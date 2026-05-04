House of Representatives member Umar Datti resigned from ADC ahead of planned defection to NDC

The Kano lawmaker representing Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam constituency moved amid 2027 election realignments

ADC recorded another defection as Datti was expected to retain his legislative seat despite party switch

Kano state - A member of the House of Representatives from Kano state, Umar Datti, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in what appears to be a prelude to his defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Datti represents the Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Another Lawmaker Defects From ADC Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

Move comes ahead of 2027 election calculations

The lawmaker’s decision, announced via X, was seen as part of ongoing political repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections, as parties and key figures begin to realign.

His resignation marks another setback for the ADC, which has witnessed a series of defections in recent times.

Constituency representation remains unchanged

Despite the party switch, Datti is expected to continue representing his constituency in the House of Representatives.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the lawmaker detailing the reasons for his departure or confirming the timeline for his move to the NDC.

4 Reps member dump ADC

Four House of Representatives members from Kano State have dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) The federal lawmakers defected to the African Democratic Party (ADC) from the NNPP.

They announced their defection from the NNPP to the ADC on the floor of the Green Chamber during Wednesday’s plenary, April 22, 2026, by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, in line with parliamentary procedure.

Source: Legit.ng