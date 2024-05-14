Peter Obi said he met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to discuss the state of the nation

The former Anambra state governor added that the discussion was to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location

He said the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country was highlighted during the discussion

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has explained why he met with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on Monday, May 13.

Obi also met with former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido.

Peter Obi says his closed-door meeting with Atiku was to discuss state of the nation Photo credit: @YunusaTanko

Source: Twitter

Why I visited Atiku, Saraki, Lamido in Abuja

He said the closed-door meeting with Atiku and other PDP bigwigs was to discuss the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

The spokesman of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, made this known in a statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @YunusaTanko on Monday, May 13.

The statement was titled, State of the Nation and Plight of the Poor: Obi visits ATIKU, Saraki, and Lamido in Abuja.

Tanko added that Obi was driven to meet with Atuku and others due to the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted. Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country.”

