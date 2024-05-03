Global site navigation

Local editions

Court Gives Fresh Order To Police Over APC Ward Excos Who Suspended Ganduje
Politics

Court Gives Fresh Order To Police Over APC Ward Excos Who Suspended Ganduje

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The police have been restrained from arresting APC ward executives who purportedly suspended Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
  • Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad of a Kano high court granted an exparte on the matter on Thursday, May 2
  • The judge restrained the police from inviting, arresting, and harassing the APC ward executives over Ganduje's suspension

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - A Kano high court has restrained the Inspector General of Police IGP; Assistant Inspector General, AIG Zone 1 Kano; Commissioner of Police, Kano from arresting ward executives who purportedly suspended the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad granted an exparte order warning the police not to invite, arrest, and harass the APC Ward officers at Ganduje Ward, Dawakin-Tofa local government area of Kano state on Thursday, May 2.

Read also

BREAKING: Protest hits EFCC HQ over probe of alleged N70bn fraud levelled against Tinubu's minister

Court bars police from arresting APC ward officers behind Ganduje's suspension
Court granted an exparte order pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje
Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the court restrained the APC from using police to arrest or detain the ward executives, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The exparte motion was jointly filed by Jafar Adamu, Haladu Gwanjo, Laminu Sani Barguma and 10 other APC led factional ward officers.

The APC ward excos through their counsel Shamsu Ubale Jibrin Esq, are seeking the protection of their fundamental human right as guaranteed by the constitution, Vanguard reports.

“An interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents in the two consolidated suits, their officers, agents, privies, or any other officer serving under them from inviting, arresting, harassing or detaining the applicants in respect of the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

Read also

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: List of former governors who have tackled Kogi counterpart

APC's Ganduje discloses those behind purported suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje opened up on his purported suspension by his ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state

He said the Kano state government is behind his controversial suspension as APC national chairman.

The former Kano state governor said his purported sanction can be compared to a flick from the popular entertainment channel, 'Africa Magic'

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel