Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph Aloba, buzzed the internet recently after he was granted an alternative method to deliver the court summons for DNA to his daughter-in-law

The elderly man went as far as pasting the two petitions received on the last known house of the young widow

A picture of the typed letters glued to a black gate made the rounds online, triggering reactions from Nigerians

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Mohad, has been granted an alternative method of serving the court summons on his daughter-in-law, Wumi, at her residence.

Recall that the elderly man and the young widow have been engaged in a back-and-forth online over conducting a DNA test.

A recent photograph made the rounds online showing a picture of two petition letters cellotaped on the gate of Wumi's last known house address.

Netizens react to the picture of the court order

moh_baderr:

"This is as ridiculous as it looks .What right does Joseph Aloba have to demand for DNA testing for a child his late son never denied?

"A child he ,Jossy himself acknowledged,only to turn around after MOH’s death ,so he can claim ownership of next of kin?Dey play! Wunmi is next of kin and Liam is the legal heir..A case of misplaced priorities ,ask for autopsy/toxicologyv reports and go after those who bullied and assaulted your son!"

ekeh_ehi:

"She won’t say she didn’t see this one…"

mayreekelz:

"I just want to ask, which of Mohbads remain will they use to co duct the DNA. Or will they use the grandfather to conduct the DNA? Is there a DNA that proved that Mohad is the true son to his father."

omotoyoursy:

"I feel for this lady tbh."

lovethfab:

"Whose sample with they use for the DNA test. Because they can’t use a dead person sample. And we are not sure if baba na Mohbad father."

n0n17k_:

"So if the DNA now says he’s not the father, does that make this woman the k*ller?"

jully01___:

"Wunmi is just like me, I stubborn gan. All this shout wey online phoools dey shout no concern me. I’ll do it because I want to not because of pressure. If anybody pressure me Olopa go pack all of us go station."

big_vick147:

"Why is she really running from the DNA test, shey if the result come out and the child belong to Mohbad. She will have full access to his property and all the fighting with her will be over. Women don’t be scared of DNA if you are so sure of yourself. Shikina."

Pathologist begins interpretation on cause of singer’s death

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Lagos state counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed this to the coroner's court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, stating that the autopsy into the deceased's external body had been completed, while the toxicological test concerned the interior body.

However, a state government official who knows the matter told The Punch that the test results had been delivered to the DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

