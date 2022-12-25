Tyner Rushing's biography: age, height, movies, net worth

Tyner Rushing is an American actress popularly known for appearing in the Netflix series Stranger Things as Virginia Creel. She is also famous for her roles in films and shows, such as Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List, and For All Mankind.

Tyner Rushing was trained by her mother on how to dance at a tender age. She is highly skilled in ballet, modern, and tap dance. The actress also trained youngsters in ballet, tap, and jazz dance.

Profile summary

Full name Tyner Rushing Nickname Tiny Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1992 Age 30 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Semmes, Alabama, United States Current residence Semmes, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ralph Carl Mother Patti Tyner Rushing Relationship status Single College Birmingham Southern College Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Instagram @tynerrushing

Tyner Rushing's bio

The American actress was born in Semmes, Alabama, United States. She is the daughter of Ralph Carl (father) and Patti Tyner (mother), the plant farm owners.

Tyner studied vocal performance at the liberal arts school Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. The college offered her a performance scholarship. She became an associate and entertainer at California Theater Centre while still in college. She also acquired dancing skills at Gale's Studio of Dance.

How old is Tyner Rushing?

The American actress is 30 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 20 June 1992. And her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

After completing her studies, the actress performed with various musical theatre companies for one year, and she toured the West Coast with California Theater Centre. She later landed in San Francisco, where she performed in Babes In Arms, Swing! and La Cage aux Folles.

In 2014, she relocated to California, United States, to pursue her acting career. She made her acting debut in 2015 when she was cast in a minor role as Taylor in the short movie 50 mm. After two years of playing minor roles in different shows and films, she landed the lead role in the TV series The Inspector.

Her first breakthrough came in 2018 when she was cast as the White House Staffer in the biographical drama First Man. She is also well known for being featured in various movies and TV series such as Stranger Things, The Terminal List, and Echoes.

Tyner Rushing's movies and TV shows

Here are some of the actress' credits according to her IMDb profile:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2023 For All Mankind Samantha 2022 Echoes Marie McCleary 2022 The Terminal List Liz Riley 2022 Stranger Things Virginia Creel 2022 Under the Banner of Heaven Emma Smith 2022 The Contractor Christine 2021 Queens Producer 2021 Respect Gloria Fisher 2021 Creepshow June Aurora (segment "Model Kid") 2021 Concrete_Savanna Art Dealer 2020 Lovecraft Country Barb 2020 Transference Office Rodriguez 2019 The Purge Skye 2019 Doom Patrol Michaela 2019 Lamb Jean 2019 Miracle Workers Volcano Worker 2017-2018 The Inspectors Margot 2018 The Resident Tilly Tyson 2018 First Man White House Staffer 2017 Faons Simone 2017 All the Creatures Were Stirring Roon 2017 One Mississippi Pom 2017 The Boys Dream Girl 2016 Catalyst Veronica Lane 2016 Salem Female Refugee 2015 Homic*de Hunter Karen Vandenhoff 2015 50 mm Taylor

As an actress, Tyner has worked with various agencies, such as Zero Gravity Management, Platform Public Relations, and Alexander White agency.

What is Tyner Rushing's net worth?

The actress's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She has earned her wealth mainly from her acting career.

Tyner Rushing's measurements

The American entertainer stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches or 81-66-86 centimetres.

Fast Facts about Tyner Rushing

Who is Tyner Rushing from Stranger Things? She is an actress from the United States. What is Tyner Rushing's age? She is 30 years old as of January 2023. What is Tyner Rushing's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Is Tyner Rushing married? No, she is also presumed single. What is Tyner Rushing's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. When is Tyner Rushing's birthday? She marks her birthday on 20 June. Where is Tyner Rushing from? She hails from Semmes, Alabama, United States.

Tyner Rushing is an actress from the United States. She is best known for starring in various films and TV shows such as Stranger Things, For All Mankind, and Under The Banner of Heaven. Currently, she boasts close to 30 acting credits under her name.

