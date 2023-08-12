Camila Cabello’s boyfriend history: who has the singer dated?

Camila Cabello is a famous Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actress, and voiceover artist. She is famous for being a founding member of a girl group called Fifth Harmony. Her celebrity status has made fans curious about her dating life. Do you know who Camila Cabello's boyfriend is now? And who did she date in the past?

Camila Cabello performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on April 12, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Camila Cabello started her music career in 2012. Since then, she has sold millions of copies. Cabello has also won many accolades, including Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Is Camila Cabello in a relationship now? Find out more about her dating life.

Profile summary

Full name Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao Nickname Mila, Camz, Kaki, Cami Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cojimar, Eastern Havana, Cuba Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Height 5'2'' (157 cm) Weight 124 lbs (56 kgs) Body Measurement in inches 34-25-36 Body Measurement in centimetres 86-64-92 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Alejandro Cabello Mother Sinuhe Cabello Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Miami Palmetto High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, voiceover artist, director Net worth $18 million Instagram @camila_cabello TikTok @camilacabello Twitter @camila_cabello Facebook @Camila Cabello YouTube Camila Cabello

Who is Camila Cabello?

She was born Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao on 3 March 1997 in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba to Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao. She was raised alongside her younger sister called Sofia. Her mother is an architect. Her parents formed a construction company named after Camila and her sister.

At six, Camila and her mother relocated to Miami, Florida, United States. Her father, Cabello, joined them almost two years later. The artist went to Miami Palmetto High School but dropped out in the 9th grade to pursue her music career. She later obtained a high school diploma through homeschooling.

Camila Cabello’s boyfriend's history

Who is Camila Cabello dating? Below are all the men the singer has been involved with over the years. Some are confirmed relationships, while others are yet to be verified.

Austin Mahone (2014)

Austin Mahone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Austin Mahone is a well-known American singer and songwriter. Some of his albums include The Secret and Magic City. Camila dated the American singer in 2014.

The Fifth Harmony's former lead singer went public about her romantic relationship with Mahone on Watch What Happens Live on 3 November 2014. Later, she revealed they had parted ways during her interview with 96.1 KISS Cabell.

They remained close friends despite their break up. In 2017, Mahone used kind words on Camila during his interview with the Seventeen. He stated,

I thought it was really cool. She did a little acting in there, which was dope. She looked really beautiful as well. She’s really doing her thing right now, and I’m very, very proud of her.

Michael Clifford (2015)

Michael Clifford of 5SOS performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Michael Clifford is a prominent singer and songwriter from Australia. He is widely recognised as the lead guitarist of 5 Seconds of Summer, an Australian-based pop-rock band. Clifford was born on 20 November 1995 in Quakers Hill, New South Wales, Australia.

The duo sparked dating rumours in 2015 when they were seen together on a dinner date at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles. It's unclear whether they were merely buddies or dating, as the nature of their connection was never made public.

Matthew Hussey (2018–2019)

Love Life Strategist Matthew Hussey speaks onstage during Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Money 2016 at Cedar Lake in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Hussey is a British YouTube star, content creator, author, columnist, and dating coach. Matthew first met Camila in September 2017 on the set of NBC's Today Show.

It is unknown when the duo began dating, but in February 2018, the ex-lovers were photographed kissing during their romantic beach date in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Almost a year later, on 31 January 2019, Hussey and Camila were again spotted walking out of ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood holding hands after enjoying a movie date. The content creator is almost ten years older than Camila. Despite that, they reportedly dated for almost two years before parting ways.

Shawn Mendes (2019–2021; 2023)

Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn' by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is one of Camila's famous ex-boyfriends. He is a renowned singer, songwriter, and voiceover artist from Canada. Camila and Shawn have been friends for several years. However, the duo's affair speculations started on 21 June 2019 after the two released their single Señorita. The song's video shows the pair being so close.

Mendes confirmed his rumoured romance with Camila in September 2019 while at a concert in Hindmarsh, Australia. He stated,

We haven’t been dating for that long; We have been dating since July 4th officially.

Shawn and Camila dated for about two years before separating in November 2021. They wrote a joint Instagram statement, revealing their decision to end their romantic relationship amicably.

Camila and reportedly rekindled their love two years later. The musicians were seen kissing on 14 April 2023 at the Coachella music festival. However, the two are said to have separated once more. Neither Cabello nor Shawn has ever confirmed or denied their speculated rekindled relationship.

Why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up? The ex-couple reportedly broke up because they realised they were not romantically meant for each other.

Austin Kevitch (2022–2023)

The Cinderella star has also allegedly dated Austin Kevitch, an American entrepreneur and the founder of the Lox Club dating app. Their dating rumours emerged in August 2022 after they were seen in Los Angeles holding hands and displaying affection.

The relationship between Camila and Kevitch reportedly ended in February 2023. After their alleged breakup, Austin, through his dating app, Lox Club, sent a newsletter to subscribers indicating he was single.

Rauw Alejandro (2023)

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro performs during a concert at Estadio Móbil Súper in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, better known as Rauw Alejandro, is a Puerto Rican rapper. Their dating rumours emerged on 25 July 2023 after they were seen together at the Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Despite being spotted together at events, the two never declared their relationship.

Who is Camila Cabello's new boyfriend?

Does Camila Cabello have a boyfriend? The American-Cuban entertainer is presumably single at the moment.

FAQs

Who is Camila Cabello? She is a singer, songwriter, actress, voiceover artist, and director. How old is Camila Cabello? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1997. Is Camila Cabello single? The famous singer is seemingly single at the moment. Are Shawn and Camila still dating? No. The pair broke up again two months later after their rumoured rekindled romance emerged in April 2023. How many boyfriends has Camila Cabello had? The Bam Bam singer has allegedly dated over six men. How much is Camila Cabello's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $18 million as of 2023.

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer, actress, and voiceover artist. Apart from her successful career, she has been in quite a number of relationships. Camila Cabello’s boyfriend history shows she has been romantically involved with several high-profile celebrities, including Matthew Hussey and Shawn Mendes.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting biography of Sophia Pippen. She is an emerging actress, model, social media influencer, and dancer from the United States. Sophia is also widely recognised as the daughter of NBA forward powerhouse Scottie Pippen.

Sophia developed a passion for modelling at a young age. She is known for having modelled for children's wear brands Aliva Simone and KidPik during the Kids Fashion Week in New York City. As an actress, she is famous for featuring in projects like Ballers (2019).

Source: Legit.ng