Ally Lotti's age, real name, ethnicity, Juice WRLD

Ally Lotti is an American social media influencer and model. She rose to prominence in 2018 following her relationship with US rapper Juice WRLD. She has made her name on social media, boasting a significant following and is recognised for her modelling shots, among other engaging content. What is Ally Lotti’s age?

Ally Lotti speaks onstage during the Juice WRLD tribute performance on day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ally Lotti is a big name in the entertainment scene. She gained public attention after being romantically linked with Juice WRLD. She has a thriving social media entertainment career and is rumoured to be in a relationship. What is Ally Lotti’s age, and who is her rumoured boyfriend? Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Alicia L. Leon Nickname Ally Lotti Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of Alabama Profession Social media influencer, model Instagram @allylotti X (Twitter) @highimallyy

What is Ally Lotti's age?

She is 30 years old as of 2023. Her date of birth is 28 May 1993, making her a Gemini. Ally Lotti’s real name is Alicia L. Leon.

Where is Ally Lotti from? She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Even though she has not disclosed the names of her parents, her father is reportedly black, while her mother is Puerto Rican, making her of Afro-Hispanic descent. She has a younger brother.

Lotti relocated to Hanceville, Alabama, United States when she was 17. She reportedly pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What does Ally Lotti do for a living?

Lotti gained prominence following her relationship with the late American rapper Juice WRLD. Before the attention, she did several odd jobs to earn a living. For instance, after leaving home, she was a bartender in Alabama, United States, and later became a dancer.

Currently, she is famous as a social media influencer with a significant fan following on Instagram. She is fond of sharing her modelling shots and lifestyle pictures and videos, including behind-the-scenes clips of music videos. Lotti creates content on TikTok, where she has approximately 1.3 million followers as of writing.

The online influencer is also an adult entertainer. She shares her exclusive content with subscribers on OnlyFans. Besides content creation, she appeared in Juice WRLD’s music video Tell Me U Luv Me and has been featured in the Max original TV series Music Box.

Where did Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti meet?

Jarad Anthony Higgins, famous as Juice WRLD, and Ally Lotti reportedly first interacted on social media. They began dating in 2018, and she regularly appeared in the rapper's concerts and tours. She was Juice WRLD’s GF until his demise in December 2019.

Did Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti have a child?

When the rapper died, Lotti was pregnant with his child. Unfortunately, she lost her pregnancy through miscarriage. She has reportedly had three miscarriages.

Is Ally Lotti single?

The social media model is seemingly not in a relationship. However, she has been romantically linked with Carter Jamison, an entrepreneur. Despite their dating speculations, neither of them has confirmed if they are an item.

What happened to Ally Lotti?

In January 2023, Lotti was arrested in Arkansas, United States. She was charged with shoplifting and possession of illegal substances. At the time of the incident, she was in the company of Carter Jamison, who was also taken into custody. The charges were later dropped, and she is out of jail.

Ally Lotti’s measurements

Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 34-28-40 inches (86-71-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ally Lotti

Who is Ally Lotti? She is a social media influencer and model, popular as the late American rapper Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend. Who are Ally Lotti’s parents? Her father is reportedly black, and her mother is Puerto Rican. How old is Ally Lotti? Her age is 30 years as of 2023. She was born on 28 May 1993. What is Ally Lotti’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. What is Ally Lotti’s nationality? She is an American national. Where does Ally Lotti live now? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Ally Lotti dating anyone? She is seemingly single. She allegedly has an unconfirmed relationship with Carter Jamison.

Wondering what Ally Lotti's age is? The social media influencer is 30 years old as of 2023. She is famous across social media platforms due to her engaging content. She is also known for being the rapper Juice WRLD’s former girlfriend.

Legit.ng recently published DD Osama’s biography. He is a New York-based rapper and hip-hop recording artist. Some of the rapper’s popular hits are Without You, Leave Me, and What We Doin.

The rapper gained immense fame after the demise of his brother Notti Osama. He ventured into music in 2021 and has since released several tracks and collaborated with other rap artists, such as Jstar Balla and Dudeylo. Read his bio for details about his music career, net worth, and more.

Source: Legit.ng