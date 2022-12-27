Porschla Coleman's biography: what is known about Jason Kidd's wife?

Porschla Coleman is a philanthropist and model from the United States of America. She is well-known as the wife of Jason Frederick Kidd, a professional basketball coach and former basketball player. She is the executive director of a non-profit organization called The Jason Kidd Foundation.

Porschla Kidd attends the 2013 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene Awards Dinner at The Waldorf=Astoria on January 8, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Porschla Coleman is famous as a model; however, her popularity increased when she became the wife of Jason Kidd. She loves to do charity work. She and her husband have been nominated as one of the candidates for the Man & Woman of the Year campaign that aims at raising funds for blood cancer research in the United States.

Profile summary

Full name Porschla Coleman Kidd Gender Female Date of birth 14 August Age Unknown Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Jason Kidd Children 3 School Hollywood High School Profession Former model, philanthropist, designer Twitter

Porschla Coleman’s biography

She was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Many people assume Betty Jean Coleman is Porschla Coleman’s mother. However, that is not the case. She is the mother of actress Porscha Coleman.

How old is Porschla Coleman?

Porschla Coleman attends the 2012 Compound Foundation Fostering A Legacy Benefit on July 14, 2012, in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

There is no information concerning Porschla Coleman’s age. However, looking at her photos on social media, she could be in her late thirties. She celebrates her birthday on the 14th of August each year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Porschla Coleman do for a living?

She is a philanthropist. Jason Kidd’s wife was a model before. While attending Hollywood High School, Front Management, a modelling agency, discovered her. She worked with brands like Dankin and Rocawear.

She also appeared in television shows like Star Search and Khloe and Lamar. She was one of the finalists in the TV show Star Search in 2003. She quit her modelling career and started working as an executive Director at her husband’s philanthropic foundation, Jason Kidd Foundation.

The non-profitable organization founded by her husband aims to improve youth education. The organization empowers youths by monitoring and tutoring them to enable them to succeed in life. She also works closely with a charitable organization called Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The former model and her husband were nominated as the candidates for the Man & Woman of The Year campaign. The campaign raised funds to help blood cancer patients in the United States.

She is also a designer, according to her Twitter profile. She came up with a clothing company inspired by her children. She designs kidswear.

Porschla Coleman and Jason Kidd's marriage

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Jason Kidd and Porschla Kidd are seen at Seasalt and Pepper restaurant in Miami on April 6, 2014, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Pierre Zonzon

Source: Getty Images

Porschla Coleman and Jason Kidd started dating in 2008. Two years later, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and married on 10 September 2011.

The couple is blessed with three children. Porschla Coleman’s kids are Chance, Noah Grace and Cooper Anne Kidd. Their firstborn child, Chance, was born on 24 January 2010.

Two years later, they welcomed their secondborn, Noah Grace. They got their last born, Cooper Anne, on 19 November 2017. She is a stepmother to Trey, Mia and Jazelle, born from her husband's previous marriage.

What is Porschla Coleman’s height?

The American philanthropist stands at the height of 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). Jason Kidd’s spouse weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg).

Porschla Coleman’s fast facts

Who is Porschla Coleman? She is a former model, philanthropist, and designer from the United States of America. Where is Porschla Coleman from? The former model hails from Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Why is Porschla Coleman famous? She is a former model and the wife of professional basketball coach and former basketball player Jason Kidd. How many kids do Jason Kidd and Porschla Coleman have? The couple is blessed with three children; Chance, Noah and Cooper Anne. How tall is Porschla Coleman? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. What is Porschla Coleman’s ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. What is Porschla Coleman’s nationality? She is American

Porschla Coleman is an American philanthropist and former model. She is well-recognized as the wife of Jason Kidd, a basketball coach and former basketball player. She is currently working as an executive Director at her husband’s charitable organization, The Jason Kidd Foundation.

READ ALSO: Chris Olsen's biography: age, birthday, family, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published Chris Olsen’s biography. He is an American model and social media influencer. He is famous on TikTok for sharing entertaining videos. He was born in Washington, D.C. United States of America.

Chris Olsen started his social media career on Instagram in 2018. He is famous on YouTube for uploading challenges, games, relationship advice and travel vlogs. He is also a mental health advocate and a model known for modelling pictures on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng