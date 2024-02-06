What was Vânia Nonnenmacher's ethnicity? Meet Gisele Bündchen's late mother

Vânia Nonnenmacher was a bank clerk at Banco do Brasil. She is widely known as the mother of the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. Her daughter is one of the highest-paid models in the world. Vânia's personal life has been a subject of interest for many fans who want to know all about her, including her family and early life. What was Vânia Nonnenmacher's ethnicity?

Vânia Nonnenmacher passed away on 28 January 2024. She saw her daughter soar to the heights of the entertainment industry and was her role model. Get to learn Vânia Nonnenmacher's ethnicity, parents, children, and the cause of her death.

Profile summary

Full name Vânia Maria Bündchen Popular as Vânia Nonnenmacher Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1948 Zodiac sign Leo Age 75 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Santa Clara do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Nationality German-Brazilian Ethnicity German Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father João Teobaldo Nonnenmacher Mother Maria Nonnenmacher Husband (deceased) Valdir Reinoldo Bündchen Children 6 Profession Bank clerk

What was Vânia Nonnenmacher's ethnicity?

Vânia Nonnenmacher was of German descent. She hails from Santa Clara do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Vânia and her siblings grew up in a Roman Catholic family. Some of her known siblings are Selia Nonnenmacher and Maria Renata Moraes.

Who are Vânia Nonnenmacher’s parents?

Vânia's father is João Teobaldo Nonnenmacher, while her mother is Maria Nonnenmacher. Her father passed away in 1983 in Santa Clara do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Her mother, Maria Kolling, was born to Francisco Antônio Kolling and Maria Kolling in Brazil.

What was Vânia Nonnenmacher’s age before death?

Gisele Bündchen’s mother passed away at 75. She was born on 23 July 1948 and was a Leo. The news about Vânia's demise was released by Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, stating that she succumbed to cancer after being in the hospital since 26 January.

On 31 January 2024, Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram saying,

It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace…Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us.

Who are Vânia Nonnenmacher’s children?

Five facts about Gisele Bündchen's mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher. Photo: Evan Agostini (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nonnenmacher shared six children with her husband, Valdir Reinoldo Bündchen. Her husband is a sociologist and writer. Vânia and her husband met in the 1970s. Details about their kids are as follows:

Raquel Karine Nonnenmacher Bündchen

Vânia and her husband welcomed their firstborn, Raquel Karine, on 2 August 1973 in Estrêla, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Raquel is 50 years old as of 2024. She is a federal judge and prefers staying away from the limelight.

Graziela Cristine Nonnenmacher Bündchen

Graziela Cristine was born on 11 September 1975, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. She is 48 years old as of 2024. Like her elder sister, Graziela prefers living a low-key life, and little is known about her.

Patrícia Aline Nonnenmacher and Gisele Bündchen

Vânia and her husband Valdir had twins (Patrícia Aline and Gisele Bündchen) on 20 July 1980 in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Her daughter Gisele is a fashion model, activist and businesswoman.

Gisele is among the highest-paid models and has established her name in the film industry. Some of her notable movies and TV series are Taxi, Gisele & the Green Team, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Gisele’s twin, Patricia Nonnenmacher, is also an established businesswoman, manager and former model. She began her modelling career in 1993 when her mother enrolled her and her sisters, Gisele and Gabriela, in a modelling course to teach them confidence and better posture.

In 2022, Patricia stepped back from modelling to focus on her business manager/spokesperson career for her sister’s apparel company, Gisele Bündchen Intimates.

Gabriela Joceline Nonnenmacher Bündchen

Vânia had her fifth child, Gabriela Joceline Nonnenmacher Bündchen on 20 October 1981. As of January 2024, Gabriela is 42 years old. She prefers keeping her personal and professional life away from the limelight.

Rafaela Francine Nonnenmacher Bündchen

The bank clerk’s last-born child, Rafaela Francine Nonnenmacher Bündchen, was born on 14 August 1987 in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. She is 36 years old as of 2023.

FAQs

What was Vânia Nonnenmacher’s nationality? She is of German ethnic background. What was Vânia Nonnenmacher’s age before her demise? She succumbed to cancer on 28 January 2024 at the age of 75 years old. Who were Vânia Nonnenmacher’s parents? Her parents are the late João Teobaldo and Maria Nonnenmacher. Does Gisele Bündchen have brothers? The Brazilian supermodel does not have brothers; she has five sisters. Who are Vânia Nonnenmacher’s children? Her children are Raquel Karine, Graziela Cristine, Patrícia Aline, Gisele, Gabriela Joceline and Rafaela Francine Bündchen. What was Vânia Nonnenmacher’s height? Vânia Nonnenmacher was approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

What was Vânia Nonnenmacher's ethnicity? She was of the German ethnicity. Unfortunately, she succumbed to cancer on 28 January 2024. She was widely known for being the mother to the Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen.

