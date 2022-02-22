Donielle Hansley’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Donielle Hansley is a hip-hop dancer and actor from the United States. He has appeared in several films and television shows and the music video Youth by Shawn Mendes Feat. Khalid in 2018. He rose to prominence as the most popular backup dancer in rapper MattyB's dance ensemble.
Donielle Hansley's dancing abilities have earned him several roles and nicknames like Little Dee Dee and Dee Dee Handley. He was one of the co-hosts of the hit TV show Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Apart from his entertainment career, what else is known about him?
Donielle Hansley's profile summary
- Real name: Donielle Tremaine Hansley Jr.
- Nicknames: Lil Dee Dee, and Donielle Hansley
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 4th March 2004
- Age: 18 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 149
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Felicia
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Elena Rayona
- Profession: Actor and dancer
- Net worth: $1 million - $5 million
Donielle T Hansley Jr's biography
When was Donielle Hansley born? The actor was born on 4th March 2004, in Richmond, Virginia, the United States as Donielle Tremaine Hansley Jr. His mother is named Felicia, while Donielle T. Hansley Jr's father is an R&B singer.
When Lil Dee Dee was four years old, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. The family later travelled to Los Angeles, California.
Who are Donielle T. Hansley Jr.'s siblings?
The dancer has three siblings; his older sister is named Aneecia Hopkins, a model. Not much information is known about the other two siblings.
How old is Donielle Hansley?
Donielle T. Hansley Jr.'s age is 18 years old as of 2022.
Career
Donielle is a gifted actor and dancer. He rose to notoriety after appearing on Dance Kids ATL, a dance reality show. He has also appeared on Dancer, America's Got Talent, and So You Think You Can Dance, among other major reality dance shows.
He was named the dancer of the year at the 2014 Annual Clean Music Movement Awards.
In 2016, he made his acting debut in the TV series Containment, in which he played Thomas and appeared in ten episodes. He has also appeared in 38 episodes of the animated series The Amazing World of Gumball as a voice-over artist.
What movies is Donielle T Hansley Jr in?
Below are all Donielle Hansley's movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.
Films
- Brother's Grim (filming) as Mikey James
- 2020: Charm City Kings as Lamont
- 2018: Honey: Rise Up and Dance as Dancer
- 2016: The Snowy Day as Peter (voice)
TV series
- 2020: Terror Lake Drive as AJ
- 2019: Henry Danger as Macho Boy #4
- 2017-2019: The Amazing World of Gumball as Darwin Watterson
- 2018-2019: Step Up: High Water as Dorrie Hall / Dorren
- 2014-2017: If Loving You Is Wrong as Frank
- 2016: Containment as Thomas
What is Donielle Hansley's net worth?
According to Popular Networth, his net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. He has earned his money from the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.
Who is Donielle Hansley's girlfriend?
Hansley's girlfriend is named Elena Rayona. She is a social media influencer and a content creator. Elena and Donielle have appeared together on various TikTok videos.
How tall is Donielle Hansley?
Donielle Hansley's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) and weighs 149 pounds (68 kilograms). The actor has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Donielle Hansley is a young performer, but he has appeared on various theatre productions and reality shows. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and worked with prominent producers like Tyler Perry.
