A newlywedded Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her wedding souvenirs

Instead of on the D-day, the lady's wedding souvenirs landed in the country weeks after she got married

People wondered what might have been responsible for the delay, while others advised her what to do with the souvenirs

A Nigerian lady, Sarah, has displayed her wedding souvenirs which came in after her marriage ceremony.

In a trending TikTok video, Sarah displayed the various bags of branded items that arrived three weeks after her wedding.

The bride's wedding went on without her souvenirs. Photo Credit: @anioma_nwa

Source: TikTok

Why Sarah's wedding souvenirs came late

Responding to a netizen, Sarah, who is her family's last born, revealed the souvenirs were ordered from China.

According to her, the shipping company was responsible for the delay. In Sarah's words:

"I actually ordered from China, it’s the shipping company that delayed me."

Sarah's TikTok clip sparked mixed reactions.

In another incident, a groom's best man had stolen wedding items worth N500k.

Reactions trail the new bride's video

U1st_prints said:

"I could've done this for you right here in Ghana to avoid the stress. I'm sure this is from China. anyway we learn every day ✌."

TikTok_King said:

"Dedication Dey…wedding anniversary Dey celebration no Dey finish dear."

BLACKTRUTH said:

"Wic kind wickedness be dat?? do dey have logical explanation for this."

Queen of mic said:

"Omo."

Adjoa rinda said:

"This nearly happened to me, thank God mine came a day to the program."

Bodisere said:

"Abeg use am start business or share it during your wedding anniversary. Nothing is a waste."

Inis’tichies said:

"That’s why I went to the market to sort out my souvenirs to avoid stories."

Jossy Naad said:

"During your anniversary, you can have a small gathering and distribute it."

