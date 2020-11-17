Oge Okoye's biography: all we know about the Nigerian actress' life

Oge Okoye is a Nigerian actress well-known for her work in the Nigerian film industry. Oge Okoye made her acting debut in the early 2000s and has since become a prominent figure in Nollywood, appearing in numerous Nigerian movies.

Nigerian actress Oge Okoye. Photo: @ogeokoye (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oge Okoye is one of the most charismatic Nollywood actresses. She is well known for starring in the Nigerian television show Hotel Majestic as Patricia from 2015 to 2016.

Profile summary

Real name Oge Okoye Gender Female Date of birth 16 November 1980 Age 42 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality British-Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Lolo Okoye Father Mazi Okoye Relationship status Single Children 2 School University Primary School University Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Profession Businesswoman, brand Influencer, filmmaker and actor Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @ogeokoye Facebook RealOgeOkoye

Oge Okoye's biography

The talented actress was born on 16 November 1980. She was born in London but later moved to Lagos with her family. She is 42 years old as of 2023.

Oge Okoye was born into a family of devout Anglicans. Her father, Mazi Okoye, passed away in 2000. Oge Okoye's mother is known as Lolo Okoye.

Which state is Oge Okoye from in Nigeria?

Even though she was born in London, her native roots are in Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Education

Oge's educational journey began with partial pre-school education in London. She later attended the University Primary School in Enugu and subsequently enrolled at the Holy Rosary College. She later attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University and graduated with a degree in theatre arts.

Career

Oge Okoye's journey in Nollywood began in the early 2000s. She quickly made a name for herself with her acting prowess, gaining more fame in 2002 for her role in the film Spanner. Oge Okoye has advanced and played significant roles in several notable Nollywood productions.

She has appeared in over 150 films and TV series. She is also the writer and producer of Imperfect Me. Below is a list of some of her acting according to her IMDb profile:

Year Film/TV series 2023 The Guy in the Middle 2022 Hide My Shame 2021 Royal Quest 2021 Drunk in Jealousy 2019 Room Mates 2018 Wetin Women Want 2017 Famously Single 2016 Not Enough 2015 Living with a Ghost 2014 Negative Influence 2013 Return of the Ring 2012 Turning Point 2011 BlackBerry Babes 2010 Bitter Generation

In addition to her acting career, Oge Okoye has actively participated in initiatives to combat child trafficking and smuggling within Nigeria. Her dedication to this cause honoured her as a UN Peace Ambassador in 2012.

What is Oge Okoye's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, Oge Okoye's estimated net worth is $5 million. She has accumulated wealth through her successful career as an actress, brand endorsements, and her AccessClips_tv.

Is Oge Okoye still married?

The Nigerian actress is currently single. She separated from her husband in 2012.

Who is Oge Okoye's ex-husband and children?

She married her longtime boyfriend, Stanley Duru, in 2005 and had two kids. Things did not work out, and they later separated. Stanley Duru hails from Imo State, and he is a businessman based in Amsterdam.

Who is Oge Okoye's daughter?

Oge Okoye is a mother to a daughter named Crystal Okoye. However, she has been entirely private about her personal life, particularly her family matters, and as a result, not much information is readily available about her daughter.

Fast facts

Her nickname is AngelicQueen.

The actress adores her mother.

She received Youth Empowerment Award in 2004 .

Oge Okoye's talent has not gone unnoticed. She is a talented actress prominent for her roles in various Nollywood movies. She is also the CEO of AccessClips_tv.

Legit.ng recently published Salisha Matter's biography. She is a social media influencer, YouTuber, and Instagram star. Salisha Matter is Jordan Matter's daughter. She is currently residing in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Salisha Matter was born in Nyack, New York, in the United States. She is well-known for frequently appearing on her father's social media channels. Salisha is a gymnast as well. She won a medal at the regional championships of USA Gymnastics. Discover more interesting facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng