A lady has shared her brother's UTME result after the scores were released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

The lady, Nima, had said her younger brother came out of the examination hall and said the questions were simple

The JAMB result shared by Nima shows that her brother scored 306 in aggregates, getting his highest score of 84 in Chemistry

A lady has come in the public to share the scores her brother recorded in the just-released JAMB results.

The lady, Nima, had made a post after the examination noting that her brother finished the JAMB examination and said it was easy.

The young boy said JAMB was easy for him. Photo credit: X/Nima and JAMB.

Nima had said she would also post her brother's JAMB result to show people his score because he said the questions were cheap.

She had posted:

"My brother wrote jamb today and he said it was easy for him.I will come back and quote with his result."

Nima has posted the result, declaring that her brother broke her record when she wrote JAMB years back.

The young boy, Abdulmalik Abdulsamad Onoruoyiza, scored 306 in aggregates, making 84 in chemistry.

Abdulmalik scored 60 in English language while he made 82 in mathematics and 80 in physics.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares her brother's JAMB result

@adeyinka_adeife said:

"Congrats to him, your brother is still part of the normal few in this generation who still make use of their head. Because I still can’t fathom how 1.4M students fail the jamb exam. Tell mummy to make a special meal for him so; he deserves it."

@Innie023 commented:

"My brothers checked yesterday. It wasn't showing. When did he check?"

@AlhajiAjet said:

"That doesn’t mean Unilorin go give him admission. Let the guy go to KWASU."

