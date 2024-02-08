Diana Lasso’s bio: birthday, nationality, Wayne Brady

Diana Lasso is an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the spotlight as Wayne Brady's wife. Wayne Brady is a renowned television host, comedian, actor, and singer. Diana is reportedly a singer known for Esta Noche No. Diana Lasso’s bio highlights all the fun facts about her, including her relationship with Wayne Brady, age, career, and more.

Young Diana Lasso poses for a photo with horses (L). Wayne Brady at an event in Dubai (R). Photo: @dianalassomusic, @Webtraffictipz on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Diana Lasso started her music career in Colombia. Later, she moved to the United States and met Wayne Brady. The singer was married to the comedian and TV personality for two years. Besides singing, Lasso is passionate about horse racing.

Profile summary

Full name Diana Lasso Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1975 Age 48 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States States Current residence United States States Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 101 Weight in kilograms 50 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Parents Carlos A Lasso, Inez Lasso Siblings Elena and Julie Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Wayne Brady

Diana Lasso's biography

Diana Lasso was born in the USA to Carlos A Lasso and Inez Lasso. She grew up in Jackson Heights, N.Y, with her two siblings—Elena and Julie. Her mother was born in the South Bronx of NYC and was an attorney.

What is Diana Lasso's nationality? She is an American national. She is of Latina ethnicity, as all her parents are from Colombia. The musician was raised in a Christian background. Diana's grandmother was into music.

Diana Lasso's birthday

Top 5 facts about Diana Lasso. Photo: @latinostv_programadetelevision on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity ex-wife celebrates her birthday on 18 March every year. She was born in 1975 and is 48 years old as of February 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

For how long was Diana Lasso Wayne Brady's wife?

The singer was Wayne Brady's spouse for two years. She moved to America, where she met Wayne Brady. The two wedded on 31 December 1993. The marriage lasted two years, divorcing on 21 September 1995.

According to Closer Weekly, Wayne said he married young, which could have been why their marriage did not work. He stated:

My first wife is a great person, but you should not be getting married when you’re 20 or 21 because you still don’t know yourself. I think the lesson was not to rush into things.

Wayne later got married to Mandie Taketa, an actress and film producer. The two were married from 1999 to 2008.

Why is Diana Lasso famous?

She is a celebrity ex-wife. She gained popularity from her marriage to American comedian and actor Wayne Brady. Wayne Brady is best known for his regular appearance on Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also hosts the TV show The Wayne Brady Show.

Diana is active on social media. According to her Instagram page, she is a musician. She also has a YouTube channel with two songs, one being Esta Noche No.

What is Diana Lasso's net worth?

According to Married Biography, Biography Gist, and InformationCradle, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her ex-husband, Wayne Brady, is estimated to be worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He makes his fortune from his acting and comedy career.

Does Diana Lasso have a daughter?

There is no information about her having children. Many speculate that Maile Masako Brady is Diana Lasso's daughter. However, Maile Masako is Brady's daughter with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa.

FAQs

Who is Diana Lasso? She is an American musician famous as Wayne Brady's ex-wife. Diana Lasso's nationality? She is a Colombian-American national. How old is Diana Lasso? She is 48 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 4 March 1975. Who is Diana Lasso's daughter? She does not have any children. Are Diana Lasso and Wayne Brady still together? No, the two divorced on 21 September 1995. They were married for two years. How tall is Diana Lasso? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. What is Diana Lasso's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be worth $1 million.

Diana Lasso's biography details her personal life and career journey. She is an American celebrity ex-wife. The American-Colombian singer was married to American comedian and TV personality Wayne Brady. She reportedly lives in the US.

