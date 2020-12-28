Olivia Ponton's biography: age, height, net worth, where is she from?

Who is Olivia Ponton? She is an American social media personality and model. The social media star has amassed great attention on TikTok and Instagram for her pictures and videos. A few years down the line, she has garnered millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. She is also a successful model.

Olivia Ponton attends the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 14, 2022, in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

Model Olivia Ponton took the internet by storm upon invitation by her friend to join Instagram. Within a short period, her charming travel photos, lifestyle, and modelling pictures had so many likes. Who is she and where is she from?

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Marie Ponton Gender Female Date of birth 30th, May 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Naples, Florida, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-91 Shoe size 7.5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 (sister) Relationship status Single School Naples High School Profession Model, TikTok, and Instagram star TikTok @iamoliviaponton Olivia Ponton's Instagram @olivia.ponton

Olivia Ponton's biography

Where is Olivia Ponton from? The TikTok star hails from the US. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She rarely discloses information about her personal life. Not much is known about her parents, their work, and siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Olivia Ponton?

Olivia Ponton attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Ponton's age is 20 years as of 2022.

When is Olivia Ponton's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on May 30 every year. The social media celebrity was born in 2002. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

The Instagram star attended Naples High School, where she graduated recently. She previously also attended school shortly in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

What is Olivia Ponton famous for?

Like many modern influencers, she is known for her TikTok videos featuring dance challenges, lip-syncing, and of course, other prominent stars in the industry. Additionally, she was a member of the Hype House.

Her rise to fame was through her social media accounts on TikTok and Instagram. She took social media by storm in 2016. She quickly got acquainted with TikTok, and within no time, the social media personality was posting a mix of dance, lip-syncing, and comedy videos on her account.

Olivia Ponton's TikTok account currently has 7.8 million followers, while her Instagram account has more than 3 million followers. Besides being an influencer, she is also a model. She was signed with Wilhelmina Models NYC in 2020 and is currently modelling for SI Swimsuit Rookie.

Does Olivia Ponton have a partner?

It is unclear whether she is dating or not; however, she was previously linked to Kaila Novak, a Canadian soccer player and TikTok celebrity. Some reports claim they have broken up, while others claim they are still together.

Olivia Ponton is seen on February 09, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

They haven't shared a photo together since February 25. Olivia Ponton and Kaila started dating in 2021, and she came out as bisexual in June of that year. According to Teen Vogue, she stated:

I want to announce that I'm bisexual, and I'm now proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2020, Olivia was dating Kio Cyr, but their relationship ended later in the year.

How tall is Olivia Ponton?

Ponton's height is 5 feet 8 inches. How much does Olivia Ponton weigh? She weighs 56 kilograms (123 pounds).

What body type does Olivia Ponton have?

Her body measurements are 32-24-36 inches (81-60-91 centimetres).

With each passing day, Olivia Ponton's online audience grows. She has a charming personality and continues to gain popularity for her talents and skills displayed across social media.

READ ALSO: Cari Champion ESPN biography: husband, career, salary, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Cari Champion. She is an American broadcast journalist who has worked as an anchor for ESPN's flagship program, SportsCenter. Cari has also worked as a reporter for the Tennis Channel and as the host of ESPN2's First Take.

Born in Pasadena, California, Cari is the daughter of Dylan Champion and Mariah Champion. Have a look at her bio to learn more about her career endeavours and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng