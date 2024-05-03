The police have been restrained from arresting APC ward executives who purportedly suspended Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad of a Kano high court granted an exparte on the matter on Thursday, May 2

The judge restrained the police from inviting, arresting, and harassing the APC ward executives over Ganduje's suspension

Kano state - A Kano high court has restrained the Inspector General of Police IGP; Assistant Inspector General, AIG Zone 1 Kano; Commissioner of Police, Kano from arresting ward executives who purportedly suspended the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad granted an exparte order warning the police not to invite, arrest, and harass the APC Ward officers at Ganduje Ward, Dawakin-Tofa local government area of Kano state on Thursday, May 2.

As reported by Daily Trust, the court restrained the APC from using police to arrest or detain the ward executives, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The exparte motion was jointly filed by Jafar Adamu, Haladu Gwanjo, Laminu Sani Barguma and 10 other APC led factional ward officers.

The APC ward excos through their counsel Shamsu Ubale Jibrin Esq, are seeking the protection of their fundamental human right as guaranteed by the constitution, Vanguard reports.

“An interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents in the two consolidated suits, their officers, agents, privies, or any other officer serving under them from inviting, arresting, harassing or detaining the applicants in respect of the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

