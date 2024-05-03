A prominent PDP member, Dele Momodu, has claimed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and a cabinet member of the Bola Tinubu government, Nyesom Wike, are fighting over the control of the state's funds

Momodu said this in an interview conducted on Thursday night, May 2, and seen by Legit.ng

In the interview, the media practitioner alleged that there are Judases within the PDP hellbent on making it crumble

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Dele Momodu, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has alleged that Nyesom Wike is fighting Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the treasury of Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that Rivers is an oil-rich state in Nigeria's south-south region.

In the southern region, the state is among the most colossal.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' on Thursday night, May 2, Momodu said:

“President Tinubu has Wike (FCT minister) in Rivers. They want him (Wike) also to get hold of the state to not only give them votes, but a structure of money, structure of having direct access to the treasury.

"Rivers state plays an important role in the election in Nigeria.”

Legit.ng reports that the political feud between Messrs Wike and Fubara had split the state legislature into two.

President Tinubu brokered a peace deal to halt the rift, but the quarrel has still not ended.

Wike is not just locked in a fierce political battle with Governor Fubara, he is also feuding with his party, the PDP, and Atiku.

