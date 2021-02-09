John Dumelo's biography: mother's passing, wife, daughter, and movies

John Dumelo is one of the household names in the Ghanaian film industry and Nollywood. He is a talented actor who has featured in numerous movies and television shows. Did you know that besides acting, he is a politician and farmer?

John Dumelo has appeared in over 80 movies. He is also a politician and entrepreneur. Below is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name John Dumelo Gender Male Date of birth 3rd February 1984 Age 39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Hohoe, Volta Region, Ghana Current residence Ghana and the United Kingdom Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft (183 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Gifty Mawunya Nkornu Children 2 Father John Dumelo Mother Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo Siblings 2 Alma mater Achimota School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Profession Actor, entrepreneur, farmer, and politician John Dumelo's Instagram @johndumelo1 Facebook @John Dumelo X (Twitter) @johndumelo

Who is John Dumelo?

John Dumelo is a celebrated actor, entrepreneur, farmer, and politician. He has appeared in over 80 films and television shows in Ghana and Nigeria.

How old is Dumelo?

John Dumelo's age is 39 years as of 2023. He was born on 3rd February 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is John Dumelo from?

The actor is from Ghana and is a Ghanaian citizen by birth. He was born in Hohoe, Volta Region, and raised in Accra. He resides in his home country and has a home in the United Kingdom.

Who is John Dumelo's mother?

The actor's mother is the late Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, who passed away suddenly on 15th August 2023.

The news of her demise left actor John Dumelo devastated because she was his number-one supporter. The late was survived by the actor, his father, John, and his two older sisters.

What university did Dumelo attend?

The actor went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He pursued a course in civil engineering.

Years earlier, he went to Christ the King School in Accra for his basic education. He proceeded to Achimota School, where he was part of the drama club. He won the Fliers Guy in Mo-TOWN prize in high school.

Career

Dumelo rose to fame in 1991 when he was selected to play the role of Saka in the film Baby Thief. He was only seven at the time. He was selected out of the many who auditioned for the role.

After completing his high school education, he was featured in a couple of soap operas, including Suncity and About to Wed.

His big break in the acting industry came in 2008 when he acted as the King in The King Is Mine. He has appeared in over 80 movies and series. Some are listed below.

Production Year Role The Perfect Picture 2009 Fiifi Taylor The Game 2010 Ronnie Lawson A Private Storm 2010 Jason Chelsea 2010 Marlon Adams Apples 2011 Denu Bed of Roses 2011 Andy Ties That Bind 2011 Lucas Morison Blood Type 2015 Pastor Segun Of Sentimental Value 2016 Jack Rubeau Beautiful Ruins 2016 Kojo Before the Vows 2018 Nii L'interprète II 2018 Mark Brown Lying Game 2018 Richard Getting Married 2018 Marvin 40 and Single 2018 Charles P over D 2019 Kevin Jungle Justice 2019 Kofi's father Unbreakable 2019 Mike She Devil 2019 Osita Davis The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later 2019 Fiifi Taylor Away Bus 2019 Kofi Asamoah Broken 2019 Endeley Christian The Perfect Picture 2020 Ernest Scarlet 2021 Mike Nobody's Ex 2021 Dr. Richard Galamsey: Enemies Are Not God 2022 - All or Nothing 2022 - Flawsome 2022 - The Agency 2022 -

Entrepreneurship

Aside being an internationally-recognised actor, Dumelo is an entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line called J.Melo in 2012. The actor is also known for engaging in crop and animal farming.

Political career

The actor and entrepreneur made his mark in politics in 2016. He was among the most influential celebrities during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's campaign.

He campaigned for the NDC Government. There were speculations that his efforts made former president of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to appoint him the Director of Operations for pro-NDC youth group.

On 19th July 2019, the actor picked up nomination forms to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate. He won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the party in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections.

He launched his manifesto for the 2020 elections in October 2020. He promised to commit half of his salary to youth development in the constituency if voted.

On 7th December 2020, he lost the parliamentary seat to the incumbent Lydia Alhassan for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Philanthropy

The actor is also a philanthropist. He once donated goods worth 1000 cedis to the children's unit of Battor Catholic Hospital on New Year's Eve 2009.

Awards

The actor has bagged several awards for his acting prowess, including those listed below.

Joy FM Award as Best Ghanaian Actor.

Ghana Movie Award as Best Actor in a Lead Role.

Afro Australian Movies and Music Awards as the African Most Outstanding Actor in 2011.

Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) award as the Best Actor West Africa in 2013.

Is John Dumelo married?

Yes, the actor is still married. John Dumelo's wife is Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. He married Gifty on 12th May 2018 in Accra.

Gifty is a lawyer based in the United Kingdom. The lovebirds' wedding was a huge buzz, with celebrities such as Ramsey Noah showing up.

Who is John Dumelo's daughter?

The actor has a young daughter named Malike. Malike was born in June 2021 and is the couple's second child.

The actor's first child, a son, was born six months after his wedding. His name is John Dumelo Junior.

Is John Dumelo still alive?

Yes, the actor is still alive and actively involved in the Ghanaian acting industry. In April 2022, there were rumours of his demise. All of John Dumelo's funeral pictures that circulated online were fake.

What happened to John Dumelo’s family?

The actor’s family lost its matriarch, Antoinette Ama Ampomah. He had an had an emotional meltdown at his late mum's burial service underway at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

John made efforts to hold back tears but was overcome by massive emotions in a video on social media. At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. He was surrounded by family members and loved ones at the ceremony.

How tall is John Dumelo?

John Dumelo’s height is 6 ft or 183 cm. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

On 1st April 2014, he became the first Ghanaian to hit a million likes on Facebook.

He is a humble and down-to-earth celebrity despite his fame and money.

His wife, Gifty, is a close friend of Nadia Buari.

John Dumelo is one of the best actors in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He is a great inspiration to many young upcoming actors and actresses.

