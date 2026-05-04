Zlatan Ibile invited Carter Efe on stage at a Lagos club where they performed a diss chant mocking Portable, following the skitmaker's victory over the singer in their boxing match

The rapper energetically led the crowd in chanting that Carter had finished Portable, while the comedian danced with his belt as fans cheered the performance

The viral video sparked massive reactions online, with fans noting that no celebrity appeared to support Portable

Just days after the heated celebrity boxing clash in Lagos, rapper Zlatan Ibile and comedian Carter Efe turned the spotlight back on Portable with a stage performance that has stirred plenty of reactions online.

The pair were captured in a viral clip inside a Lagos club, celebrating Carter Efe’s victory with a diss song aimed directly at the street-pop star.

Carter Efe joins Zlatan Ibile on stage as both celebrate his win over Portable with diss performance in Lagos. Photo: zlatan_ibile/portablebaeby/carterefe

Source: Instagram

The boxing match itself had been one of the most talked-about events of the weekend, drawing attention for the tension between the entertainers.

Portable, famous for his street style and hit track ZaZu, entered the ring with confidence, but Carter’s reach and composure proved too much to handle.

The energy in the Lagos club shifted when Zlatan Ibile began to hype Carter’s win, telling the crowd that Portable had been finished in the ring.

His words carried the same mocking tone he had used earlier when he watched the fight live and shared a video online.

“He don kill Portable”

Carter Efe, who had defeated Portable by unanimous decision in their three-round bout at Balmoral Hall, Victoria Island, joined Zlatan on stage to celebrate the moment.

He danced proudly with the championship belt while the audience roared in approval, turning the performance into a victory parade.

The video has spread across social media, sparking conversations and reactions from fans who had followed the drama from the fight to the stage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Zlatan's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AAAOyin said:

"Dem Zlatan don dey find who go hep dem beat Portable since."

@EmekaEzeanya wrote:

"Zlatan no dey hide the beef at all o! 'He don k'|| Portable' full chest celebration as him and Carter Efe turn the club into a victory lap! Carter just dropped Portable like bad market and Zlatan dey dance on the grave like say na personal trophy. Industry wahala sweet pass pepper soup."

@chrisdadiva commented:

"Nobody happy reach Zlatan as Carter efe be@t portable."

@VictorWills15 said:

"I like people that do things with their full chest walai. He dey show everybody say the win sweet am he no even send how u feel about am."

@JKELEY26 reacted:

"I just find out say no celebrity support am. Na so him bad reach?. Thank God say cater win am."

@JuicypunkjayJay added:

"Na here portable sabi say boxing no be gra gra, Stamina is the most important thing you need."

Viral video shows Zlatan Ibile and Carter Efe turning club performance into celebration after defeating Portable. Photo: zlatan_ibile/portablebaeby/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Portable's shrine video trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Portable at a native doctor’s shrine surfaced online before his boxing match with Carter Efe.

The clip showed the singer and a spiritualist performing rituals and making declarations that Carter would be unable to fight properly during the match.

Despite Portable’s actions, Carter Efe was seen praying to God before the bout, creating a strong contrast that sparked debate among fans.

Source: Legit.ng