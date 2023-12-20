Louis Partridge’s age, height, movies and TV shows

Louis Partridge is a renowned British actor and social media influencer. He rose to stardom after portraying Viscount Tewksbury in the Netflix film Enola Holmes. Despite his career success, fans are curious to know more about him, especially his age. What is Louis Partridge's age?

Louis Partridge attends FX's "Pistol" Los Angeles FYC event at El Capitan Theatre on June 07, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Louis Partridge is a fast-rising actor. He made his acting debut in 2014 when he portrayed Felix in the short film Beneath Water. Since then, he has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including Paddington 2, The Lost Girls, and Pistol. The young actor's biography has all the fun details you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Louis Patrick J Partridge Nickname Louis Partridge Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 44-29-35 Body measurements in centimetres 112-74-89 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Mother Liz Partridge Father James Partridge Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Dulwich Preparatory School, Alleyn's School Profession Actor, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Instagram @louispartridge

What is Louis Partridge's age?

The British actor is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Louis Partridge's birthday? He was born on 3 June 2003. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Louis Partridge from? He was born to Liz and James Partridge in Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom. He grew up alongside two siblings, Issie and Millie.

He attended Dulwich Preparatory School. Later, he joined secondary school at Alleyn's School, completing his A Levels in 2021.

Where does Louis Partridge live?

The English actor is based in Wandsworth, England. However, he woften visits the US for his acting work.

Career

Louis Partridge is an actor and social media influencer from Britain. He developed an interest in acting at a young age. However, he started acting in 2014, appearing as Young Gav in About a Dog the same year. He has starred in numerous films, including Boomers, Second Skin, Amazon Adventure and Medici.

Besides acting, Louis is a social media influencer. In November, he shared a video on Instagram modelling Prada outfits, a few weeks after he shared a picture wearing the brand.

Louis Partridge's movies and TV shows

Louis Partridge now has 14 credits, including two upcoming projects. Below is a list of his movies and TV series.

Year TV shows/movies Roles 2014 Boomers Alf 2014 Beneath Water Felix 2014 About a Dog Young Gav 2015 Pan as Miner Uncredited 2016 Second Skin Nature Boy 2017 Amazon Adventure Young Henry Bates 2017 Paddington 2 G-Man 2019 Medici Piero de' Medici 2020 Enola Holmes Tewkesbury 2022 The Lost Girls Peter Pan 2022 Pistol Sid Vicious 2022 Enola Holmes 2 Tewkesbury 2024 Disclaimer Jonathan Brigstocke TBA Ferryman N/A

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating?

The young actor is rumoured to be dating Olivia Rodrigo. The two were recently spotted kissing during a PDA-filled outing in New York City.

The rumours started in October 2023 when they were spotted in London together. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours. Olivia is an American singer famous for her hit song Vampire.

FAQs

Who is Louis Partridge? He is an actor and social media influencer from Britain. What ethnicity is Louis Partridge? He is of mixed ethnicity. How old is Louis Partridge? He is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 June 2003. Where is Louis Partridge from? The actor hails from Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom. How many sisters does Louis Partridge have? He has two sisters named Issie and Millie. What is Louis Partridge's height? The actor is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating? The two were spotted kissing in New York City. However, they have not confirmed the relationship.

What is Louis Partridge's age? The British actor and social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. He is famous for playing Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. The actor is based in London, United Kingdom, but travels to the United States when filming.

