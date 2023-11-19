Rod Wave’s real name, age, birthday, family, hometown

Rod Wave is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Florida, United States. He began his music career in 2016 when he released his debut song. Later, his fame skyrocketed after releasing Heart on Ice in 2019, which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. What is Rod Wave’s real name?

Rod Wave performs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He commenced his musical journey in 2016 and has five studio albums with several songs. He owns Hit House Entertainment, a record label based in Florida with multiple artists. He is not married, but he is in a long-term relationship and has two daughters. Discover Rod Wave’s real name, career, height, and more in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Rodarius Marcell Green Nickname Rod Wave Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 216 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charmaine Father Rodney Fatz Green Relationship status Dating Partner Kelsey Dee Coleman Children 2 School Lakewood High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @rodwave X (Twitter) @rodwave TikTok @rodwave Facebook @rodwave

What is Rod Wave’s real name?

The rapper was born Rodarius Marcell Green in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. As for Rod Wave’s background, he was born to his parents, Charmaine and Rodney Fatz Green. His mother, Charmaine, was a cable company employee. His father went to prison for six years when Rod was in elementary school.

Does Rod Wave have siblings? He has an older half-brother from his father’s previous relationship. His cousin is Coby Green, famous as DJ Fizzum Fade.

Rapper Rod Wave was raised in his hometown, where he attended Lakewood High School. During his days at the school, he played football and discovered his singing talent at 16.

Where does Rod Wave live now? He resides in Tampa, Florida, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Rod Wave?

The American rap artist is 25 years old as of 2023. Rod Wave’s birthday is 27 August 1998. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What made Rod Wave famous?

Rod Wave was interested in music from a young age and started singing but was shy to perform in public. However, a video of him singing in a Lakewood hallway went viral on social media and attracted many people’s attention. His professional music debut came in 2016.

The St. Petersburg native is recognised for his unique fusion of hip-hop and R&B and is considered one of the pioneers of soul-trap. So far, he boasts five studio albums, Ghetto Gospel, Pray 4 Love, SoulFly, Beautiful Mind, and Nostalgia. The singer, who is signed to Alamo Records, has several popular hits, including:

Turks & Caicos

Boyz Don't Cry

Great Gatsby

Call Your Friends

Fight The Feeling

Come See Me

Street Runner

GH4

Heart on Ice

Long Journey

In 2017, he established Hit House Entertainment, a record label. The record label has signed artists such as OMN Twee, Eelmatic, and December Joy.

Does Rod Wave have a family?

The Heart on Ice singer is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Kelsey Dee Coleman. They reportedly started dating in 2016 and are now parents of twin daughters. Rod Wave’s kids were born in May 2020 in Florida, United States. His daughters, Kash and Mocha, are three years old as of 2023.

Recently, the rapper hit the headlines after he allegedly cheated on his girlfriend, Kelsey Dee Coleman. However, he refuted the allegations and accused the blogs of tainting his reputation.

How tall is Rod Wave?

The singer stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 216 pounds (98 kilograms).

Rod Wave’s facts

Who is Rod Wave? He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for hits such as Heart on Ice, Street Runner, and Great Gatsby. Who are Rod Wave’s parents? He was born to Charmaine and Rodney Fatz Green. What is Rod Wave’s age? He is 25 years old as of 2023. The rapper was born on 27 August 1998. Where is Rod Wave from? He hails from St. Petersburg and resides in Tampa, Florida, United States. Is Rod Wave married? The rapper has not exchanged marriage vows but is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Kelsey Dee Coleman. How many kids does Rod Wave have? He has two children, twin daughters Kash and Mocha. What is Rod Wave’s height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Rod Wave’s real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, a St. Petersburg native rapper. He has been in the music industry since 2016 and has five studio albums with several songs. The father of two is not married and resides in Tampa, Florida, United States.

