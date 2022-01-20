Addison Riecke’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Addison Riecke is an American actress, producer, and social media personality. She is best known for her role in the hit Nickelodeon show The Thundermans, where she plays Nora Thunderman. Addison has also featured in other TV shows and movies such as A Girl Named Jo, Banana Split, and How to Live with Your Parents.

Addison Riecke attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "Emma." held at DGA Theater on February 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Who is Addison Riecke? She is an actress and social media personality best known for her role in The Thundermans. Addison discovered her love for acting and playing musical instruments at age four. She made her first TV appearance in 2013 when she was cast in the TV series How to Live with Your Parents. At the time, she was only eight years old.

Profile summary

Full name: Addison Elizabeth Riecke

Addison Elizabeth Riecke Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 26th January 2004

26th January 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : Covington, Louisiana, United States

: Covington, Louisiana, United States Current residence : Covington, Louisiana, United States

: Covington, Louisiana, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'4"

: 5'4" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds : 99

: 99 Weight in kilograms : 45

: 45 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-35

32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-88

81-66-88 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Jeanine Riecke

: Jeanine Riecke Father : Jared Riecke

: Jared Riecke Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Justin Russell

: Justin Russell School : John Robert's Performing Arts Academy

: John Robert's Performing Arts Academy Profession : Actress, producer, social media personality

: Actress, producer, social media personality Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Addison Riecke's Instagram : @addisonriecke

: @addisonriecke Twitter: @addisonriecke

Addison Riecke’s bio

Nora from The Thundermans was born and raised in Covington, Louisiana, United States. She is the daughter of Jeanine and Jared Riecke. Her dad is a businessman, while her mom is heavily involved with charity work. Addison's mum is the co-founder of a non-profit organization, Holidays for Kids.

Actress Addison Riecke attends the Ad Council's Creators For Good Host She Can STEM Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The actress had a pretty normal life growing up. As a child, she played different musical instruments and loved reading. In an interview in 2017, the actress stated that by the age of 7, she would read anything that she could lay her hands on. Here is what she had to say about her love for reading:

When I was 6 or 7, I would read all the things I could. And instead of getting on my phone all the time now, I like to read or write and be productive with my time.

Addison is of white ethnic background. She holds American nationality and has her belief in the Christianity religion.

How old is Addison Riecke?

As of 2022, Addison Riecke's age is 18 years. She was born on 26th January 2004 to parents Jeanine and Jared Riecke in Covington, Louisiana, in the United States. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Riecke developed a love for acting and playing different instruments at a young age. She has stated that her passion for entertaining started when she was 4 years old. At the time, she was pursuing acting classes at Bitty Theater.

At the age of 7, Addison was enrolled in formal acting classes. She was enrolled at the Kehoe-France School, where she developed her skills further. She was able to gain more skills through a variety of drama camps and workshops arranged by the Kehoe-France and Drama Camp.

She has stated that she is grateful to her parents and looks up to them for inspiration. Addison has also indicated that her parents have supported her throughout her career, making sacrifices so that she can attain her goals. This is what she had to say about her parents:

My parents are the most inspiring and I absolutely look up to them. They have taught me so many valuable lessons and I know without their support and guidance I would not be the person I am today. Above all, my faith gives me the strength to do all things.

Addison Riecke's movies and TV shows

Her first role came in 2013 when she was cast in How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life). Her role on the show was a minor one as she only appeared in 1 episode. She plays Tough Girl in an episode titled How to Have a Playdate.

Actress Addison Riecke attends the "Young Hollywood Prom" hosted by YSBnow and Jordana Cosmetics on May 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

She is best known for her role as Nora Thunderman in Nickelodeon's show The Thundermans. Addison first appeared in the show on 14th October 2013 in an episode titled Adventures in Supersitting.

Nora from The Thundermans features alongside other stars such as Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), and Diego Velazquez (Billy).

According to IMDB, the actress has 9 acting credits. Here is a list of movies and TV shows that she has starred in:

How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) (2013) - Tough Girl #1

(2013) - Tough Girl #1 The Haunted Hathaways (2014) - Nora Thunderman

(2014) - Nora Thunderman The Beguiled (2017) - Marie

(2017) - Marie The Thundermans (2013 - 2018) - Nora Thunderman

(2013 - 2018) - Nora Thunderman Banana Split (2018) - Agnes

(2018) - Agnes Strong Independent Women (2019) - Sophie

(2019) - Sophie A Girl Named Jo (2018 - 2019) - Cathy Fitzroy

How much is Addison Riecke worth?

It is alleged that Addison Riecke's net worth is $3 million. However, the actress has not backed this claim.

Where is Addison Riecke now?

What does Addison Riecke do now? The actress has been keeping a low profile away from the limelight. However, she occasionally shares pictures of herself on Instagram. It is also rumoured that she is currently dating TikToker Justin Russell.

She is also heavily involved in charity work.

How tall is Addison Riecke?

Addison Riecke's height is 5 ft 4 in (173 cm). She weighs 99 lbs (45 kgs)

Addison Riecke is a young actress from the USA. She is best known for her role in The Thundermans, where she plays Nora. Riecke is very active on Instagram, where she shares pictures of herself.

