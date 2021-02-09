John Dumelo's biography: mother's passing, wife, daughter, and movies
John Dumelo is one of the household names in the Ghanaian film industry and Nollywood. He is a talented actor who has featured in numerous movies and television shows. Did you know that besides acting, he is a politician and farmer?
John Dumelo has appeared in over 80 movies. He is also a politician and entrepreneur. Below is everything you need to know about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|John Dumelo
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3rd February 1984
|Age
|39 years (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Hohoe, Volta Region, Ghana
|Current residence
|Ghana and the United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6 ft (183 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Gifty Mawunya Nkornu
|Children
|2
|Father
|John Dumelo
|Mother
|Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo
|Siblings
|2
|Alma mater
|Achimota School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
|Profession
|Actor, entrepreneur, farmer, and politician
|John Dumelo's Instagram
|@johndumelo1
|@John Dumelo
|X (Twitter)
|@johndumelo
Who is John Dumelo?
John Dumelo is a celebrated actor, entrepreneur, farmer, and politician. He has appeared in over 80 films and television shows in Ghana and Nigeria.
How old is Dumelo?
John Dumelo's age is 39 years as of 2023. He was born on 3rd February 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Where is John Dumelo from?
The actor is from Ghana and is a Ghanaian citizen by birth. He was born in Hohoe, Volta Region, and raised in Accra. He resides in his home country and has a home in the United Kingdom.
Who is John Dumelo's mother?
The actor's mother is the late Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, who passed away suddenly on 15th August 2023.
The news of her demise left actor John Dumelo devastated because she was his number-one supporter. The late was survived by the actor, his father, John, and his two older sisters.
What university did Dumelo attend?
The actor went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He pursued a course in civil engineering.
Years earlier, he went to Christ the King School in Accra for his basic education. He proceeded to Achimota School, where he was part of the drama club. He won the Fliers Guy in Mo-TOWN prize in high school.
Career
Dumelo rose to fame in 1991 when he was selected to play the role of Saka in the film Baby Thief. He was only seven at the time. He was selected out of the many who auditioned for the role.
After completing his high school education, he was featured in a couple of soap operas, including Suncity and About to Wed.
His big break in the acting industry came in 2008 when he acted as the King in The King Is Mine. He has appeared in over 80 movies and series. Some are listed below.
|Production
|Year
|Role
|The Perfect Picture
|2009
|Fiifi Taylor
|The Game
|2010
|Ronnie Lawson
|A Private Storm
|2010
|Jason
|Chelsea
|2010
|Marlon
|Adams Apples
|2011
|Denu
|Bed of Roses
|2011
|Andy
|Ties That Bind
|2011
|Lucas Morison
|Blood Type
|2015
|Pastor Segun
|Of Sentimental Value
|2016
|Jack Rubeau
|Beautiful Ruins
|2016
|Kojo
|Before the Vows
|2018
|Nii
|L'interprète II
|2018
|Mark Brown
|Lying Game
|2018
|Richard
|Getting Married
|2018
|Marvin
|40 and Single
|2018
|Charles
|P over D
|2019
|Kevin
|Jungle Justice
|2019
|Kofi's father
|Unbreakable
|2019
|Mike
|She Devil
|2019
|Osita Davis
|The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
|2019
|Fiifi Taylor
|Away Bus
|2019
|Kofi Asamoah
|Broken
|2019
|Endeley Christian
|The Perfect Picture
|2020
|Ernest
|Scarlet
|2021
|Mike
|Nobody's Ex
|2021
|Dr. Richard
|Galamsey: Enemies Are Not God
|2022
|-
|All or Nothing
|2022
|-
|Flawsome
|2022
|-
|The Agency
|2022
|-
Entrepreneurship
Aside being an internationally-recognised actor, Dumelo is an entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line called J.Melo in 2012. The actor is also known for engaging in crop and animal farming.
Political career
The actor and entrepreneur made his mark in politics in 2016. He was among the most influential celebrities during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's campaign.
He campaigned for the NDC Government. There were speculations that his efforts made former president of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to appoint him the Director of Operations for pro-NDC youth group.
On 19th July 2019, the actor picked up nomination forms to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate. He won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the party in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections.
He launched his manifesto for the 2020 elections in October 2020. He promised to commit half of his salary to youth development in the constituency if voted.
On 7th December 2020, he lost the parliamentary seat to the incumbent Lydia Alhassan for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.
Philanthropy
The actor is also a philanthropist. He once donated goods worth 1000 cedis to the children's unit of Battor Catholic Hospital on New Year's Eve 2009.
Awards
The actor has bagged several awards for his acting prowess, including those listed below.
- Joy FM Award as Best Ghanaian Actor.
- Ghana Movie Award as Best Actor in a Lead Role.
- Afro Australian Movies and Music Awards as the African Most Outstanding Actor in 2011.
- Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) award as the Best Actor West Africa in 2013.
Is John Dumelo married?
Yes, the actor is still married. John Dumelo's wife is Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. He married Gifty on 12th May 2018 in Accra.
Gifty is a lawyer based in the United Kingdom. The lovebirds' wedding was a huge buzz, with celebrities such as Ramsey Noah showing up.
Who is John Dumelo's daughter?
The actor has a young daughter named Malike. Malike was born in June 2021 and is the couple's second child.
The actor's first child, a son, was born six months after his wedding. His name is John Dumelo Junior.
Is John Dumelo still alive?
Yes, the actor is still alive and actively involved in the Ghanaian acting industry. In April 2022, there were rumours of his demise. All of John Dumelo's funeral pictures that circulated online were fake.
What happened to John Dumelo’s family?
The actor’s family lost its matriarch, Antoinette Ama Ampomah. He had an had an emotional meltdown at his late mum's burial service underway at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.
John made efforts to hold back tears but was overcome by massive emotions in a video on social media. At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. He was surrounded by family members and loved ones at the ceremony.
How tall is John Dumelo?
John Dumelo’s height is 6 ft or 183 cm. He has black hair and eyes.
Trivia
- On 1st April 2014, he became the first Ghanaian to hit a million likes on Facebook.
- He is a humble and down-to-earth celebrity despite his fame and money.
- His wife, Gifty, is a close friend of Nadia Buari.
John Dumelo is one of the best actors in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He is a great inspiration to many young upcoming actors and actresses.
Legit.ng recently published Ayden Mekus’ biography. Mekus is an American social media personality, actor, model and content creator. Growing up, he made guest appearances on his mother’s reality television show.
He rose to fame as a content creator. He is also an actor known primarily for starring in several short films that are part of the Dhar Mann television series.
Source: Legit.ng