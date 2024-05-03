A public school student in Kwara state scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and 77 in English Language in the 2024 UTME

The 15-year-old boy, Olukayode Olusola got 362 aggregate score in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Olukayode planned to study electrical electronics at the University of Ilorin (UniIlorin) in Kwara state

Omu Aran, Kwara state - A 15-year-old student of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, Kwara state, Olukayode Olusola, scored 362 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Olukayode scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Photo credit: @ChefOlah

Olukayode’s outstanding performance is a breath of fresh air at a time when people have lost confidence in public schools across the country.

Kwara public school student scores 362 in UTME

As reported by Vanguard, the teenager scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and 77 in English Language.

The outstanding performer planned to study Electrical electronics at the University of Ilorin (UniIlorin) in Kwara state.

The mother of the brilliant boy, Beatrice Tosin, praised Olukayode for his studious and hard-working nature, The Punch reports.

