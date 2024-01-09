Who is Kori Campfield? Get to know Kofi Kingston's wife

Kori Campfield is a Ghanaian model and diet advisor. She is famous as the wife of Kofi Kingston, a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler. Kofi Kingston made his debut in wrestling in 2007 and has made remarkable achievements in his career. He won the WWE Championship 2019 and the PWI Tag Team of the Year Title with his fellow wrestler R-Truth in 2012.

Ghanaian model Kori Campfield posing with her husband, Kofi Kingston and their children. Photo: @truekofi, @earthmamarising on Instagram (modified by author)

Kori Campfield came into the limelight as Kofi Kingston's wife. The two have been together since 2012, and they have three children. They currently reside in Tampa, Florida, United States of America. The model's biography has all the fun details you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Real name Kori Campfield Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1982 Age 41 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States of America Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Kofi Kingston Children 3 Profession Model, diet advisor Net worth $100,000

Kori Campfield’s bio

Kori was born on 21 April 1982 in Accra, Ghana; she also grew up in Ghana. What is Kori Campfield’s age? She is 41 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Her father is deceased. In an Instagram post she shared on 17 July 2018, she wished her late father a Happy Father's Day. According to the Instagram post, she and her father were close. He passed away in 2014. In the caption, the model mentioned her brothers, whom she used to play baseball with when she was young.

Career

Kofi Kingston's wife is a model and diet advisor. However, there is little about Kori Campfield's current professional life.

She is a plant lover and shares photos of different types of crops on her Instagram account. Kofi Kingston's wife promotes healthy diets on her Instagram by sharing plant-based foods.

Her husband is a famous professional wrestler who signed with WWE in 2006. He participated in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007. He is the 30th Triple Crown and 20th overall Grand Slam Champion. He won the Slammy Awards in 2012 and 2020.

What is Kori Campfield’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. According to Celebrity Networth, her husband, Kofi Kingston, has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Marital life

Who is Kofi married to? The wrestler is married to Kori Campfield. The two got married in September 2010. Kofi Kingston and Kori Campfield have three children: Khi Sarkodie, Orion Kingsley and Lotus. They had their firstborn child, Khi, on 24 April 2013. On 28 April 2016, the couple welcomed their second son, Orion.

Kori Campfield and her husband welcomed their first daughter on 23 November 2021. The Ghanaian model announced the birth of their daughter Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah via an Instagram post on 26 November 2021.

Kori Campfield's height and weight

How tall is Kori Campfield? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kori Campfield? She is a Ghanaian model and diet advisor famous as the wife of professional wrestler Kofi Kingston. How old is Kori Campfield? She is 41 years old as of January 2024. Where is Kori Campfield from? She hails from Accra, Ghana and presently resides in Tampa, Florida, United States of America. Does Kori Campfield have children? She has three kids with her husband, Kofi Kingston. What is Kori Campfield’s nationality? She is Ghanaian. What is Kori Campfield's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Kori Campfield is a Ghanaian model and diet advisor who came into the limelight as Kofi Kingston's wife. They have been married since 2010 and have three kids. She lives with her husband and kids in Tampa, Florida, United States of America.

