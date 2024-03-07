Who is Danai Gurira's husband? The actress' age, net worth and children

Danai Gurira is a Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright. She is famous for her starring role as Michonne on the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead. She has also starred in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Is the actress married or not? If yes, who is Danai Gurira's husband?

Danai Gurira at the Premiere of AMC+ "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" (L) and her at the Thom Browne RTW Fall 2024 Wear Fashion Week (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danai Gurira is a successful actress who has showcased her talent in various films and TV shows. She boasts numerous awards, including the Obie Award, Helen Hayes Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Saturn Awards. Her love life has also piqued the interest of many recently. As a result, "Who is Danai Gurira's husband?" is a common search on the internet, igniting endless debates and speculation.

Profile summary

Full name Danai Jekesai Gurira Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1978 Age 46 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Grinnell, Iowa, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Zimbabwean-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Roger Gurira Mother Josephine Gurira Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Partner N/A School Dominican Convent High School University Macalester College, New York University Profession Actress, playwright Net worth $5 million Facebook Danai Gurira Instagram @danaigurira

Who is Danai Gurira's husband?

The American actress does not have a husband and has never been married. Moreover, she keeps her dating life private and has never revealed if she is in a relationship. Danai is seemingly single.

Are Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira dating?

Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira's relationship is nothing more than friendship. The two co-starred in the TV series The Walking Dead. Norman is an American actor and former fashion model. He plays the role of Daryl Dixon, while Danai plays the role of Michonne.

They have a great bond on and off the screens, which has made their friendship grow over the years. Besides, Reedus is dating Diane Kruger, with whom they have a child.

Is Haaz Sleiman Danai Gurira's husband?

Haaz Sleiman and Danai Gurira are not married. They co-starred in the 2007 film The Visitor, where Haaz plays Tarek while Danai plays Zainab. Tarek is an immigrant from Syria, a Palestinian-Syrian djembe player, and Zainab is a Senegalese designer of ethnic jewellery. The two live together as husband and wife.

Where was Danai Gurira born?

Danai was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on 14 February 1978 to Roger Gurira (father) and Josephine Gurira (mother). Gurira’s father was a lecturer in the Chemistry Department at Grinnell College, and her mother was a college librarian.

She is the last born in a family of four children. She lived in Zimbabwe from age five to eighteen and later returned to the United States to attend college.

Danai Gurira speaks four languages fluently: English, French, Shona, and basic Xhosa. Her name, Danai, is translated to "loving each other" in Shona.

What is Danai Gurira's age?

As of 2024, the actress is 46 years old. She was born on 14 February 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top-5 facts about Danai Gurira. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Education

Danai attended Dominican Convent High School in Harare, Zimbabwe. After completing high school, she went back to the USA to further her education, where she enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

She later received a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Tisch School of the Arts, New York University.

Career

Danai Gurira's career began in Liberia, where she taught acting and playwriting in the African nations of Liberia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Later, she started playwriting so that she could tell stories that conveyed ideas about strong women and their vulnerability. As a playwright, she co-wrote and co-starred in The Continuum, which won critical acclaim.

She started appearing in television shows in 2004. She began by taking minor or guest roles on the TV series Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Since then, the actress has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. The table below shows all her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:

Year Films/TV shows Roles 2024 Eyes of Wakanda (In production) Okoye 2024 The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Michonne Hawthorne 2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Michonne 2023 Great Performances Richard III 2021–2022 The Walking Dead Michonne Hawthorne 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever oKOYE 2022 Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver Herself 2021 Pandemica Voice 2021 What If...? Okoye (Voice) 2019 Avengers: Endgame Okoye 2018 Avengers: Infinity War Okoye 2018 Black Panther Okoye 2017 Robot Chicken Michonne Hawthorne (Voice) 2017 All Eyez on Me Afeni Shakur 2014 Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast Fury (Voice) 2013 Mother of George Adenike Balogun 2010–2011 Treme Jill 2011 Restless City Sisi 2010 My Soul to Take Jeanne Baptiste 2010 Lie to Me Michelle Russo 2010 American Experience Sarah Steward 2010 3 Backyards Woman in Blue Dress 2009 Law & Order Courtney Owens 2009 Life on Mars Angela 2008 Ghost Town Assorted Ghost 2007 The Visitor Zainab 2004 Law & Order: Criminal Intent Marei Rosa Rumbidzai

What is Danai Gurira's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Name Bio and Market Realist, the actress allegedly has a net worth of $5 million. She has earned her money through the salaries she received as a film and TV actress.

How tall is Danai Gurira?

Danai Gurira attends MC Networks' "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" advance screening and conversation at 92NY in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Danai Gurira's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 116 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (86-60-86 centimetres).

FAQs

Danai Gurira's success in the film industry has attracted the attention of many in her personal life. They are to know the lucky man in her life, so common questions such as, "Who is Danai Gurira's husband?" will continue buzzing the internet.

