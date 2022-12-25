Global site navigation

Local editions

Tyner Rushing's biography: age, height, movies, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Tyner Rushing's biography: age, height, movies, net worth

by  Isaac Wangethi

Tyner Rushing is an American actress popularly known for appearing in the Netflix series Stranger Things as Virginia Creel. She is also famous for her roles in films and shows, such as Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List, and For All Mankind.

Tyner Rushing
Tyner Rushing of Prime Video's "The Terminal List" attends LA Fleet Week in San Pedro, California. Photo: Anna Webber
Source: Getty Images

Tyner Rushing was trained by her mother on how to dance at a tender age. She is highly skilled in ballet, modern, and tap dance. The actress also trained youngsters in ballet, tap, and jazz dance.

Profile summary

Full nameTyner Rushing
NicknameTiny
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 June 1992
Age30 years old (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthSemmes, Alabama, United States
Current residenceSemmes, Alabama, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds128
Weight in kilograms58
Body measurements in inches32-26-34
Body measurements in centimetres81-66-86
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherRalph Carl
MotherPatti Tyner Rushing
Relationship statusSingle
CollegeBirmingham Southern College
ProfessionActress
Net worth$3 million
Instagram@tynerrushing

Read also

Emma Myers' biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?

Tyner Rushing's bio

The American actress was born in Semmes, Alabama, United States. She is the daughter of Ralph Carl (father) and Patti Tyner (mother), the plant farm owners.

Tyner studied vocal performance at the liberal arts school Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. The college offered her a performance scholarship. She became an associate and entertainer at California Theater Centre while still in college. She also acquired dancing skills at Gale's Studio of Dance.

How old is Tyner Rushing?

Tyner Rushing's age
Tyner Rushing attends "The Terminal List" Los Angeles premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

The American actress is 30 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 20 June 1992. And her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

After completing her studies, the actress performed with various musical theatre companies for one year, and she toured the West Coast with California Theater Centre. She later landed in San Francisco, where she performed in Babes In Arms, Swing! and La Cage aux Folles.

Read also

Michelle Grace's biography: who is late Ray Liotta's ex–wife?

In 2014, she relocated to California, United States, to pursue her acting career. She made her acting debut in 2015 when she was cast in a minor role as Taylor in the short movie 50 mm. After two years of playing minor roles in different shows and films, she landed the lead role in the TV series The Inspector.

Her first breakthrough came in 2018 when she was cast as the White House Staffer in the biographical drama First Man. She is also well known for being featured in various movies and TV series such as Stranger Things, The Terminal List, and Echoes.

Tyner Rushing's movies and TV shows

Here are some of the actress' credits according to her IMDb profile:

YearMovies and TV showsRole
2023For All MankindSamantha
2022EchoesMarie McCleary
2022The Terminal ListLiz Riley
2022Stranger ThingsVirginia Creel
2022Under the Banner of HeavenEmma Smith
2022The ContractorChristine
2021QueensProducer
2021RespectGloria Fisher
2021CreepshowJune Aurora (segment "Model Kid")
2021Concrete_SavannaArt Dealer
2020Lovecraft CountryBarb
2020TransferenceOffice Rodriguez
2019The PurgeSkye
2019Doom PatrolMichaela
2019LambJean
2019Miracle WorkersVolcano Worker
2017-2018The InspectorsMargot
2018The ResidentTilly Tyson
2018First ManWhite House Staffer
2017FaonsSimone
2017All the Creatures Were StirringRoon
2017One MississippiPom
2017The BoysDream Girl
2016CatalystVeronica Lane
2016SalemFemale Refugee
2015Homic*de HunterKaren Vandenhoff
201550 mmTaylor

Read also

Clara Wilsey's biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

As an actress, Tyner has worked with various agencies, such as Zero Gravity Management, Platform Public Relations, and Alexander White agency.

What is Tyner Rushing's net worth?

The actress's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She has earned her wealth mainly from her acting career.

Tyner Rushing's measurements

Tyner Rushing's height
Tyner Rushing attends the Premiere Of FX's "Under The Banner Of Heaven" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images

The American entertainer stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches or 81-66-86 centimetres.

Fast Facts about Tyner Rushing

  1. Who is Tyner Rushing from Stranger Things? She is an actress from the United States.
  2. What is Tyner Rushing's age? She is 30 years old as of January 2023.
  3. What is Tyner Rushing's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.
  4. Is Tyner Rushing married? No, she is also presumed single.
  5. What is Tyner Rushing's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million.
  6. When is Tyner Rushing's birthday? She marks her birthday on 20 June.
  7. Where is Tyner Rushing from? She hails from Semmes, Alabama, United States.

Read also

Vanessa Dubasso’s biography: age, height, who is she dating?

Tyner Rushing is an actress from the United States. She is best known for starring in various films and TV shows such as Stranger Things, For All Mankind, and Under The Banner of Heaven. Currently, she boasts close to 30 acting credits under her name.

READ ALSO: Abby Berner's biography: Age, height, high school, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Abby Berner's biography. She is a fitness enthusiast, model, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She is best recognized for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and workout-related videos on TikTok.

Abby Berner was born in Kansas City, United States. She completed her high school education in 2019. Abby is also an entrepreneur; she owns online merch selling shoes, handbags, hoodies, stickers, T-shirts, and swimsuits.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel