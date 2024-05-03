A drunk police officer identified as Ibrahim Shagari attacked his pregnant wife with a cutlass in Plateau state

Shagari cut off the hand of his pregnant wife, with whom he has three children on Monday, April 29, 2024

The Plateau police command has concluded the trial of Shagari for domestic violence after the incident

Plateau state, Jos - A police officer identified as Ibrahim Shagari cut off the hand of his pregnant wife, Hauwa, in Plateau state.

The mother of three said the sad incident occurred following an argument between her and her husband.

She stated this while receiving treatment and recuperating at the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

As reported by Channels Television, the police command has concluded the trial of Shagari for domestic violence.

The injured wife said she only has issues with her husband only when he is drunk.

Hauwa said she usually locks him up and makes him sleep anything her husband is drunk and starts misbehaving.

Narrating how her husband cut off her hand, she said:

“That day, I was trying to do the same thing so that he would enter and go and sleep. However, I was not aware that he was holding a sharp cutlass, and that was how he cut my hand. He has never beaten me before. Only that we argue from time to time.”

The policeman was said to have attacked his wife for spending N3,000 out of the N20,000 he kept with her for safekeeping, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The incident happened in the Jos South local government area on Monday, April 29.

