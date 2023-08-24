Paige Woolen’s bio: age, height, measurements, net worth

Paige Woolen is a model, brand ambassador and content creator from California, United States. She rose to fame as an Instagram model popularly known as Paige Uncaged. However, it was her work exposing cheaters that earned her wide recognition.

Paige Woolen taking a picture in her car (R) and the model posing for a photo in a white "Guess" branded T-shirt (L). Photo: @paigeuncaged on Instagram (modified by author)

Paige Woolen likes to travel and has visited several destinations, including Greece, Wales and Mexico. She has modelled for the digital publication Another Filthy Magazine. She had a pet dog but unfortunately lost it in 2017.

Profile summary

Full name Paige Woolen Known as Paige Uncaged Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 36-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-63-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Profession Model, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @paigeuncaged TikTok @paigeuncaged

Paige Woolen's bio

Woolen was born and raised in the United States. The TikTok star holds a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Pacific Palisades in California. She is known as Paigeuncaged across her social media platforms. Paige lives in Los Angeles, California.

What is Paige Woolen's age?

Paige is 31 years old as of 2023. The American model was born on 19 January 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Woolen describes herself as a "stay-at-home model" on herX (Twitter) bio. She rose to fame as an Instagram model. Posting selfies and alluring photos, she garnered a substantial fan base. Having a sizable following, she often got flirty, inappropriate and profane messages from men who were married or in committed relationships.

Her account went viral after her interview with the Daily Star in 2020. She posted the screenshots of her conversations with men on her second Instagram page, @dudesinthedm. She explained that she wanted to use the power of Instagram to help her female followers by exposing their cheating boyfriends and husbands.

In addition, Woolen is a brand ambassador for FashionNova. She is also a TikTok content creator. FaithAfter amassing a big following, she started an OnlyFans account.

What is Paige Woolen's net worth?

She is allegedly worth $500,000 as of 2023. Woolen makes a living from her influencing and adult content creation on social media. She is also a model, as indicated on her X(Twitter) account. Among the most notable brands she is representing now is FashionNova.

What are Paige Woolen's measurements?

American FashionNova brand ambassador and adult content creator Paige Woolen. Photo: @paigeuncaged on Instagram (modified by author)

Paige's measurements are 36-26-34 inches or 91-63-86 centimetres. The content creator weighs approximately 134 pounds or 63 kilograms. She is about 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

FAQs

Who is Paige Woolen? She is a social media influencer, model, content creator and brand ambassador from the United States. What is Paigeuncaged's real name? Her real name is Paige Woolen. What is Paige Woolen's age? She is 31 years old as of 2023. Why is Paigeuncaged famous? Woolen is known for her "project" to expose cheating boyfriends and husbands who flirt with her in response to her alluring Instagram photos. What does Paige Woolen do? She is a brand ambassador and influencer. She is also a TikTok and OnlyFans content creator. What is Paige Woolen's height? She is about 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. What are Paige Woolen's measurements? Her measurements are 36-26-34 inches or 91-63-86 centimetres.

Paige Woolen is an American TikTok star, Instagram model and social media sensation. She is known for her two Instagram accounts, where she exposes cheating men and those who send her inappropriate messages.

