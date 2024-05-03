A post put out by one of Davido's aides, identified as Adejuwon 30BG, has sparked reactions online

In the viral post, Adejuwon shared how members of the DMW movement tend to confirm the paternity of their children once they come of age

Adejuwon, in his post, noted that people who go for DNA tests to confirm the status of their kids if they're genuinely theirs are dumb

One of Davido's aides and brand influencers, Adejuwon 30BG, has created quite a stir on social media with a recent post he shared online about how members of the DMW crew confirm the paternity of their children.

Adejuwon 30BG noted that members of the DMW movement aren't big on performing DNA tests.

Davido's aide, Adejuwon30BG, stirs emotions online as he gives an update on how DMW members confirm the paternity of their offspring. Photo credit: @davido/@adejuwon30BG

Instead, they've other ways to know if their children are actually theirs via an unorthodox way.

Only fools do DNA tests - Adejuwon 3BG

In his viral post, the Nigerian brand influencer noted that only fools waste money to perform DNA tests on their kids.

He noted that the best way to confirm if a child isn't theirs within the 30BG movement is by playing the infant a Davido song.

Adejuwon noted that once the child doesn't vibe to any of Davido's songs, the child isn't his or a 30BG offspring.

See Adejuwon 30BG's post below:

Reactions trail Adejuwon 30BG's post about Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral post:

@bewisewithyourthinking:

"Many of una wey the drop that davido AI generated video , we go soon start to the locate una various houses , u better not put ur pics on ur Ig, since SM don make alot of u not to get respect , u will learn & set as an example very soon..."

@wizzy_y23:

"Dey play ur wife fit be fc."

@johnayo_577:

"That Martel wey dem Dey drink for their squad Dey worry dem."

@lekside_lee9:

"Pant washer don talk."

@wf_idowest12:

"Weytin be many many many man Abi how he tey write the lyrics."

@omobolaji_1904:

"This mumu sef wan trend Who sabi your papa?"

@anuoluwamorigba_:

"With this rubbish song hmm."

@europe_finest:

"David too clean abegsome kid don finish himself with smokeold papa youngy."

@crazy_minded001:

"Fr fr . If I play Davido and my kid doesn’t dance Aje no be me born am."

Source: Legit.ng