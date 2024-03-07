Who is Danai Gurira's husband? The actress' age, net worth and children
Danai Gurira is a Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright. She is famous for her starring role as Michonne on the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead. She has also starred in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Is the actress married or not? If yes, who is Danai Gurira's husband?
Danai Gurira is a successful actress who has showcased her talent in various films and TV shows. She boasts numerous awards, including the Obie Award, Helen Hayes Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Saturn Awards. Her love life has also piqued the interest of many recently. As a result, "Who is Danai Gurira's husband?" is a common search on the internet, igniting endless debates and speculation.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Danai Jekesai Gurira
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14 February 1978
|Age
|46 years (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Grinnell, Iowa, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean-American
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|116
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Body measurements in inches
|32-24-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-60-86
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Father
|Roger Gurira
|Mother
|Josephine Gurira
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|Partner
|N/A
|School
|Dominican Convent High School
|University
|Macalester College, New York University
|Profession
|Actress, playwright
|Net worth
|$5 million
|Danai Gurira
|@danaigurira
Who is Danai Gurira's husband?
The American actress does not have a husband and has never been married. Moreover, she keeps her dating life private and has never revealed if she is in a relationship. Danai is seemingly single.
Are Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira dating?
Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira's relationship is nothing more than friendship. The two co-starred in the TV series The Walking Dead. Norman is an American actor and former fashion model. He plays the role of Daryl Dixon, while Danai plays the role of Michonne.
They have a great bond on and off the screens, which has made their friendship grow over the years. Besides, Reedus is dating Diane Kruger, with whom they have a child.
Is Haaz Sleiman Danai Gurira's husband?
Haaz Sleiman and Danai Gurira are not married. They co-starred in the 2007 film The Visitor, where Haaz plays Tarek while Danai plays Zainab. Tarek is an immigrant from Syria, a Palestinian-Syrian djembe player, and Zainab is a Senegalese designer of ethnic jewellery. The two live together as husband and wife.
Where was Danai Gurira born?
Danai was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on 14 February 1978 to Roger Gurira (father) and Josephine Gurira (mother). Gurira’s father was a lecturer in the Chemistry Department at Grinnell College, and her mother was a college librarian.
She is the last born in a family of four children. She lived in Zimbabwe from age five to eighteen and later returned to the United States to attend college.
Danai Gurira speaks four languages fluently: English, French, Shona, and basic Xhosa. Her name, Danai, is translated to "loving each other" in Shona.
What is Danai Gurira's age?
As of 2024, the actress is 46 years old. She was born on 14 February 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Education
Danai attended Dominican Convent High School in Harare, Zimbabwe. After completing high school, she went back to the USA to further her education, where she enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
She later received a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Tisch School of the Arts, New York University.
Career
Danai Gurira's career began in Liberia, where she taught acting and playwriting in the African nations of Liberia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.
Later, she started playwriting so that she could tell stories that conveyed ideas about strong women and their vulnerability. As a playwright, she co-wrote and co-starred in The Continuum, which won critical acclaim.
She started appearing in television shows in 2004. She began by taking minor or guest roles on the TV series Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Since then, the actress has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. The table below shows all her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:
|Year
|Films/TV shows
|Roles
|2024
|Eyes of Wakanda (In production)
|Okoye
|2024
|The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
|Michonne Hawthorne
|2023
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Michonne
|2023
|Great Performances
|Richard III
|2021–2022
|The Walking Dead
|Michonne Hawthorne
|2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|oKOYE
|2022
|Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver
|Herself
|2021
|Pandemica
|Voice
|2021
|What If...?
|Okoye (Voice)
|2019
|Avengers: Endgame
|Okoye
|2018
|Avengers: Infinity War
|Okoye
|2018
|Black Panther
|Okoye
|2017
|Robot Chicken
|Michonne Hawthorne (Voice)
|2017
|All Eyez on Me
|Afeni Shakur
|2014
|Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
|Fury (Voice)
|2013
|Mother of George
|Adenike Balogun
|2010–2011
|Treme
|Jill
|2011
|Restless City
|Sisi
|2010
|My Soul to Take
|Jeanne Baptiste
|2010
|Lie to Me
|Michelle Russo
|2010
|American Experience
|Sarah Steward
|2010
|3 Backyards
|Woman in Blue Dress
|2009
|Law & Order
|Courtney Owens
|2009
|Life on Mars
|Angela
|2008
|Ghost Town
|Assorted Ghost
|2007
|The Visitor
|Zainab
|2004
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|Marei Rosa Rumbidzai
What is Danai Gurira's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Name Bio and Market Realist, the actress allegedly has a net worth of $5 million. She has earned her money through the salaries she received as a film and TV actress.
How tall is Danai Gurira?
Danai Gurira's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 116 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (86-60-86 centimetres).
FAQs
- Who is Danai Gurira's husband? The actress does not have a husband and has never been married. She is seemingly single.
- Who is Danai Gurira? She is a Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright who has appeared in various films and TV shows.
- How old is Danai Gurira? The American actress is 46 years old as of 2024.
- Where was Danai Gurira raised? She was born and raised in Grinnell, Iowa.
- Who are Danai Gurira's children? Danai Gurira does not have kids of her own yet.
- Who is Danai Gurira's daughter? The actress does not have any child of her own.
- How rich is Danai Gurira? Danai Gurira's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.
Danai Gurira's success in the film industry has attracted the attention of many in her personal life. They are to know the lucky man in her life, so common questions such as, "Who is Danai Gurira's husband?" will continue buzzing the internet.
