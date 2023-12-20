Louis Partridge’s age, height, movies and TV shows
Louis Partridge is a renowned British actor and social media influencer. He rose to stardom after portraying Viscount Tewksbury in the Netflix film Enola Holmes. Despite his career success, fans are curious to know more about him, especially his age. What is Louis Partridge's age?
Louis Partridge is a fast-rising actor. He made his acting debut in 2014 when he portrayed Felix in the short film Beneath Water. Since then, he has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including Paddington 2, The Lost Girls, and Pistol. The young actor's biography has all the fun details you need to know about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Louis Patrick J Partridge
|Nickname
|Louis Partridge
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 June 2003
|Age
|20 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6'
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Body measurements in inches
|44-29-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|112-74-89
|Hair colour
|Brunette
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Liz Partridge
|Father
|James Partridge
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Dulwich Preparatory School, Alleyn's School
|Profession
|Actor, social media influencer, entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@louispartridge
What is Louis Partridge's age?
The British actor is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Louis Partridge's birthday? He was born on 3 June 2003. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
Where is Louis Partridge from? He was born to Liz and James Partridge in Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom. He grew up alongside two siblings, Issie and Millie.
He attended Dulwich Preparatory School. Later, he joined secondary school at Alleyn's School, completing his A Levels in 2021.
Where does Louis Partridge live?
The English actor is based in Wandsworth, England. However, he woften visits the US for his acting work.
Career
Louis Partridge is an actor and social media influencer from Britain. He developed an interest in acting at a young age. However, he started acting in 2014, appearing as Young Gav in About a Dog the same year. He has starred in numerous films, including Boomers, Second Skin, Amazon Adventure and Medici.
Besides acting, Louis is a social media influencer. In November, he shared a video on Instagram modelling Prada outfits, a few weeks after he shared a picture wearing the brand.
Louis Partridge's movies and TV shows
Louis Partridge now has 14 credits, including two upcoming projects. Below is a list of his movies and TV series.
|Year
|TV shows/movies
|Roles
|2014
|Boomers
|Alf
|2014
|Beneath Water
|Felix
|2014
|About a Dog
|Young Gav
|2015
|Pan as Miner
|Uncredited
|2016
|Second Skin
|Nature Boy
|2017
|Amazon Adventure
|Young Henry Bates
|2017
|Paddington 2
|G-Man
|2019
|Medici
|Piero de' Medici
|2020
|Enola Holmes
|Tewkesbury
|2022
|The Lost Girls
|Peter Pan
|2022
|Pistol
|Sid Vicious
|2022
|Enola Holmes 2
|Tewkesbury
|2024
|Disclaimer
|Jonathan Brigstocke
|TBA
|Ferryman
|N/A
Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating?
The young actor is rumoured to be dating Olivia Rodrigo. The two were recently spotted kissing during a PDA-filled outing in New York City.
The rumours started in October 2023 when they were spotted in London together. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours. Olivia is an American singer famous for her hit song Vampire.
FAQs
- Who is Louis Partridge? He is an actor and social media influencer from Britain.
- What ethnicity is Louis Partridge? He is of mixed ethnicity.
- How old is Louis Partridge? He is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 June 2003.
- Where is Louis Partridge from? The actor hails from Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom.
- How many sisters does Louis Partridge have? He has two sisters named Issie and Millie.
- What is Louis Partridge's height? The actor is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.
- Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating? The two were spotted kissing in New York City. However, they have not confirmed the relationship.
What is Louis Partridge's age? The British actor and social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. He is famous for playing Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. The actor is based in London, United Kingdom, but travels to the United States when filming.
Legit.ng published an article about Blake Draper's age. Blake Draper is an Australian actor and martial arts instructor. He rose to stardom after portraying Gus Martinez in the TV series Neighbours. What is Blake Draper's age?
Blake Draper was born in Melbourne, Australia. He started acting at a young age. He has been featured in films and TV shows like Bad Mothers and Prom Pact. What is Blake Draper's age? Learn more about the actor.
Source: Legit.ng