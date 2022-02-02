Madison LeCroy’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Madison LeCroy is an American reality TV star, hair and makeup artist and businesswoman. She is best known for her appearance in the Bravo network’s Southern Charm. In addition to this, Madison co-owns a salon in Charleston.

Is Madison LeCroy engaged? She got engaged in 2021 to Brett Randle. She was previously married to Josh Hughes. However, the two divorced in 2015. She and her ex-husband are close and share 50-50 custody over their son.

Profile summary

Full name : Madison LeCroy

: Madison LeCroy Nickname : The Blonde Whisperer

: The Blonde Whisperer Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 6th October 1990

: 6th October 1990 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Greenville, South Carolina, United States

: Greenville, South Carolina, United States Current residence : Charleston, South Carolina, United States

: Charleston, South Carolina, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'4"

: 5'4" Height in centimetres : 162

: 162 Weight in pounds : 114

: 114 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Tara LeCroy

: Tara LeCroy Father : Ted LeCroy

: Ted LeCroy Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Fiancée: Brett Randle

Brett Randle Children: 1

1 College : Carolina College of Hair Design

: Carolina College of Hair Design Profession : Reality TV star, businesswoman, hair and makeup artist

: Reality TV star, businesswoman, hair and makeup artist Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @madison.lecroy

Madison LeCroy’s bio

Madison from Southern Charm was born in the United States to parents Tara and Ted LeCroy. She was raised in a family of three children. Madison is the youngest in her family and has 2 older siblings.

Where is Madison LeCroy from? She was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina. She currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

She is a graduate of Carolina College of Hair Design. The reality TV star graduated from the school where she majored in hair and makeup.

She is an American nationality and has a white ethnic background. She is a Christian believer.

How old is Madison LeCroy?

As of 2022, Madison LeCroy's age is 31 years. She was born on 6th October 1990. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Madison LeCroy do for a living?

LeCroy is a reality TV star, hair and makeup artist and businesswoman. She is best known for her appearance in the reality TV show Southern Charm. Madison made her debut on the show in 2015.

She first appeared on the TV series in season 2. LeCroy only made a single feature in the season where she appeared in an episode titled Shep-Istotle. She then went on to appear in another episode titled Founder's Brawl in 2016

LeCroy is also a businesswoman. She currently co-owns Maven's salon, a boutique-style salon in downtown Charleston. The reality TV star runs the salon with her business partner Meg McMillion. LeCroy is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist. The reality TV star also does freelance as a makeup artist. She has specialized in hair cutting, hair & makeup for print, web, TV and weddings.

How much is she worth?

As of 2022, Madison LeCroy's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. She makes her money from her ventures as a businesswoman and hair and make-up artist. In addition to this, it is alleged that she makes $25,000 per episode in Southern Charm.

Are Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll together?

The couple is no longer together. They broke up in December 2020. The couple had an on-and-off relationship and had previously broken up in 2018. She caught Kroll in bed with two other women. However, Kroll stated that this was during the early stages of their relationship.

This is what she had to say after she broke up with Austen Kroll,

We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he ... I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger

Who is Madison LeCroy dating?

Who did Madison LeCroy get engaged to? She is engaged to Brett Randle. The couple first met in April 2021, when Madison was out with friends in Arizona. The reality TV star has stated that it was love at first sight.

The couple dated for 6 months before they got engaged. Madison has stated that she did not expect the proposal to happen when it did. Here is what she had to say about her proposal:

We traveled a lot and I kind of thought it was going to happen around then. Brett treated us to a night out — complete with a limo ride! The next thing you know, we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around, and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate.

Who is Madison LeCroy's baby daddy?

Her baby daddy's name is Josh Hughes. Josh and LeCroy were married for 5 years before calling it quits in 2015. Madison LeCroy's ex-husband is a dedicated father to their son. The two co-parent their son and share joint custody. Madison LeCroy's son name is Hudson.

How tall is Madison LeCroy?

Madison LeCroy's height is 5 ft 4 in (162) and weighs 114 lbs (52 kgs)

Madison LeCroy is a talented hair and makeup artist. She has featured in the reality TV show Southern Charm. Madison is a mother of one and is currently engaged to Brett Randle.

