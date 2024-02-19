Susanne Gregard: Where is Dodi Fayed's ex-wife now?

Susanne Gregard is an American media artist, photographer, former model and actress. She rose to fame as Dodi Al-Fayed's ex-wife. Al-Fayed was a former Egyptian film producer and Princess Diana's boyfriend. Who is Susanne Gregard, and where is she now?

Susanne Gregard is wearing a black jacket (L). Susan Gregard and her husband Philippe Quilici holding each other (R). Photo: @susannequilici on Instagram (modified by author)

Susanne Gregard came to the limelight as Dodi Al-Fayed's only wife. The two were married for eight months. Besides being a celebrity ex-wife, she is a wife and a mother. Susanne Gregard's bio has lesser-known details about her.

Profile summary

Full name Susanne Gregard Quilici Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1960 Age 65 years (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Long Beach, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5″ Height in centimetres 156 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Lise Gregard Father Palle Gregard Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Philippe Quilici Children 2 Profession Media artist, photographer, actress, former model Net worth $2 million – $5 million

Susanne Gregard's bio

The media artist was born in Long Beach, California, United States, to Palle and Lise Gregard. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Her father worked for a European airline, and her late mother was a homemaker. Sussane grew up alongside her brother, Ken.

Susanne Gregard's age

The former fashion model is 63 years old as of February 2024. Susanne Gregard's birthday is 1 April. She was born in 1960, and her zodiac sign is Aires.

Career

Susanne Gregard is a media artist, photographer, actress and former model. She made her modelling debut in the early 1980s. Gregard landed modelling gigs before appearing in renowned magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

Susanne is also an actress. According to her IMDb profile, Susanne Gregard's movies include the 1985 American rom-com Key Exchange, where she portrayed Gym Honey. The American actress was also featured in the TV show Star Search in 1984.

Five facts about Susanne Gregard: Photo: @susannequilici/Instagram (modified by author)

Sussan works as a media artist and photographer in Los Angeles, California. She is into aqua floral and regularly posts her work on social media. According to her website, she describes herself as being passionate about floral beauty. She states:

I have a passion for floral beauty and the natural world. I began experimenting with flowers submerged in water.

What happened between Susanne Gregard and Dodi Al-Fayed?

Susanne and Dodi began their romance in 1985. She was 26 years old, and Dodi was 31 when they met. The model's charm and beauty smote Dodi. He began inviting her to the UK over the weekends in Concorde but was convinced easily. Al-Fayed had to book her at Harrods as a model so she couldn't refuse his invitation.

Dodi gave the model lavish gifts and showered her with romantic gestures. The multimillionaire also introduced her to his family and friends, including his billionaire father, who owned the Harrods store.

According to Vanity Fair, Al Fayed asked for Susanne's hand in marriage on New Year's Eve in 1986. They exchanged vows in a small private ceremony attended by family and friends.

Their marriage was short-lived, and they parted ways eight months later, in August 1987. Their different lifestyles and personalities contributed to the divorce.

Susanne was reserved and preferred a simple life. On the other hand, Dodi was flamboyant and loved the jet-set life. In an interview with People magazine, Susanne said:

We were always surrounded by bodyguards. One day, when I was sick, I asked him to get me some medicine and food. He came back with a big grin on his face. He was [excited because he was] 31 years old, and it was the first time he had been to a grocery.

The divorce was amicable, and Susanne has spoken about Dodi in a positive light. She told People magazine:

He was so romantic and thoughtful. And he didn't take things too seriously. Once, during a candlelit dinner, he had arranged, the table we were sitting at collapsed, and the whole turkey fell to the floor. We laughed so hard. That was what I loved about him.

Susanne and Dodi never got children together. The flamboyant millionaire was also linked to other women, including Brooke Shields, Winona Ryder, and Tina Sinatra.

His most high-profile relationship was with Diana, the Princess of Wales. The two died in a car crash on 31 August 1997 in Paris, France.

Where is Susanne Gregard now?

Susanne lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is married to a surgeon named Philippe Quilici. The two got married on 22 May 1992, according to her post on Instagram.

Philippe was born in France and studied at Mediterranean University. He works at a medical centre in Burbank, Califonia.

Susanne occasionally shares photos of her husband on Instagram. For instance, in 2023, she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, captioning it:

Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband.

The two have two sons, Max and Henry. Max, born on 26 September 1993, is a jazz guitarist with ZzWard. Henry, born on 27 August 1996, studied film and TV production at USC.

FAQs

Who is Susanne Gregard? She is a media artist, photographer, former model and actress who gained fame as Dodi Al-Fayed's ex-wife. Where is Susanne Gregard from? She was born in Long Beach, California, United States. When is Susanne Gregard's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 April. She was born in 1960. What happened to Susanne Gregard's marriage to Dodi Al-Fayed? Their marriage collapsed after eight months due to irreconcilable differences. Did Susanne Gregard and Dodi Al-Fayed have children together? No, the two did not have children together. What was Susanne Gregard's divorce date? She got divorced from Dodi in August 1987. Is Susanne Gregard married? She is married to Philippe Quilici, a famous heart surgeon in Califonia. Was Susanne Gregard on The Crown? No, she did not appear on The Crown, although Dodi's relationship with Diana is depicted on the show.

Susanne Gregard rose to fame after her short-lived marriage to Dodi Al Fayed. The former model and actress married the multimillionaire for eight months before divorcing in August 1987. Susan is married to a French-born cardiac surgeon, and they have two children. She resides and works in Los Angeles, California.

