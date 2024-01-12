Who is Nele Lindemann? Meet Till Lindemann's daughter

Nele Lindemann is a German director, dramaturge, and curator. She is renowned for being Till Lindemann's daughter. Her father is the lead singer of the German metal band Rammstein. What is known about Nele Lindemann?

Nele and Till in a library (L). Nele, Till and a friend are posing for a photo in a field (R). Photo: @_till_lindemann_unofficial_ on, @mery.lindemann Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nele Lindemann became interested in directing at a young age. Her first directorial gig was with In the Gardens. Or: Lysistrata Part 2. Unlike many celebrity kids, Nele prefers to keep her life private. Find out everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Nele Lindemann Gender Female Date of birth 14 November 1985 Age 38 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Leipzig, Germany Current residence Berlin, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Marieke Father Till Lindemann Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Free University of Berlin, LMU Munich Profession Director, dramaturgy, curator Net worth $500,000

Who is Nele Lindemann?

She was born in Leipzig, Germany, to Marieke and Till Lindemann. Nele’s parents divorced when she was young. She was raised by a single father for a while before he married Anja Köseling. Nele has a half-sister named Marie Louise from her father’s second marriage.

Nele attended the Free University of Berlin, graduating with a bachelor’s in theatre and literature. She later joined LMU Munich from 2018 to 2019, where she studied theatre and music management.

What is Nele Lindemann's age?

The director is 38 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 14 November 1985. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Nele is a director, dramaturge, and curator from Germany. She rose to fame for being Till Lindemann's daughter. Till is a German singer, songwriter, and poet. He is the lead vocalist of the Rammstein, a German metal band.

The director became interested in theatre in school and worked closely with Sibylle Berg. Sibylle Berg is an author and playwright at the Free University of Berlin. Nele has worked at the Neumarkt Theater Zurich, the Schauspiel Stuttgart and the Haus der Berliner Festspiele.

The curator worked with her father on Hansel & Gretel. Her father had good things to say about the two working together in his interview with Metal Hammer in December 2019. He said:

It was, of course, a great experience to work so creatively with your child. I don't know if I would have said yes without her. However, it was also instructive and, at the same time, very intense to get a feel for the theatre business.

Who is Nele Lindemann's husband?

The theatre director does not appear to have a husband and has never been married. She is seemingly single as of January 2024. As she does not have any public social media profiles, it is hard to tell whether she is involved with anyone romantically.

FAOs

Who is Till Lindemann's daughter? The singer and songwriter's daughter is Nele Lindemann, a director, dramaturgy, and curator from Germany. Who is Nele Lindemann's mother? Her mother's name is Marieke. Where is Nele Lindemann from? She was born in Leipzig but resides in Berlin, Germany. Who is Nele Lindemann's husband? She does not appear to be married. Who is Nele Lindemann's son? The celebrity does not seem to have a son. How old is Nele Lindemann? She is 38 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 14 November 1985. What is Nele Lindemann's net worth? According to Popular Networth, she is worth $500k.

Who is Nele Lindemann? She is a director, dramaturgy, and curator from Germany. Her father is Till Lindemann, a famous lead singer and lyricist of the Rammstein, a German metal band.

