17 famous Jehovah’s Witness celebrities whose faith is strong

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian religious group that originated in America in the 1870s. It goes door to door, preaching about Jehovah and his kingdom. Jehovah's Witness has over 8.5 million active members, among them celebrities. These are the famous Jehovah's Witness celebrities whose faith is strong.

Jehovah's Witnesses do not celebrate birthdays and other holidays as they believe that such celebrations displease God. Additionally, they don't join the military, and blood transfusion is a no for them. Among its followers are known Hollywood stars, musicians, sports icons, etc. These celebrities were raised as Jehovah's Witnesses, while some converted to the faith.

Famous Jehovah's Witness celebrities

The Jehovah's Witness religion has many followers, including well-known people. Below is a list of celebrities who are Jehovah's Witnesses members.

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams during the OMR festival on May 10, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Serena Williams is a famous Jehovah's Witness follower. Serena Williams is regarded as one of the best in the sport. She is baptised and once expressed gratitude to her faith for helping her succeed. She also once openly revealed that she doesn't celebrate her daughter's birthdays as her religion forbids it.

2. George Benson

George Benson performs at Elgin Theatre during the Toronto Jazz Fest on June 27, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremy Chan Photography

George Benson is a retired Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist and singer. He is famous for his 1978 song This Masquerade, which he wrote in 1978. George Benson is one of the famous Jehovah's Witnesses and serves on the Congregation's Elders.

3. Lou Whitaker

Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Lou Whitaker talks during his number retirement ceremony at Comerica Park on August 06, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Lou Whitaker is a former Major League baseball player and one of the best baseball players in America. He professed his faith throughout his time with the Detroit Tigers and has remained an active member.

4. Coco Rocha

Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha presents a creation for L'Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. Photo: Julien De Rosa

Mikhaila "Coco" Rocha is a Canadian fashion model and author. She is among the first "digital" supermodels and contributed to the Study of Pose book. Coco is a staunch follower who professes her faith publicly.

5. Chet Lemon

Former Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers outfielder Chet Lemon during a Q&A session at Comerica Park on 5 June 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Mark Cunningham

Chet Lemon is a retired professional Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers baseball player. He was introduced to the faith as a teenager in the mid-70s and has remained an active witness.

6. Marques Houston

Marques Houston attends BET+ and Footage Film's "Sacrifice" premiere event at Landmark Theatre on December 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Barrett Marques Houston is an American R&B singer, songwriter and actor. He was a member of Immature in the 90s before going solo in 2003. Houston converted to the faith and has been a strong believer. He is currently among the most famous Jehovah's Witness actors.

7. Mark McCumber

Mark McCumber tees off the third hole during the second round of the 2007 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am on Saturday, February 17, 2007, at the TPC of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Mark McCumber is an American professional golfer who won the 1988 Players Championship. He is a devout Jehovah's Witness who continues to practice his faith openly.

8. Venus Williams

Venus Williams waits for a serve during the Venus Williams vs Mónica Puig Exhibition Match at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on September 15, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Gladys Vega

Like her sister Serena, tennis player Venus Williams was raised in a Jehovah's Witness household. She was never baptised but upholds the religious values in her career and life.

9. Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans is one of the famous Wayans brothers. He is an actor, comedian, and producer. Like the other Wayans, Damon grew up as a Jehovah's Witness. He is the only Wayan brother still practising.

10. Marc John Jeffries

Marc John Jeffries arrives in New York City for the Ballin' 4 Peace Celebrity Charity Basketball Game at Baruch College on January 24, 2015. Photo: Rob Kim

Marc John Jefferies is an actor Marc best known for appearing in films such as Losing Isaiah, Get Rich or Die Trying, Brown Sugar, and Notorious. He was raised in the Jehovah's Witness faith, and his father once told him that he couldn't be a police officer because of their faith.

11. Lark Voorhies

Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle on Saved By The Bell set. Photo: Patrick Wymore

Lark Voorhies is an American actress, singer, spokeswoman, and model. She rose to prominence for her role as Lisa Marie Turtle on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell. Voorhies is a Jehovah's Witness follower. She once left the Days of Our Lives show because she believed one of the scenes violated her beliefs.

12. Larry Graham

American singer Larry Graham performs live during a concert at the Huxleys on November 16, 2013, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Frank Hoensch

The American bassist is one of the famous singers who are Jehovah's Witnesses. He converted to Jehovah's Witness faith in 1975 and introduced Prince to the faith.

13. Peter Knowles

Wolves player Peter Knowles pictured with his wife Jean on their rounds speaking the beliefs of Jehovah's Witnesses to a housewife in June 1969. Photo: Mirrorpix

Peter Knowles is a former English footballer who played for the Wolverhampton Wanderers as a forward. He converted to Jehovah's Witness in 1970 before quitting his football career.

14. Hank Brian Marvin

The Shadows' lead guitarist Hank B Marvin (left) and Sir Cliff Richard at the London Palladium, ahead of their final concert appearance together. Photo: Fiona Hanson

Hank Brian Marvin is the lead guitarist for the popular Shadows band known for its hit song Don't Cry for Me Argentina. Marvin left the band and relocated to Australia after becoming a Jehovah's Witness but later re-joined it. He is a proud Jehova's Witness follower.

15. Thomas Edur

Tom Edur (3) and Vancouver's Larry Goodenough square off in a tussle after Colorado's Rick Jodzio was hit in 4-4 tie Friday. Photo: Denver Post

Thomas Edur is a former Canadian ice hockey player. He played in the pros until he retired from the National Hockey League to concentrate on his faith. Thomas eventually became a branch committee member for the sect's Estonian headquarters.

16. Maurizio Bianchi

Maurizio Bianchi is an Italian musician. He joined the faith in 1983 before releasing The Plain Truth track. He quit music for personal reasons.

17. Richard Williams

Venus Williams (L) and her father and coach Richard Williams (R) discuss a point 01 July 2000 during a training session. Photo: Martin Hayhow

Richard Williams is a former tennis coach from the United States. He is famous for being the father and coach of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Richard brought up his family in the faith and is still a follower of the religion.

