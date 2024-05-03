The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has provided a breakdown of the N615,000 minimum wage proposal

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has explained how it arrived at the N615,000 minimum wage proposal submitted to the Tripartite Committee.

As reported by The Punch, Ajaero disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, May 2.

How NLC arrived at N615,000 minimum wage

He explained that the figure is the outcome of independent research on the cost of the primary needs of an average family around the country.

“A questionnaire was designed and sent to all the State Councils of NLC and TUC from where these questionnaires were sent to our members in all the local government areas in the country to gather the monthly cost of living for the average family as described above.”

NLC expenses for demanding N615,000 minimum wage

Education analyst, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, shared a copy of the NLC full list of expenses via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DeborahToluwase

The breakdown shows that NLC expenses for food are N270,000, N110 for transportation, and N50,000 for health and education each.

Others include: N40,000 for housing/accommodation, kerosene/gas is for N35,000, electricity/power takes N20,000 while clothing goes for N20,000.

N10,000 for utility water and the same figure for sanitation.

Minimum wages: 36 governors react to NLC N615K demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 36 governors in Nigeria, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have said they are reviewing their fiscal space individually regarding the payment of the new minimum wage.

The governors' reaction came as the NLC explained why organised labour was demanding a new minimum wage of N615,000.

The union added that they were being magnanimous by not raising the demands in the face of compelling reasons to do so.

