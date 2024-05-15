Nigerian movie star Odunlade Adekola has sparked reactions online with his recent antics as he promotes his new movie Lakatabu

A viral clip of Odunlade's wife joining him in a video as they put on a rare performance of one of Asake's songs stirs reactions online

The way Odunlade's wife dressed in the viral clip and the type of dance moves she did sparked massive reactions

Renowned Nigerian actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola seems set to follow in the footsteps of Mercy Aigbe and her husband from last year with his new promotional antics.

Legit.ng recalls extensively reporting how Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, released different skit videos days before their movie Ada Omo Daddy hits the cinemas.

A video of Odunlade Adekola twerking amidst her husband's promotional tour for his new movie goes viral. Photo credit: @odunladeadekola

This was the unique promotional angle used by Mercy Aigbe to sell her debut box office movie.

It seems Odunlade Adekola has also chosen to follow the same path, and this time, his wife will help him achieve this goal.

Odunlade Adekola's wife turns content creator

In the viral clip, Odunlade's wife is seen whining her waist, dancing to a circular song, and even dressed like a "Gen Z baddie" despite being a deacon.

In the viral clip's caption, her husband explains why he decided to employ her as his sidekick as he kicked off the promotional rounds for his upcoming movie, Lakatabu.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Odunlade Adekola's wife

Here are some of the comments the viral clip stirred online:

funkejenifaakindele:

"I love this. Dem no go sleep."

@iamadunniade:

"Oyaaaaaaaa na."

@ajulofoods:

"Mummy D sef get small touch of baddie."

@kunleafod:

"Oti yemi."

@addunniade03:

"O sumo Believer oji na si Sinner o fara jo Jesus Baddie."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"Mummy D4 is a baddie."

@mideysecrets:

"Sho ni character deaconess, can you wake up by 4 :30am. Intentionally couple."

@allwellademolaa:

"Oh wawu, Mummy D4 ti binu tan."

@olayinkasolomon01:

"FADA YOU JUST THEY CARRY US TRABAYE."

@sotayogaga:

"Ok o ti pada yemi."

@nikehamzah:

"They don later turn mummy D to baddie oo."

Odunlade Adekola celebrates as wife is ordained Deaconess

Recall when Legit.ng reported how Odunlade Adekola celebrated his wife when she was ordained a deaconess in church.

The actor shared a photo of his wife all glammed up for the church event and a video of her getting blessed in church.

In his caption, the movie star bragged about his woman being the latest title holder and prayed it would last.

