Witness follower.
15. Thomas Edur
Thomas Edur is a former Canadian ice hockey player. He played in the pros until he retired from the National Hockey League to concentrate on his faith. Thomas eventually became a branch committee member for the sect's Estonian headquarters.
16. Maurizio Bianchi
Maurizio Bianchi is an Italian musician. He joined the faith in 1983 before releasing The Plain Truth track. He quit music for personal reasons.
17. Richard Williams
Richard Williams is a former tennis coach from the United States. He is famous for being the father and coach of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Richard brought up his family in the faith and is still a follower of the religion.
Jehovah's Witness is a religious group with some Christian views but differs in others. The religion has people from all walks of life, including celebrities who were either born in the faith or converted. This article outlines a list of over 30 famous Jehovah's Witness celebrities.
