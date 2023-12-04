Nicole McNamara’s age, brother, net worth, husband

Nicole McNamara is an American podcaster and former environmental sciences teacher. She is best known as the wife of Garret McNamara, an American professional big-wave surfer. Not only is Nicole a supportive wife, but she is also her husband’s manager and spotter. What is Nicole McNamara’s age?

Garrett McNamara and Nicole McNamara attend the LA Premiere of HBO's "100 Foot Wave" Season 2 on March 28, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicole McNamara comes from a family that loves sports. In an episode of the 100 Foot Wave Podcast, Nicole’s father, Carlos, revealed she was a rebellious child. While Carlos encouraged his son, C.J., to take up a sport, it was harder to do the same with Nicole. She wasn’t inclined to listen to him, so he wouldn’t risk alienating her further by imposing a sport on her.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Macias McNamara Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence O‘ahu, Hawaii, United States and Nazaré, Portugal Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rose Williamson Macias Father Carlos M Macias Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Garrett “GMAC” McNamara Children 3 Profession Former environmental sciences teacher, talent manager, podcaster

What is Nicole McNamara’s age?

She is 36 years old as of 2023. The American podcaster was born on 2 May 1987. Nicole’s zodiac sign is Taurus.

Nicole McNamara, formerly Nicole Macias, was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her family is of Cuban ancestry. Nicole’s father, Carlos Macias, grew up surfing in Puerto Rico before moving to the United States at a young age. Her mother is Rose Macias. Nicole McNamara’s brother, C.J. Macias, is a big wave surfer, holistic lifestyle guide, and mental health advocate.

The Macias family is close-knit. Carlos introduced his children to surfing and often enjoyed the sport with his son C.J. The Macias family currently lives with Garrett, Nicole and their three children in a commune in Oahu, Hawaii. C.J. is involved with the McNamara Foundation’s project, Waves of Life.

Career

Garrett McNamara and Nicole McNamara attend as City Harvest Presents The 40th Anniversary Gala: House Of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Nicole formerly taught environmental sciences to middle school students. However, since marrying Garrett, she has been his manager and spotter.

Nicole is also a philanthropist. She founded the McNamara Foundation alongside her husband. The non-profit foundation mentors underprivileged youth using surf therapy, allowing them to grow physically, mentally and spiritually. The charity runs programs in Nazaré, Portugal, and Oahu, Hawaii.

McNamara is also featured on the Max documentary series 100 Foot Wave. The show chronicles Garrett’s journey as a professional surfer as he seeks to find and conquer a 100-foot wave. Nicole additionally hosts the 100 Foot Wave Podcast, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the TV series.

Is Garrett McNamara still married to Nicole?

Yes, Garrett and Nicole are still married as of 2023. The pair first met in Puerto Rico in 2010. Nicole was there for a standup paddle-boarding competition. Garrett was working with Surfers Healing, a non-profit that teaches autistic people to surf. The couple bonded over their love of catching waves.

Garrett and Nicole married in November 2012 at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal. They have three children together. Their eldest, Barrel, was born in 2015. Their second, Theia Love Nazaré Celeste Rose, was born in 2018, and their youngest, Fe do Mar Strawberry Lucy, was born in 2021. The family splits their time between their two homes in Hawaii and Nazare, Portugal.

Was Nicole McNamara married before?

Garrett and Nicole McNamara at their wedding (L) and with their three children in a field (R). Photo: @mamaunearthed on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

No, she was not married before. There have been unverified claims that she was previously married, but Nicole has yet to confirm the allegations.

Her husband, on the other hand, was married before. His ex-wife, Konnie Pascual, is a baker, event planner and seamstress based in Hawaii. The ex-couple married in 1994 and had three children. However, they split after over a decade together, finalising their divorce in the late 2000s.

FAQs

Who is Garrett McNamara’s wife? His wife is Nicole McNamara (née Macias). How old is Nicole McNamara? She is 36 years old as of 2023. Where is Nicole McNamara from? The former teacher was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Who was Nicole McNamara’s first husband? Garrett McNamara is Nicole’s first husband, whom she married in 2012. Does Garrett McNamara have children? Yes, the surfer has six children. Does Garrett McNamara’s wife surf? She was a paddle-boarder when they met but currently works as his manager and spotter.

Nicole McNamara’s age is 36 years as of 2023. She is a former environmental sciences teacher best known as Garrett McNamara’s wife. Surfing is a fundamental passion for the couple and their young family. They teach their children to surf and run programs to teach the skill to underprivileged and troubled youth.

Legit.ng recently published Aja Crowder’s biography. Aja Crowder is a professional realtor and reality television personality from the United States. She became famous for marrying Channing Crowder, a former professional American football player. Aja is known for appearing in shows like I Am Athlete (2020) and Baller Wives (2017).

Aja was born in Miami, Florida and raised by her mother. During her second year in university, Aja learned that the father named on her birth certificate was not her biological father. After a long search, she finally met her biological father, Bruno Aguirre. Find out more about the reality TV personality.

Source: Legit.ng