Kelsy Ully's biography: What happened to Jonathan Scott's ex-wife

Kelsy Ully is a former airline crew scheduler and model based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is widely recognised as Jonathan Scott's ex-wife. Her ex-husband is a Canadian reality television personality, construction contractor, interior designer, illusionist, and television and film producer. He is famous for co-hosting multiple HGTV shows alongside his twin brother, Drew Scott.

Jonathan Scott's ex-wife, Kelsy Ully, became famous after marriage to the Canadian reality television personality. Kelsy Ully and Jonathan Scott met in their mid-20s and tied the knot in 2007. Their marriage was short-lived, as they separated in 2009 after facing challenges due to their conflicting career demands.

Full name Kelsy Ully Gender Female Year of birth 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Canada Current residence Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Education University of Nevada, Mount Royal University, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Profession Former airline crew scheduler, model

Kelsy Ully’s biography

The ex-celebrity partner was born in Canada and resides in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. She was born in 1988, but her birthday remains undisclosed.

Kelsy graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a Business Administration and Management degree in 2009. She also attended Mount Royal University and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Career

Kelsy began her first job working as the crew scheduler at West Jet soon after graduating from the University. She worked for the company from May 2005 to December 2008. She was an executive assistant at Scott Real Estate from November 2005 to August 2010. In 2011, she was a software developer and business consultant at Too Zeroe.

Kelsy worked as a client service advocate at Critical Control Energy Services Inc. between 2014 and 2015. She later became the business development representative of Cascad Process Controls. Since 2016, she has been the director of business operations at Impel Systems in Alberta.

Is Kelsy Ully married?

As of 2024, Kelsy Ully is divorced. She is also presumed single as she has not shared any details regarding her current relationship. She prefers to keep her personal life private. However, she was formerly married to Jonathan Scott.

How did Jonathan Scott and Kelsy Ully meet?

The reality TV star and Kelsy first met when they were both in their mid-20s. At the time, Ully worked as a crew scheduler for a Canadian airline while Scott was still learning how to flip houses with his brother. Jonathan decided to relocate from Canada to Las Vegas to be with Kelsy. They dated for almost five years before exchanging their wedding vows in the summer of 2007.

The former partners were married for two years until their separation in 2010. They officially divorced in 2013. Although it was a brief romantic affair, Jonathan Scott was deeply affected by the tragedy. He extensively addressed his relationship with Kelsy in the 2017 memoir It Takes Two: Our Story, which he co-wrote with his brother.

In the book, Scott disclosed that he and Ully began to grow apart when she secured a position as a waitress at a Las Vegas pool club. He wrote:

My wife was out every night, coming home later and later. She had a whole subset of friends now that I barely knew, and I was rarely invited to join them. Work seemed to be putting more and more distance between us.

According to Scott's account, he recognised the definitive end of their relationship when Ully cruelly blindsided him one night by changing her Facebook status from married to blank. This act resulted in him filing for divorce.

The split isn’t something I dwell on anymore, but for one too-long, too-dark period in my life, that’s practically all I did. It shook me right to my core.

Speaking to People in an interview, Scott remarked that although the collapse of his marriage was agonising initially, it ultimately served as a profound lesson in life and love. He said:

I’m the emotional one between Drew and me, so when I give myself to something, I give it 100 per cent. Anyone in a long-term relationship knows how hard that is. After that, I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.

Is Jonathan Scott married now?

No one holds the title of Jonathan Scott's wife at this time. Since his divorce from Kelsy, the reality star has never been married again. He is currently in a relationship with Zooey Deschanel, an American actress and musician. He also dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, a Canadian television producer, from 2016 to April 2018.

What is Kelsy Ully’s height?

Jonathan Scoth’s ex-wife stands 5 feet 6 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 125 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kelsy Ully

Who is Kelsy Ully? She is a former Canadian airline crew scheduler and model. Where is Kelsy Ully from? She was born in Canada. Why is Kelsy Ully famous? Kelsy Ully is mostly popular as the ex-wife of Canadian television personality Jonathan Scott. Is Kelsy Ully married? Since her divorce from Jonathan Scott, Ully has maintained a low profile. What happened to Kelsy Ully and Jonathan Scott? The former partners married in 2007, separated in 2009 and divorced in 2013. Who was Jonathan Scott's 1st wife? The reality TV personality was married to Kelsy from 2007 to 2013. Does Jonathan Scott have a child? The reality star does not have biological children. He co-parents longtime girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's two children. Where does Kelsy Ully live now? She currently resides in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Kelsy Ully is a former Canadian WestJet crew scheduler and model. She first gained public recognition following her marriage to Jonathan Scott, a Canadian reality television personality, construction contractor, interior designer, illusionist, and television and film producer. They tied the knot in 2007 and split in 2010 after two years together.

