1,402,490 candidates who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scored less than 200

The figure represents 76% of the total 1,842,464 candidates who sat for the 2024 UTME nationwide

The number of UTME candidates who scored less than 200 from 2018 to 2024 has emerged after this year's poor performance

FCT, Abuja - There has been serious lamentation across the country over the poor performance of candidates in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said 1,402,490 candidates scored less than 200 in the 2024 UTME.

UTME candidates who scored less than 200 from 2018 to 2024 emerged after this year's poor performance Photo credit: @ProfTahirMamman

Oloyede said the figure represents 76% of the total 1,842,464 candidates that sat for the tertiary entrance examination.

This development appears like a recurrent performance as the failure rate at the UTME in the past seven years has been over 70%.

Statisense, a data company that focuses on data gathering for research purposes revealed that UTME recorded its highest percentage of candidates with less than 200 in 2021, which was 87.2%.

This was disclosed in a post shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @StatiSense on Monday, April 29.

The figure, 1.14 million, however, was the lowest in the last seven years.

2018 to 2024: UTME candidates who Scored below 200

2018 — 1.19 million, 74.1%

2019 — 1.40 million, 77.0%

2020 — 1.54 million, 79.2%

2021 — 1.14 million, 87.2%

2022 — 1.33 million, 77.8%

2023 — 1.17 million, 76.7%

2024 — 1.40 million, 76.1%

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oloyede said that 8,401 candidates scored above 300 in the just-released 2024 UTME result.

He said the 8,401 candidates represent 0.5 percent of the 1,842,464 candidates who took the JAMB organised examination. Oloyedemade this known while giving a breakdown of the 2024 UTME results.

The JAMB boss said:

“8,401 candidates scored 300 and above; 77,070 scored 250 and above; 439,974 scored 200 and above while 1,402,490 scored below 200.”

