VJ Adam is not taking it calmly with Timini and a loved picture he took with Bimbo Ademoye, who is his lover

In the post, the actor was resting his head on Ademoye's chest as the actress spoke about finding love

Reacting to the picture, AD Adam decked up in a US police uniform with guns and went after Timini in the company of skit maker, Taaooma

Adams Ibrahim Adegbola, better known as VJ Adams, has reacted after a loved-up picture of his lover, Bimbo Ademoye, and her colleague, Timini surfaced on the internet.

Legit.ng had reported that Ademoye had posted some images she took with Timini and shared them on social media while speaking about finding love.

In his reaction to the viral photo, VJ Adams dressed as a member of the Special Weapon and Tactics SWAT) in the US police force. He was seen with a gun in the company of other members of his team.

VJ Adams reacts to Timini and Ademoyes' picture. Photo credit @iasmvjadams/@bimboademoye/@_timini

VJ Adams shares his plan

In the caption of his post, VJ Adams said that he was planning to have a friendly talk with Timini.

According to him, the actor might be found in an unexpected place which was why he and his team were prepared to handle him.

Taaooma accomplains VJ Adam

In the short video, skit maker, Taaooma, was seen also carrying her gun and was ready for action as she followed VJ Adams on his mission,

An armored tank was packed and the team took off for their operation.

This is not the first time Ademoye and Timini would be seen in a loved up position. They once dressed up as a couple and their image went viral. Then, VJ Adams also reacted to the video.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by VJ Adams. Here are some of the comments below:

@chinkotiger:

"Egbon if you need wild animal to follow you ! Tiger de here o."

@trendz_and_labels:

"Baba calm down.'

@avenue7ng:

"Adil run for your life oooo."

@dapsofficial:

"Love this cruise."

@glam_by_seyi:

"So your mind no touch ground since."

@yomicasual:

"Shoot him and cut out his tongue. Then shoot his tongue too."

@officialkorope:

"U carry Taaoma wan go raid, una wan make criminals laugh ."

@dammy_prodigy:

"Omo adugbo should be calming down, it haff not reach this one."

@ladyariyike:

"Wahala!"

@teminikan__:

"Justice for TimTim."

VJ Adams goes public with Ademoye

Legit.ng had reported that media personality VJ Adams had publicly shown that he was in a relationship with Bimbo Ademoye.

The actress shared a video of the moment her lover surprised her on her birthday.

She couldn't hide her reaction after seeing what he did.

Source: Legit.ng