Who is London King? Top facts to learn about Elle King's mom

London King is a former model and actress from the United States who has transitioned her career to become a dedicated childbirth educator. She is known for her previous marriage to the multitalented actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director Rob Schneider.

London King is now married to musician Justin Tesa. She has modelled for a few brands and acted in a few films. Read on to find out more details about her life.

Profile summary

Full name London King Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1971 Age 51 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ohio, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (162 cm) Weight 127 lbs (58 kgs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father David King Mother Paula King Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Justin Tesa Children 2 Profession Model, former actress, doula Net worth $8 million

London King's biography

London King was born on 27 September 1971 in Ohio, United States. Her parents are David and Paula King. Her mother worked as a pharmacist at the Wellston pharmacy.

What does London King do for a living?

London is a former American model. She began her career in modelling by making appearances in different commercial advertisements. She landed acting jobs in Hollywood movies that were not very famous. In most movies, she played a supporting role.

Model London King's movies include the 2000 film A Better Way to Die, where she played the character of Cheryl. She also appeared in the 2001 movie Raw Fish as Jade and acted as Ruby Jenkins in the 2002 film The Calling.

Today, London is a doula who offers support, advice and love to a woman during her pregnancy and delivery journey. The doula also educates women and men about childbirth and how to cope with it.

This is her most exciting job yet because she gets to be in the life journey of many children right from pregnancy. So far, she has supported many women in bringing forth new life, and she has a website, Push Love Doula, that offers more insight into this journey.

Relationship and family

London first became a mother in her teenage years. While chasing after her dreams of becoming a model and actress, she entered a romantic relationship with an unidentified man.

She delivered her first child, a son named Noah King, in August 1986. Two years later, she met and fell in love with comedian and actor Rob Schneider.

The Rob Schneider and London King's relationship thrived in just three days. London King and Rob Schneider's wedding was on September 1988 in Las Vegas.

How old was London King when she married Rob Schneider? London was 18 years while Rob was 25 years old. From this marriage, Rob and London birthed their daughter Tanner Elle Schneider on 3 July 1989.

Is Elle King Rob Schneider's daughter? Yes, Tanner is a singer, actress and songwriter professionally known as Elle King. Elle King's parents' marriage lasted for only two years before they divorced in 1990.

Does Rob Schneider have a relationship with Elle King? Yes, she has a great loving relationship with her father. During an interview, she stated that:

My father and I have a beautiful and really wonderful, great loving relationship with awesome boundaries. I love my dad so much.

Elle King's mother did her best to raise her daughter in Ohio. She is currently married to Justin Tesa. London King's spouse is a musician. Rob Schneider, on the other hand, moved on and got married to television producer Patricia Azarcoya Schneider.

How tall is London King?

London King's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres), and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). London has brown hair and blue eyes.

Quick facts about London King

She has a brother named William Scott King, who is an entrepreneur.

Her shoe size is 6 US.

She has been married to Justin Tesa for 22 years.

London King is a former model and actress. She is best known for being Elle King's mother and the ex-wife of Rob Schneider. Today, she is a New York-based doula who enjoys leading a quiet life. She gets to be part of many women's pregnancy and delivery journeys.

