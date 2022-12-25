Tyner Rushing's biography: age, height, movies, net worth
Tyner Rushing is an American actress popularly known for appearing in the Netflix series Stranger Things as Virginia Creel. She is also famous for her roles in films and shows, such as Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List, and For All Mankind.
Tyner Rushing was trained by her mother on how to dance at a tender age. She is highly skilled in ballet, modern, and tap dance. The actress also trained youngsters in ballet, tap, and jazz dance.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tyner Rushing
|Nickname
|Tiny
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20 June 1992
|Age
|30 years old (as of January 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Semmes, Alabama, United States
|Current residence
|Semmes, Alabama, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Body measurements in inches
|32-26-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|81-66-86
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Ralph Carl
|Mother
|Patti Tyner Rushing
|Relationship status
|Single
|College
|Birmingham Southern College
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$3 million
|@tynerrushing
Tyner Rushing's bio
The American actress was born in Semmes, Alabama, United States. She is the daughter of Ralph Carl (father) and Patti Tyner (mother), the plant farm owners.
Tyner studied vocal performance at the liberal arts school Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. The college offered her a performance scholarship. She became an associate and entertainer at California Theater Centre while still in college. She also acquired dancing skills at Gale's Studio of Dance.
How old is Tyner Rushing?
The American actress is 30 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 20 June 1992. And her zodiac sign is Gemini.
Career
After completing her studies, the actress performed with various musical theatre companies for one year, and she toured the West Coast with California Theater Centre. She later landed in San Francisco, where she performed in Babes In Arms, Swing! and La Cage aux Folles.
In 2014, she relocated to California, United States, to pursue her acting career. She made her acting debut in 2015 when she was cast in a minor role as Taylor in the short movie 50 mm. After two years of playing minor roles in different shows and films, she landed the lead role in the TV series The Inspector.
Her first breakthrough came in 2018 when she was cast as the White House Staffer in the biographical drama First Man. She is also well known for being featured in various movies and TV series such as Stranger Things, The Terminal List, and Echoes.
Tyner Rushing's movies and TV shows
Here are some of the actress' credits according to her IMDb profile:
|Year
|Movies and TV shows
|Role
|2023
|For All Mankind
|Samantha
|2022
|Echoes
|Marie McCleary
|2022
|The Terminal List
|Liz Riley
|2022
|Stranger Things
|Virginia Creel
|2022
|Under the Banner of Heaven
|Emma Smith
|2022
|The Contractor
|Christine
|2021
|Queens
|Producer
|2021
|Respect
|Gloria Fisher
|2021
|Creepshow
|June Aurora (segment "Model Kid")
|2021
|Concrete_Savanna
|Art Dealer
|2020
|Lovecraft Country
|Barb
|2020
|Transference
|Office Rodriguez
|2019
|The Purge
|Skye
|2019
|Doom Patrol
|Michaela
|2019
|Lamb
|Jean
|2019
|Miracle Workers
|Volcano Worker
|2017-2018
|The Inspectors
|Margot
|2018
|The Resident
|Tilly Tyson
|2018
|First Man
|White House Staffer
|2017
|Faons
|Simone
|2017
|All the Creatures Were Stirring
|Roon
|2017
|One Mississippi
|Pom
|2017
|The Boys
|Dream Girl
|2016
|Catalyst
|Veronica Lane
|2016
|Salem
|Female Refugee
|2015
|Homic*de Hunter
|Karen Vandenhoff
|2015
|50 mm
|Taylor
As an actress, Tyner has worked with various agencies, such as Zero Gravity Management, Platform Public Relations, and Alexander White agency.
What is Tyner Rushing's net worth?
The actress's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She has earned her wealth mainly from her acting career.
Tyner Rushing's measurements
The American entertainer stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches or 81-66-86 centimetres.
Tyner Rushing is an actress from the United States. She is best known for starring in various films and TV shows such as Stranger Things, For All Mankind, and Under The Banner of Heaven. Currently, she boasts close to 30 acting credits under her name.
