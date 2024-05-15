Governor Siminalayi Fubara's commissioner for education, Professor Chinedu Mmon, has dumped the cabinet of the Rivers state government, citing toxic working conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Mmon was said to be another loyalist of the former governor of the state and the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Rivers commissioner for education resigned Photo Credit: @kc_journalist, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

The former commissioner for education is the third appointee who resigned from Fubara's cabinet. The first two commissioners are Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, and Hon. Isaac Kamalu, former commissioner for finance.

Adangor and Kamalu resigned from Fubara's cabinet after the governor directed their redeployment to the ministry of special duties (governor's office) and ministry of employment generation and empowerment.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Mmon's resignation letter, dated May 15, 2024, was addressed to Governor Fubara through the secretary to the state government (SSG). He said the reason for his resignation was because the workspace under the governor had become toxic.

Source: Legit.ng