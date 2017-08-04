Who is Linda Ikeji? Find out her age, career, net worth, siblings and more

Linda Ikeji is a Nigerian blogger, media entrepreneur, and former model. She is best known for her popular blog, Linda Ikeji's Blog, which she started in 2006. Her blog covers various topics, including entertainment news, celebrity gossip, fashion, and lifestyle.

Linda Ikeji is known for her controversial publications online. She also ventured into online radio broadcasting. Her biography reveals interesting facts about her life.

Real name Linda Ifeoma Ikeji Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nkwerre, Imo, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'9" (205 cm) Weight 127 lbs (58 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Children 1 University University of Lagos Profession Blogger, entrepreneur and writer Net worth $40 million Instagram @officiallindaikeji

Who is Linda Ikeji?

Linda Ifeoma Ikeji is a Nigerian blogger born on 19 September 1980. She is the second child raised in a Catholic family. Her siblings are Vera, Laura, Peks, Edna, Benita and Sandra Ikeji.

Where is Linda Ikeji from?

Linda was born in Nkwerre, Imo State, Nigeria.

How old is Linda Ikeji?

The Nigerian former model is 43 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What did Linda Ikeji study?

Following her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of Lagos, majoring in English language. She took on part-time jobs as a waitress, model, and writer to provide financial support for her family and cover her educational expenses.

In 2004, Ikeji completed her university studies. In 2006, she ventured into blogging as a personal hobby. During this period, the internet had not yet gained widespread prominence in Nigeria, and she had to create and publish her blog posts from a cybercafé.

Rise to fame

Linda Ikeji gained significant fame and influence in Nigeria and beyond through her blog, which became one of the most visited websites in Nigeria. She is often considered one of the pioneers of blogging in Nigeria.

She started actively blogging in 2007. She also experimented with online radio broadcasting. Ikeji also started a music platform called LindaIkeji Music in 2016. She also launched a social networking platform named Linda Ikeji Social.

In 2023, Linda Ikeji ventured into Nigerian film production with her first movie, Dark October. This film focuses on the Aluu Four lynching (a story of four University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) students lynched by some angry mobs in the Aluu community on October 5, 2012).

Four students' families have threatened to sue Ikeji for failing to obtain their permission to convert the incident into a film. Many people believe that the marketed film triggered old memories for the victims' parents.

Linda Ikeji's blog news

Linda Ikeji's Blog covers various topics from daily news, events, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, inspiration and gossip. Linda Ikeji's news entails multiple topics across the globe and those happening in Nigeria.

Ikeji has also generated controversy through her posts, which have covered topics like the #SaveMayowa Campaign and involved celebrities such as Funke Akindele, Wizkid, and Tonto Dikeh. She has also published contentious articles about politician Doyin Okupe, with Okupe labelling these publications as defamatory.

Honours and awards

She has received two awards. They are:

Year Award Category 2013 Nigeria Blog Awards NBA Best Entertainment Blog 2013 Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards Website/blog of the year

What is Linda Ikeji's net worth?

According to Naija Net Worth, the Nigerian entrepreneur allegedly has a net worth of $40 million. She owns several luxury automobiles such as Range Rover, Bentley Mulsanne and Toyota Camry. She owns a mansion situated on Banana Island in Ikoyi.

Who is Linda Ikeji engaged to?

Linda was previously in a relationship with Sholaye Jeremi. They have a son named Jayce Ikechukwu Ikeji. Linda and Jeremi met in December 2015 and dated for a while, but things did not work out as they each went their separate ways.

Quick facts about Linda Ikeji

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She was interviewed by BBC on their Focus on Africa programme in 2012.

She received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Trinity International University in Georgia.

