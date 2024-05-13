Who are Lil Scrappy's kids? Meet the rapper's kids and their mothers

Lil Scrappy is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer and reality TV personality. He is famous for appearing on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. His career success has raised curiosity among his fans about his personal life, especially his kids. Who are Lil Scrappy's kids?

Lil Scrappy at the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in 2023 in LA (R). Scrappy performs onstage during the 2022 The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lil Jon discovered Lil Scrappy, who released his first album, Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live, in 2006. Since then, he has released hit singles like Rock Yo Hips, Money in the Bank, and No Problem. In addition to his career, Scrappy is a father. Lil Scrappy's kids have different mothers.

Real name Darryl Raynard Richardson III Nickname Lil Scrappy Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 189 Weight in kilograms 86 Body measurements in inches 44-36-16 Body measurements in centimetres 112-91-40 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Momma Dee Sibling 1 Marital status Married Spouse Erica Dixon Children 4 Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, reality TV star Net worth $900,000 Instagram @reallilscrappy Facebook @reallilscrapp

Who are Lil Scrappy's kids?

How many kids does Scrappy have? The American rapper has four children: Emani, Breland, Xylo, and Cali Richardson. Lil Scrappy's children are from two women: Erica Dixon and Adiz "Bambi" Benson.

Five facts about Lil Scrappy. Photo: @reallilscrappy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lil Scrappy and Erica met in high school in 2002. Their romance went public when they joined the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast. The two got engaged in 2012 but eventually broke up in 2014. They are, however, back together in 2024, and they confirmed that they are married. Erica stated in a video:

Who said we're not married?

Then Scrappy is heard in the background saying:

We're married.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi met in 2013 on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2. Bambi appeared as a guest star and a love interest for the rapper Benzino. However, after his break up with Erica Dixon, she returned as Lil Scrappy's girlfriend for season three.

They broke up in 2016 but reunited and had a secret wedding in 2017. Bambi and Scrappy got divorced in 2023.

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon's kids

Erica and Scrappy have one daughter named Emani Richardson. However, Erica has two twin daughters from her previous relationship.

Emani Richardson

Emani Richardson in a checked top (L). Lil Scrappy's daughter in a cream top (R). Photo: @official_emanii on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She was born on 31 March 2005. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. She is 19 years old as of Aril 2024. Her zodiac is Aries.

She was introduced in the first episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta with her mom and dad. Lil Scrappy said on her 18th birthday that she taught him about parenthood. He stated:

My firstborn who taught me a lot about being a parent.

Emani completed high school, graduating in May 2023. She owns a cosmetic business known as Mulau Beauty Essentials.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi's kids

Adiz "Bambi" Benson and Lil Scrappy have three children together. Here is a look at who they are.

Breland Richardson

Breland Richardson is in a grey jacket (L). Lil Scrappy's son wears a brown coat and a beige T-shirt (R). Photo: @princebreland on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Breland Richardson is Lil Scrappy and Bambi's son. He was born on 21 September 2018. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Lil Scrappy's son is five years old as of May 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He has two three siblings, Emani, Xylo, and Cali. Scrappy shared a sweet message for his son's 5th birthday. He wrote:

I'm amazingly grateful to God for blessing me with the son I asked for and the journey I wanted.

Xylo Richardson

Xylo Richardson is in a denim jacket and white T-shirt, showing her fingers (L). Lil Scrappy's daughter in a pink coat (R). Photo: @babyxylo2020 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Xylo is the second child of Bambi and Lil Scrappy. She was born on 3 August 2020. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Xylo is three years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo. She has three siblings: Emani, Breland, and Cali.

Like her older siblings, Xylo also appeared with her parents on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The reality TV star first shared a video of Xylo on Instagram with her brother Breland with the caption:

All my children, ya, feel me? I love the responsibility of taking care of them, not one complaint @official_emanii, @princebreland and @babyxylo2020.

Cali Richardson

Cali is Lil Scappy's youngest child with Bambi. She was born on 25 July 2021. She is an American national of African American ethnicity. Cali is two years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

In an exclusive interview with People, Bambi shared the news, saying:

Cali is the perfect addition to our growing family. I love being a mommy and am so happy my three under 3 will be so close and grow up together.

The record producer was also excited to share the news of his fourth child's birth. He said:

They say the third time is a charm, but I say the fourth one is a whole blessing because that's what my new baby Cali has brought to my life.

FAQs

Who is Lil Scrappy? He is a rapper, songwriter, record producer and reality TV personality from the United States. What is Lil Scappy's real name? His real name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III. Where is Lil Scrappy from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. How many babies does Scrappy have? He has four children: Emani, Breland, Xylo, and Cali Richardson. How many kids does Scrappy have by Erica? The two have only one daughter together, Emani Richardson. Are Scrappy and Erica back together? The American rapper is back with Erica Dixon, and they are reportedly married. Does Scrappy and Diamond have a kid together? No, the two do not have any children together.

Lil Scrappy is a prominent rapper, songwriter, record producer and reality TV star. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has four children with two women. Lil Scappy's children are Emani, Breland, Xylo, and Cali Richardson.

