Donielle Hansley’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Donielle Hansley is a hip-hop dancer and actor from the United States. He has appeared in several films and television shows and the music video Youth by Shawn Mendes Feat. Khalid in 2018. He rose to prominence as the most popular backup dancer in rapper MattyB's dance ensemble.

Lil Dee Dee of 'Charm City Kings' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Donielle Hansley's dancing abilities have earned him several roles and nicknames like Little Dee Dee and Dee Dee Handley. He was one of the co-hosts of the hit TV show Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Apart from his entertainment career, what else is known about him?

Donielle Hansley's profile summary

Real name: Donielle Tremaine Hansley Jr.

Nicknames: Lil Dee Dee, and Donielle Hansley

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 4th March 2004

Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5' 6"

Height in centimetres: 167

Weight in pounds: 149

Weight in kilograms: 68

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Dark brown

Mother: Felicia

Siblings: 3

Relationship status: Dating

Partner: Elena Rayona

Profession: Actor and dancer

Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

Donielle T Hansley Jr's biography

When was Donielle Hansley born? The actor was born on 4th March 2004, in Richmond, Virginia, the United States as Donielle Tremaine Hansley Jr. His mother is named Felicia, while Donielle T. Hansley Jr's father is an R&B singer.

Donielle Tremaine Hansley of "Charm City Kings" attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Charm City Kings" Premiere at The Ray in Park City, Utah. Photo: George Pimentel

When Lil Dee Dee was four years old, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. The family later travelled to Los Angeles, California.

Who are Donielle T. Hansley Jr.'s siblings?

The dancer has three siblings; his older sister is named Aneecia Hopkins, a model. Not much information is known about the other two siblings.

How old is Donielle Hansley?

Donielle T. Hansley Jr.'s age is 18 years old as of 2022.

Career

Donielle is a gifted actor and dancer. He rose to notoriety after appearing on Dance Kids ATL, a dance reality show. He has also appeared on Dancer, America's Got Talent, and So You Think You Can Dance, among other major reality dance shows.

He was named the dancer of the year at the 2014 Annual Clean Music Movement Awards.

In 2016, he made his acting debut in the TV series Containment, in which he played Thomas and appeared in ten episodes. He has also appeared in 38 episodes of the animated series The Amazing World of Gumball as a voice-over artist.

What movies is Donielle T Hansley Jr in?

Below are all Donielle Hansley's movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Films

Brother's Grim (filming) as Mikey James

2020: Charm City Kings as Lamont

2018: Honey: Rise Up and Dance as Dancer

2016: The Snowy Day as Peter (voice)

TV series

2020: Terror Lake Drive as AJ

2019: Henry Danger as Macho Boy #4

2017-2019: The Amazing World of Gumball as Darwin Watterson

2018-2019: Step Up: High Water as Dorrie Hall / Dorren

2014-2017: If Loving You Is Wrong as Frank

2016: Containment as Thomas

What is Donielle Hansley's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, his net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. He has earned his money from the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Donielle Hansley's girlfriend?

Lil Dee Dee posing during a photoshoot. Photo: @doniellethansley

Source: Instagram

Hansley's girlfriend is named Elena Rayona. She is a social media influencer and a content creator. Elena and Donielle have appeared together on various TikTok videos.

How tall is Donielle Hansley?

Donielle Hansley's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) and weighs 149 pounds (68 kilograms). The actor has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Donielle Hansley is a young performer, but he has appeared on various theatre productions and reality shows. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and worked with prominent producers like Tyler Perry.

